The luxurious vehicle was spotted along other cars at his renovated palace and a personalized plate number with the inscription MBAOGU 11.



The traditional Ruler of Mbaogu kingdom Enugu Agu Achi in Oji River LGA of Enugu state; His Royal Majesty Igwe Godwin Madu has purchased a brand new 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen worth over $120,000 (over N50 million). According to disputable reports, the monarch is one of the few Nigerians who own the vehicle for now. The luxurious vehicle was spotted along other cars at his renovated palace and a personalized plate number with the inscription MBAOGU 11.

The inside of that car isn't a 2018 G-wagon lol 1 Like

That is the interior of toyota hilux 2016

Signs of bad roads.

Seriously i don't know what people like about this car.. 23 Likes 1 Share

Why the motor come be like 2010 G-wagon way experienced panel beater adjust? 3 Likes

This is not 2018 bros. Stop lying for popularity sake 3 Likes

Money is talking 4 Likes



MrPeterson:

That is the interior of toyota hilux 2016 fallout87:

The inside of that car isn't a 2018 G-wagon lol How una take know na? 7 Likes

Make them flex... Na there time.

Nice car but why the old license plate? 1 Like 1 Share

Ndi Afonja ga asi na obu Ogwu Ego.... 7 Likes

More So the car is worth over 140m not 50m you claimed. Another lie ���

Traditional ruler business make sense oo 1 Like

Why won't the agitation for Biafra keep swelling? When those who are supposed to represent the people only think of themselves? Zoo 3 Likes

and I'm here looking for jst 1k

Now we know why the Igbo traditional rulers are keeping silent on the massacre of their subjects.



They have been clearly brought over by the Govt.



This mercedes g wagon reeks of Northern money.

we will see more such vehicles in the hands of igbotic leaders soon.





Mercedes G wagon is more important than some fairytale dream of Biafra. take note IpoD youths 1 Like

Rolly22:

Money is talking

lekjons:

Seriously i don't know what people like about this car.. Na only poor man go say Mr biggs food dey purge 4 Likes 1 Share

why do ugly cars cost more? 1 Like

MONEY SPEAKING

And they will blame Buhari for their problems

gragraboy:

And they will blame Buhari for their problems



This is why i dnt come to this politics section, becoz here is filled with sentimental dumbtards How dies this comment relate to the postThis is why i dnt come to this politics section, becoz here is filled with sentimental dumbtards 2 Likes





Where did he develop to use such car FLATRON.Where did he develop to use such car

Eeeeeehh... Where are these monarchs getting such huge amount of money.