This is to announce the funeral arrangements for our late brother, Chinonso Chukwujekwu aka Bossman



Wednesday October 4, 2017:

Christian Wake-keeping

Venue: Father's compound, Ezekwuabor Otolo Nnewi.

Time: 7pm -10pm



Thursday October 5, 2017:

7;00am - Body Leaves Akwudo Mortuary to his father's compound

10;00am - Burial Mass By Holy Family Parish Otolo Nnewi



Friday October 6, 2017:

Condolence Visit Continues



Sunday October 6, 2017:

Outing Mass At Holy Family Parish Otolo Nnewi







May his soul rest in peace!





If you still have the grace of living, pls live a good life. Death is the price that myself and you must have to pay and it can come knocking at any time.

27? I may not have carried out the autopsy but I can 80% say that he died from myocardial infarction.

Well RIP

Well RIP 1 Like

Nnamdi Kanu's son, rip dear

He was even my age mate...smh



27 Years.





Chai... RIP





No house, no wife, no kid.....

Haba

Haba

