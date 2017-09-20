₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by Nollyzonenews: 10:32am
The Nigerian movie industry lost a gem some weeks ago as it was announced that chukwujekwuokwii Okwy Chukwujekwu, had died. The Nigerian comic actor died at the age of 27 some weeks ago..
This is to announce the funeral arrangements for our late brother, Chinonso Chukwujekwu aka Bossman
Wednesday October 4, 2017:
Christian Wake-keeping
Venue: Father's compound, Ezekwuabor Otolo Nnewi.
Time: 7pm -10pm
Thursday October 5, 2017:
7;00am - Body Leaves Akwudo Mortuary to his father's compound
10;00am - Burial Mass By Holy Family Parish Otolo Nnewi
Friday October 6, 2017:
Condolence Visit Continues
Sunday October 6, 2017:
Outing Mass At Holy Family Parish Otolo Nnewi
http://news.nollyzone.com/funeral-arrangements-comic-okwy-chukwujekwu-aka-bossman-announced/
1 Like
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 11:01am
rip
May his soul rest in peace!
May his soul rest in peace!
Have a look at my signature.
2 Likes
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by lekjons(m): 12:54pm
R.I.P
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by tballeyy(m): 12:54pm
Sleep well well
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by fergie001(m): 12:54pm
Rip,nwanne
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by kiltoko1(m): 12:54pm
RIP
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by Jfrankination(m): 12:54pm
Mehn! Rip bro
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by AuthoritySpeaks(m): 12:54pm
If you still have the grace of living, pls live a good life. Death is the price that myself and you must have to pay and it can come knocking at any time.
5 Likes
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 12:55pm
RIP MAN
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by pesinfada(m): 12:55pm
R. I. p
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by Dongreat(m): 12:55pm
27? I may not have carried out the autopsy but I can 80% say that he died from myocardial infarction.
Well RIP
1 Like
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by djshoxy(m): 12:55pm
RIP BIGGY
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by OrestesDante: 12:55pm
rip
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by missbeckykisses(f): 12:56pm
Nnamdi Kanu's son, rip dear
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by BabyApple(m): 12:56pm
rip
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by coalcoal1(m): 12:56pm
RIP BOSSMAN
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by morereb10: 12:57pm
rip dearie
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by EngrMcDon(m): 12:57pm
RIP
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by Abudu2000(m): 12:58pm
He was even my age mate...smh
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by Juliette05(f): 12:59pm
Step by step, heart to heart
left right left
We all fall down like toy soldiers
Bit by bit, torn apart, we never win
But the battle wages on for toy soldiers
R.I. P.
1 Like
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by bodegaru: 12:59pm
This is serious
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by handsomebanana(m): 1:00pm
27 Years.
Too bad
Chai... RIP
Chai... RIP
Check my signature
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by AzeezAbubakar1: 1:00pm
rip bro
didn't know he's from Anambra
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by SaiNigeria: 1:00pm
No house, no wife, no kid.....
Haba
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by sinola: 1:03pm
[quote author=SaiNigeria post=60651362]No house, no wife, no kid.....
Haba [/quot
At 27 yrs?
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by tboylyon: 1:03pm
RIP
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by guru90: 1:04pm
missbeckykisses:Rip Bossman a.k.a Missbeckykisses Love...
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 1:04pm
RIP
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by missbeckykisses(f): 1:06pm
guru90:it's like you want your joystick to miss this afternoon
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Bossman" Obituary And Burial Arrangements (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 1:07pm
27 , rip
