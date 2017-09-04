₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,872,049 members, 3,768,717 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 09:10 PM

Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) (32323 Views)

MC, Bossman Comes For Banky W' 'Marry' Inscription, Advises Adesua Etomi / "Babymama" Of Blossom Chukwujekwu Speaks Out [PICS] / Bossman Okwy Involved In Motor Accident - Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by hollawaley2: 7:10pm
Nollywood Actor Okwy Chukwujekwu Popularly known as main bossman is dead. Fellow actor Odira Nwobu Broke The news as he uploaded a video of a lifeless Okwy Chukwujekwu. He captioned it


"I do not know what to say and where to start. All i know is that this life is nothing ��� i am scared and still confused �‍♀️ I taught he was just acting for me but not on till BOSS enter ambulance motor going down to NNEWI. May your soul Rest In Peace my friend my brotherly my colleague. I AM SCARED � I DO NOT KNOW WHO IS NEXT @main_bossman1 @main_bossman1 i wonder how your mother will feel like to hear this sad news. THIS IS NOT A MOVIE � a small clip of my friend lying dead."

watch-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IzeAUAZVqY&feature=youtu.be

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYoJCauj_ui/?taken-by=odira_nwobu

1 Share

Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by kingxsamz(m): 7:26pm
wtf..
lord pls let this news be fake lord...
how come?...
I swear if this is another rumour ehn God will punish anybody behind it

19 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Titiblinkxx(f): 7:26pm
Rip
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by apesinola001(m): 7:26pm
Rip

2 Likes

Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by soberdrunk(m): 7:27pm
Sir Death strikes again.... angry

1 Like

Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 7:27pm
May His soul rest in peace!!
Today might be your last, accept Jesus Christ now before it's too late!! No works or righteousness is needed!! Just believe in Him and be saved.

43 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by oyindamoye(m): 7:27pm
RIP

1 Like

Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by IamAirforce1: 7:27pm
Omg
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Rorachy(f): 7:27pm
Omg, rip.
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Millz404(m): 7:27pm
Na wao. Life

God help us. Nothing is guaranteed
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by MeenalKd(f): 7:27pm
RIP
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by veekid(m): 7:27pm
RIp
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by mycare(m): 7:27pm
Rest in God's Peace.
May God grant your loved ones the strength to bear this loss

1 Like

Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Matherson(m): 7:27pm
Chai...rip
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by mycare(m): 7:27pm
Rest in God's Peace!!!
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by ikson(m): 7:27pm
Rip
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by smile11s(m): 7:27pm
Huh rip
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Nutase(f): 7:27pm
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by fashion279: 7:27pm
RIP
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by born2wyn(f): 7:27pm
R.I.P
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by justluv1(m): 7:28pm
RIP
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Yinabim(f): 7:28pm
R.I.P

1 Like

Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Adaowerri111: 7:28pm
You sure he's not acting?

5 Likes

Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by ajalawole(m): 7:28pm
how not to die.................. RIP
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Brianpat(m): 7:28pm
Eya may his soul rest in peace
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by princekalani: 7:28pm
is this true? am shocked. RIP dear
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by WhoBeThisMan: 7:29pm
U
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Emyo(m): 7:30pm
Ok

2 Likes

Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Nine11: 7:30pm
Rip ooo
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Centrallock: 7:30pm
Life!!
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Oyindidi(f): 7:30pm
Na wa o

R.I.P
Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by ImmaculateQueen(f): 7:31pm
Don't know him tho

Rip

1 Like 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Photos From Georgina Onuoha’s 36th Birthday Celebration In USA / Monalisa Chinda: Hot Or Not? / Chinese now Producing Corned Beef with Dead Bodies & Export them To Africa (Foto

Viewing this topic: SexytorresE, wasd4luv(m), nastydamus(m), emm4nuel, frankolala, mamachizzy(f), adebrave(f), heynew, adejoro1988(m), Precious91(m), marosky(m), Fogman(m), Edagentle(m), saltimmy, maxti, Amacaco, olerugod, Obozi, anikwenze(m), brightalo17, enohorglo(f), Iyktalent, chidiebere2020(m), saylawal2003, Ashabie(f), Justopen2U, AbayomiOS(m), ADEWUMIMichael(m), arolexwalex1(m), Elvidence(m), Celdanstar, Bapvicslink(m), Hugoboy, Eminya(f), Loveaflame(m), fataiamooboy, chyke007(m), emmyfresh200, caleb4life, pinnochio(m), gr8felix(m), vicky6, aAK1(m), Akexstinger(m), icemann(m), tardell007(m), Emilord(m), adeniyi3971(m), CandidSeeker(m), urchhhhh, Kingchuks(m), tawababiola, psalmson001, AdultMaleNegro(m), famzynet, abudujanah, tgmservice, Atk1nson(m), walebishop1, crownloaded, elly4(f), dujika(f), 5DMindset, adewumiopeyemi(m), SillyeRabbit, angelawoko(m), willjoe, samdavjustin(m), beleza(f), solexybaba(m), Oju4190, Abbey4life, okezuoemmanue(m), kclint85(m), TheAlchemist, jairusben(m), musaezzy, fighal(m), Xlpacks(m), henrybaby, AccessME(m), zyzzx, unik4real(m), royallord1(m), gnaira(m), dejavo, janeso(f), lacoach, Beboy23(m), Donbraye(m), goodywady(m), Jman06(m), babadee1(m), Ekpesi, rattlesnake(m), psalmistkakah(m), AFONJACOW(f), VirtuesEmpire(f), fortuneobi(m), spacestar(f), Hcl2, Popatee, nnenna311, Pingmasta, Lalashegone, heed101(m), EmekaBlue(m), donbenie(m), Charles487, hajjisemiu, life4rent, prayerchanges1(m), magicminister, decency237(f), nationwidenews, brownciga, next2me, gentlebullet(m), g8alumetal, ojj(m), selectedhero(m), philkay(m), milly96(f), goduzu, bhanty01, gooResource, Youngsage, rayzornaija(m), Samuelking4280, chuksLetting, noeloge82(m), teeboi77, rejosom(m), Leonbonapart(m), xpizzy(m), jstmii, simba01(m), hennriposh(m), DickDastardLION(m), ChibuzoIkenna(m), adeadio1, henrybirthright(m), ppjjica(m), remzaza, zihotu, Peacemaker, Remmyode(m), libertyinc1, Mizjeh(f), emelu(m), robinzaga(m), apeleone(f), ALIZONA(f), Durang(m), TorNERDo(m), edunben(m), sheedy407(m), habakukjss3, asids55, Zonex1(m), Tejiri41, Sagay212, jpilata(m), Delphi(m), Xtia(m), iAmGee770, rightchic(f), BABADOT01(m), onyemeswag, personalshopper(f), Geewynn(m), kenidazz(f), Fynebouy, kaffyadeakeem(f), Rayboss(m), migeoart(f), IFNOTGOD(m), VERDA, adem30, davillian(m), Nltaliban(m), Sally3, georgebruno(m), acunon, Xsem(m), Afroking29, Akataka, elume2020(m), tunahod(m), mwhy(m), bitingbody, Wolenice(m), Prec1ous(m), redgem(f), sabatok(m) and 247 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.