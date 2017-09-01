₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,881,539 members, 3,803,282 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 September 2017 at 03:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) (15313 Views)
Oba Saheed Elegushi Buys Bulletproof Rolls Royce Gushi (Photos) / Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace / Whiteman Given Chieftaincy Title By Igwe Nnewi (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by dainformant(m): 12:05pm
The traditional Ruler of Mbaogu kingdom Enugu Agu Achi in Oji River LGA of Enugu state; His Royal Majesty Igwe Godwin Madu has purchased a brand new 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen worth over $120,000 (over N50 million). According to disputable reports, the monarch is one of the few Nigerians who own the vehicle for now.
The luxurious vehicle was spotted along other cars at his renovated palace and a personalized plate number with the inscription MBAOGU 11.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/igwe-mbaogu-11-picks-2018-mercedes-benz-g-wagen.html
1 Like
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by dainformant(m): 12:06pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/igwe-mbaogu-11-picks-2018-mercedes-benz-g-wagen.html
1 Share
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by fallout87: 12:07pm
The inside of that car isn't a 2018 G-wagon lol
1 Like
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by MrPeterson(m): 12:25pm
That is the interior of toyota hilux 2016
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by slimfit1(m): 12:32pm
Signs of bad roads.
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by lekjons(m): 2:13pm
Seriously i don't know what people like about this car..
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 2:13pm
Why the motor come be like 2010 G-wagon way experienced panel beater adjust?
3 Likes
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by Saintbonnie(m): 2:14pm
This is not 2018 bros. Stop lying for popularity sake
3 Likes
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by Rolly22(m): 2:14pm
Money is talking
4 Likes
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by LadyGoddiva(f): 2:14pm
How una take know na?
MrPeterson:
fallout87:
7 Likes
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by crisycent: 2:14pm
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by Saintdude60: 2:14pm
Make them flex... Na there time.
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 2:14pm
Nice car but why the old license plate?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by kelvyn7(m): 2:15pm
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by PROPUNTER(m): 2:15pm
Ndi Afonja ga asi na obu Ogwu Ego....
7 Likes
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by Saintbonnie(m): 2:15pm
More So the car is worth over 140m not 50m you claimed. Another lie ���
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by sladimeji(m): 2:15pm
Traditional ruler business make sense oo
1 Like
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by chizzy161(f): 2:15pm
OK...next.
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by jiinxed: 2:15pm
Why won't the agitation for Biafra keep swelling? When those who are supposed to represent the people only think of themselves? Zoo
3 Likes
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by Bashnigga(m): 2:15pm
and I'm here looking for jst 1k
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by PAGAN9JA(m): 2:15pm
Now we know why the Igbo traditional rulers are keeping silent on the massacre of their subjects.
They have been clearly brought over by the Govt.
This mercedes g wagon reeks of Northern money.
we will see more such vehicles in the hands of igbotic leaders soon.
Mercedes G wagon is more important than some fairytale dream of Biafra. take note IpoD youths
1 Like
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by bodegaru: 2:17pm
Rolly22:
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by viqueta(m): 2:17pm
lekjons:Na only poor man go say Mr biggs food dey purge
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by cnnamoko(m): 2:17pm
why do ugly cars cost more?
1 Like
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by Abbotp: 2:18pm
MONEY SPEAKING
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by gragraboy: 2:18pm
And they will blame Buhari for their problems
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by Assman: 2:19pm
gragraboy:
How dies this comment relate to the post
This is why i dnt come to this politics section, becoz here is filled with sentimental dumbtards
2 Likes
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by edeXede: 2:19pm
FLATRON.
Where did he develop to use such car
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by enoch701(m): 2:20pm
Eeeeeehh... Where are these monarchs getting such huge amount of money.
|Re: Igwe Godwin Madu Buys Mercedes-benz G-wagen 2018 (Photos) by Juliojoe: 2:20pm
...and South-easterner are complaining SMH. So unfortunate
Nigerian Wedding Invitations / The Igala People In Anambra State / Proudly Bini Names And Meaning
Viewing this topic: natznext(m), duchez(m), emyphil, caleboxylic, emblem2d(m), kobijacobs(m), WhiskeyTangoFox, fpeter(f), Innocent112(m), agurza(f), coolcatty, welovethee(m), nnamdibig(m), THYRAIN(m), Drjafy, femmykenny, Mekky2010, femilek8(m), gcof(m), ozuzukizito, chiol, ezemme(m), Jogs1900, Chibuezestan, gozie112(m), rudyislife, anytexy, gaffig, missbehave247(m), mike96(m), allanphash7(m), nelsonebby(m), Olalan(m), delli(m), JABB(m), 400billionman, Chisomoney, cardoso514, glomercy(f), rhymes96(m), R0ckefeller, Seunfaj(m), sirjakez(m), babalonimi, jendordino(m), lukecent, onyiii69, brewdave(m), IykeB(m), wasbas(f), Cdec(m), reyzo(m), quality01, titigafar(m), Jameskyrian(m), Prectega(m), gbemi514, holycup(m), ozim(m), Amaudeogu(m), scejeagui(m), omoluka(m), tolex34(m), bath(m), kingsjo(m), jd3trice(m), Taimony01, bukar34, kanzjude, Judgesledge(m), 2shure, Ajaoogbo, mekstaniac(m), Chuvin22(m), Ontshafega, jaxxy(m), uhuogba(m), adewaleboss, Snagid, youngguru23(m), mike234, Rexmike, ogagun1, ajawara(m) and 146 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28