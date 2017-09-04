₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by hollawaley2: 7:10pm
Nollywood Actor Okwy Chukwujekwu Popularly known as main bossman is dead. Fellow actor Odira Nwobu Broke The news as he uploaded a video of a lifeless Okwy Chukwujekwu. He captioned it
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYoJCauj_ui/?taken-by=odira_nwobu
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by kingxsamz(m): 7:26pm
wtf..
lord pls let this news be fake lord...
how come?...
I swear if this is another rumour ehn God will punish anybody behind it
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Titiblinkxx(f): 7:26pm
Rip
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by apesinola001(m): 7:26pm
Rip
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by soberdrunk(m): 7:27pm
Sir Death strikes again....
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 7:27pm
May His soul rest in peace!!
Today might be your last, accept Jesus Christ now before it's too late!! No works or righteousness is needed!! Just believe in Him and be saved.
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by oyindamoye(m): 7:27pm
RIP
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by IamAirforce1: 7:27pm
Omg
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Rorachy(f): 7:27pm
Omg, rip.
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Millz404(m): 7:27pm
Na wao. Life
God help us. Nothing is guaranteed
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by MeenalKd(f): 7:27pm
RIP
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by veekid(m): 7:27pm
RIp
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by mycare(m): 7:27pm
Rest in God's Peace.
May God grant your loved ones the strength to bear this loss
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Matherson(m): 7:27pm
Chai...rip
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by mycare(m): 7:27pm
Rest in God's Peace!!!
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by ikson(m): 7:27pm
Rip
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by smile11s(m): 7:27pm
Huh rip
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Nutase(f): 7:27pm
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by fashion279: 7:27pm
RIP
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by born2wyn(f): 7:27pm
R.I.P
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by justluv1(m): 7:28pm
RIP
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Yinabim(f): 7:28pm
R.I.P
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Adaowerri111: 7:28pm
You sure he's not acting?
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by ajalawole(m): 7:28pm
how not to die.................. RIP
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Brianpat(m): 7:28pm
Eya may his soul rest in peace
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by princekalani: 7:28pm
is this true? am shocked. RIP dear
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by WhoBeThisMan: 7:29pm
U
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Emyo(m): 7:30pm
Ok
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Nine11: 7:30pm
Rip ooo
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Centrallock: 7:30pm
Life!!
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by Oyindidi(f): 7:30pm
Na wa o
R.I.P
|Re: Okwy Chukwujekwu "Main Bossman" Is Dead (Photos, Video) by ImmaculateQueen(f): 7:31pm
Don't know him tho
Rip
