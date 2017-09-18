Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Neymar Displays His Dandy Fashion Style At A Show In London (5048 Views)

Photos: World's Most Expensive Player, Neymar And His Goons Embark On Short Holi / World Most Expensive Player, Neymar And His Friends Party On Yacht (Photos) / Yinka, Bode George's Son Display His Sexy Figure On Instagram. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The PSG star and F1 sportsman displayed their striking sense of style in eye-catching ensembles as they sat in the front row.



News via:



See photos below; World's Most Expensive Player, Neymar Jnr. who was seen with F1 star, Lewis Hamilton turned out for the Tommy Hilfiger SS18 catwalk show, during London Fashion Week on Tuesday.The PSG star and F1 sportsman displayed their striking sense of style in eye-catching ensembles as they sat in the front row.News via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/neymar-and-lewis-hamilton-display-their.html?m=1 See photos below;



This Neymar is friggin cute mehn! Kai!!This Neymar is friggin cute mehn! 3 Likes

computergeek:

Kai!!

This Neymar is friggin cute mehn!

Last last e no fine reach obasanjo Last last e no fine reach obasanjo 13 Likes



.

.





YBNL Present Davolee – Cirocing (Prod. by YoungJohn)





Checkout Here -



Or Download Audio Here Money is Good.......YBNL Present Davolee – Cirocing (Prod. by YoungJohn)Checkout Here - http://www.nairaland.com/4067180/audio-davolee-cirocing-prod-youngjohn

doyinisaac:

Last last e no fine reach obasanjo

You dey craze? You dey craze?

doyinisaac:

Last last e no fine reach obasanjo

doyinisaac:

Last last e no fine reach obasanjo u mad? u mad?

Which among the two dude is Neymar? 3 Likes

When there is money,beauty follows

My ex boyfriend spotted

gustav25:

u mad?



seriously seriously

Gay boys. No straight dude wear double earrings nor a nose ring. Only gay and bisexuals.

Don't ask how I got to know as a little study will do to inform you. 2 Likes

Fine young guy flexing plenty money can I get an Amen!

doyinisaac:

Last last e no fine reach obasanjo

He needs a stylist for sure. 1 Like



Evans type of guy See money sitting...Evans type of guy



Kanye West wants his clothes back. . . Neymar pleeze. .Kanye West wants his clothes back. . .

Oluwa wey de bless u o, na Him go bless me o.

All my children will go into sports I swear!!

Thunder fire School

I do not know the difference between gala and pencil again,



Imagine

Hell of a player

But dude need to work on his attitude to achieve more greatness. 1 Like

computergeek:

Kai!!

This Neymar is friggin cute mehn!

Mo le gbe fun e Mo le gbe fun e

We already know you just became a Mason. Enough with the hand gestures biko.

Humility & Simplicity. Look at how these two wealthy men are dressed. If Na some careless musicians/yeyebrities wey just see small change dem go wear Gucci, 8 chains for neck, diamond rings on every finger, patek philippe, etc.... trying so hard to look rich. 1 Like

hmmm, all praise to God.

Omo d guy is cute AF 1 Like

BadBlaize:

All my children will go into sports I swear!!



Thunder fire School

Thunder fire school abi? Remember no be all of us will end up in sport. Go ahead and waste their valuable years aspiring. Na you go suffer eventually. Thunder fire school abi? Remember no be all of us will end up in sport. Go ahead and waste their valuable years aspiring. Na you go suffer eventually.

Neymar my future husband, please guys pray that he marries me

See the wooden chair dem Sidon... Despite his status , he sat amidst commoner... If na some people dem go walk out of d venue cos dem no give dem special seat.... Nice seeing yesterday tho neyma.. 1 Like

Who is that one behind them in the 3rd pic? Simon?