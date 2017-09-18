₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:06am
World's Most Expensive Player, Neymar Jnr. who was seen with F1 star, Lewis Hamilton turned out for the Tommy Hilfiger SS18 catwalk show, during London Fashion Week on Tuesday.
The PSG star and F1 sportsman displayed their striking sense of style in eye-catching ensembles as they sat in the front row.
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by computergeek(f): 11:31am
Kai!!
This Neymar is friggin cute mehn!
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by doyinisaac: 11:40am
computergeek:Last last e no fine reach obasanjo
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by ijebuloaded(m): 12:23pm
Money is Good.......
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by veekid(m): 12:24pm
doyinisaac:
You dey craze?
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by emmayayodeji(m): 12:24pm
doyinisaac:
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by gustav25(m): 12:25pm
doyinisaac:u mad?
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by sus4allng: 12:25pm
Which among the two dude is Neymar?
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by Kingphenome(m): 12:25pm
When there is money,beauty follows
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by ginajet(f): 12:25pm
My ex boyfriend spotted
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by LordGaz: 12:25pm
gustav25:
seriously
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by Dongreat(m): 12:26pm
Gay boys. No straight dude wear double earrings nor a nose ring. Only gay and bisexuals.
Don't ask how I got to know as a little study will do to inform you.
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by Ivimilly: 12:26pm
Fine young guy flexing plenty money can I get an Amen!
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by lenghtinny(m): 12:26pm
doyinisaac:
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by kennygee(f): 12:26pm
He needs a stylist for sure.
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by Somoladjnr(m): 12:26pm
See money sitting...
Evans type of guy
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by Ashley86400: 12:27pm
Neymar pleeze. .
Kanye West wants his clothes back. . .
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by ikept(m): 12:27pm
Oluwa wey de bless u o, na Him go bless me o.
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by BadBlaize(m): 12:27pm
All my children will go into sports I swear!!
Thunder fire School
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by fergie001(m): 12:27pm
I do not know the difference between gala and pencil again,
Imagine
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by gokay11(m): 12:28pm
Hell of a player
But dude need to work on his attitude to achieve more greatness.
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by femi4: 12:28pm
computergeek:Mo le gbe fun e
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by IamSINZ(m): 12:28pm
We already know you just became a Mason. Enough with the hand gestures biko.
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by Vickiweezy(m): 12:28pm
Humility & Simplicity. Look at how these two wealthy men are dressed. If Na some careless musicians/yeyebrities wey just see small change dem go wear Gucci, 8 chains for neck, diamond rings on every finger, patek philippe, etc.... trying so hard to look rich.
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by 4lorunsho(m): 12:29pm
hmmm, all praise to God.
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by SydneyBrown(f): 12:29pm
Omo d guy is cute AF
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by yemmight(m): 12:29pm
BadBlaize:
Thunder fire school abi? Remember no be all of us will end up in sport. Go ahead and waste their valuable years aspiring. Na you go suffer eventually.
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by missbeckykisses(f): 12:30pm
Neymar my future husband, please guys pray that he marries me
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by bamirotola: 12:30pm
See the wooden chair dem Sidon... Despite his status , he sat amidst commoner... If na some people dem go walk out of d venue cos dem no give dem special seat.... Nice seeing yesterday tho neyma..
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by RichDad1(m): 12:30pm
Who is that one behind them in the 3rd pic? Simon?
|Re: Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London by BadBlaize(m): 12:31pm
yemmight:
shift jor.. went walcot dey play? en nede earn pounds weekly
