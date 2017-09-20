₦airaland Forum

Date: Wednesday, 20 September 2017 at 01:57 PM

Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos)

Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos)

Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by Nollyzonenews: 10:32am
The Nigerian movie industry lost a gem some weeks ago as it was announced that chukwujekwuokwii Okwy Chukwujekwu, had died. The Nigerian comic actor died at the age of 27 some weeks ago..

This is to announce the funeral arrangements for our late brother, Chinonso Chukwujekwu  aka Bossman

Wednesday October 4, 2017:
Christian Wake-keeping
Venue: Father's compound, Ezekwuabor Otolo Nnewi.                                                                        
Time: 7pm -10pm

Thursday October 5, 2017:
7;00am - Body Leaves Akwudo Mortuary to his father's compound                                                  
10;00am - Burial Mass By Holy Family Parish  Otolo Nnewi

Friday October 6, 2017:
Condolence Visit Continues                                                                                                                                    

Sunday October 6, 2017:                                                                                                                            
Outing Mass At Holy Family Parish  Otolo Nnewi



http://news.nollyzone.com/funeral-arrangements-comic-okwy-chukwujekwu-aka-bossman-announced/

1 Like

Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 11:01am
rip
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by uhuogba(m): 12:53pm
May his soul rest in peace!


May his soul rest in peace!

2 Likes

Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by lekjons(m): 12:54pm
R.I.P
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by tballeyy(m): 12:54pm
Sleep well well
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by fergie001(m): 12:54pm
Rip,nwanne
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by kiltoko1(m): 12:54pm
RIP
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by Jfrankination(m): 12:54pm
Mehn! Rip bro
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by AuthoritySpeaks(m): 12:54pm
If you still have the grace of living, pls live a good life. Death is the price that myself and you must have to pay and it can come knocking at any time.

5 Likes

Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 12:55pm
RIP MAN
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by pesinfada(m): 12:55pm
R. I. p
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by Dongreat(m): 12:55pm
27? I may not have carried out the autopsy but I can 80% say that he died from myocardial infarction.
Well RIP

1 Like

Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by djshoxy(m): 12:55pm
RIP BIGGY
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by OrestesDante: 12:55pm
rip
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by missbeckykisses(f): 12:56pm
Nnamdi Kanu's son, rip dear
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by BabyApple(m): 12:56pm
rip
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by coalcoal1(m): 12:56pm
RIP BOSSMAN
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by morereb10: 12:57pm
rip dearie
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by EngrMcDon(m): 12:57pm
RIP
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by Abudu2000(m): 12:58pm
He was even my age mate...smh
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by Juliette05(f): 12:59pm
Step by step, heart to heart
left right left

We all fall down like toy soldiers

Bit by bit, torn apart, we never win

But the battle wages on for toy soldiers


R.I. P. cry

1 Like

Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by bodegaru: 12:59pm
This is serious
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by handsomebanana(m): 1:00pm
27 Years.


Too bad
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by NITRABOMB: 1:00pm
Chai... RIP


Chai... RIP
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by AzeezAbubakar1: 1:00pm
rip bro

didn't know he's from Anambra cry
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by SaiNigeria: 1:00pm
No house, no wife, no kid.....
Haba
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by sinola: 1:03pm
[quote author=SaiNigeria post=60651362]No house, no wife, no kid.....

Haba [/quot


At 27 yrs?
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by tboylyon: 1:03pm
RIP embarassed
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by guru90: 1:04pm
missbeckykisses:
Nnamdi Kanu's son, rip dear
Rip Bossman a.k.a Missbeckykisses Love...
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 1:04pm
RIP
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by missbeckykisses(f): 1:06pm
guru90:


Rip Bossman a.k.a Missbeckykisses Love...
it's like you want your joystick to miss this afternoon
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 1:07pm
27 , cry rip

(0) (1) (Reply)

