₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,942 members, 3,811,760 topics. Date: Sunday, 24 September 2017 at 03:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong (12561 Views)
Nigerian Guy Shows His Cooking Skills: Says "Forget About The Big Boy Things" / Alligator Caught At Gbagada Lagos, Used In Cooking (Photos) / My New Style Of Cooking Rice Since The Hike In Tomato Price (1) (2) (3) (4)
|10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by saydfact(m): 12:06pm On Sep 20
No1. First who dumps the spaghetti in the pot without breaking to size and how exactly did the fire climb so high?Source: http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/10-pictures-of-cooking-gone-wrong
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by Uchan4u(m): 12:11pm On Sep 20
OP I hope u can coook
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by OlufemiAbbey(m): 12:11pm On Sep 20
Lol
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by saydfact(m): 12:12pm On Sep 20
Lol
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by pato405(m): 1:06pm On Sep 20
Can relate to the 4th pix. I was boiling egg and forgot. I went to the Pharmacy, then while waiting on the payment que, I remembered I didn't swith off the gas. Ol boy! I ran faster than my legs could carry me that day o! I don't know how I managed to cross the road that day. I think I must have jumped over several cars. in split seconds I was home. Merely standing by the door, I started coughing due to thick smoke diffusing from the kitchen.
The smell of burnt out pot was everywhere! I fumbled with the key twice and couldn't open the door out of panic. Then just by impulse and frustration, I kicked the door very violently, calmed down & inserted the keys again, a little twist and the door flung open. Then the smoke welcomed me.
Mistakes like these can cause devastating damages. I was just thinking "what if I set the house ablaze just because of N200 egg"? Where I go start from?
Meeeeehn that day, I learnt to always check everything in the house including the tap twice before leaving.
62 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by saydfact(m): 1:34pm On Sep 20
pato405:
I'm working at height.. . No make me fall because of Laughter oooh.....
20 Likes
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by olaoreofe(f): 8:24pm On Sep 20
Lol, the egg part really got me laughing, how stupid could one be to burn a boiled egg
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by shilz(f): 8:34am On Sep 21
Spaghetti can be cooked without breaking, depends on your receipe.
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by saydfact(m): 1:56pm On Sep 21
shilz:
not with that Pot size....
5 Likes
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by Pidgin2(f): 5:04pm On Sep 21
If you put the spaghetti in when the water is boiling it will melt without breaking
4 Likes
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by Celcius: 8:36pm On Sep 21
Mehn...see burnt offerings.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by shilz(f): 9:11pm On Sep 21
saydfact:that's true
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by iamannietee(f): 11:18pm On Sep 21
Lol
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by ferhyntorlah(f): 9:39am On Sep 23
This egg shape reminds me of one of the Star Wars characters - that short creature. I don't know the name because I'm not a Star Wars fan.
In fact, it resembles some of the Sci-fi characters from Star Wars to Lord of the Rings and Aliens.
27 Likes
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by ferhyntorlah(f): 9:45am On Sep 23
olaoreofe:
My dear, don't talk like that. It can happen to anybody.
You may decide to boil eggs and wait in the sitting room till it boils and involuntary you fall asleep. It's the burning smoke that will wake you up.
3 Likes
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by ferhyntorlah(f): 9:47am On Sep 23
shilz:
In this picture, the problem was the pot size, very inappropriate. The cook must be a learner.
5 Likes
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by ferhyntorlah(f): 9:49am On Sep 23
Celcius:Phahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.
Serious burnt offering.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by ferhyntorlah(f): 9:51am On Sep 23
pato405:
Thank God no property was destroyed.
What a terrifying experience it must have been.
8 Likes
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by dominique(f): 2:08pm
Pidgin2:
Exactly! The spaghetti will eventually collapse in the water after some time. The person obviously didn't put it in water.
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by Narldon(f): 2:09pm
That was how my Cousin's Fiancee came to our house for introduction ..
and started washing Indomie Noodles before cooking..
Meanwhile...
The egg looks like an Alien
5 Likes
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by maxiuc(m): 2:09pm
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by soberdrunk(m): 2:09pm
Na the turkey pain me pass!!!
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by Flashh: 2:10pm
TV series watchers, who forgets foods on fire; una well-done öó.
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by solid3(m): 2:10pm
Lord help me before I become a manchelor.
Where are those nairaland fine wife material?
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by EagleScribes: 2:11pm
What was the cook thinking?
My own cooking does not go wrong. See delicious meal
1 Share
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by obojememe: 2:12pm
14 Likes
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by seunmohmoh(f): 2:12pm
lollll
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by IMASTEX: 2:13pm
Lol. When wify is a victim of Number 8. She will logically tell you "honey I just needed to taste the burnt flavour of the bottom rice, that is why I intentionally burnt it". Husband would be like. . .Hmmm
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by thesuave10(m): 2:13pm
So what is our business Now?
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by Frenchfriez: 2:14pm
Pictures many bachelors can relate to. Guys like us who were well trained by mumsy, we're even better in the kitchen than many girls. They can't coman be doing shakara for us, they've got nothing on us
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by LastSurvivor11: 2:14pm
When slay queen decided to enter kitchen for the 1st time
|Re: 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong by joyfullyjoyous(f): 2:16pm
You go need to borrow yourself sense.
Ten Animals Eaten Alive By Humans / Kinds Of Concoction Food You Ate Or Cooked In School? / In Kebbi, 71 Schoolgirls Hospitalised Over Food Poisoning
Viewing this topic: Jenyz, Activa, ch3ckm8, Fejok01(f), dane15, arafone(m), greatdeal1408(m), progressj, delequake(m), Jackpat, asatemple(f), iamGholdaniel, cosbiato, Nawteemaxie(m), tunrayoby, unlimited2(m), jbhitler(m), davires, praisecity(m), ringi82(m), overboard, kk4real, Damnmaster, senrino(m), ExAngel007(f), Cheks01(f), mannatech, YINKS89(m), khalAyo(m), Chinwe001, bettyLad(f), owensking(m), masks(m), emotions1, FbiSegun(m), floxyluv80(f), yungest(m), chrizdave, amSTARboy, Opukelala, haxan919(m), carinmom(f), vesselchino(m), animides, jaygem(m), Charlesdablazer, momodub, toniatt(f), Centyakam(m), henchamb(m), dclinton01(m), Alliteration, Theakthedream, drsibz66(m), gentlekash(m), moneychannel, Umunri, Evalistus, mamatayour(f), babablogger, Dayoto, Sunnybabe(m), Missbizy(f), Bibidear(f), DrBonat(m), NOBODYY, itzemeka(m), davidzfarm18(m), Busyguy(m), lloydhassan(m), Yusluv13(m), patosky22(m), esahh(m), EzigboNwanma(f), Ohemut, djojo(m), tgmservice, darmheee(m), Eagle360, ericlove4all, rexlims(m), alexistaiwo, hirety(f), thaikun15(m), ashjamu(f), Gracesofar(m), tfelicityk, poby(m), alkanes1(m), godpunishthedev(f), bilo1(m), eodavids(m), Kingcesar, mejai(m), Infamous(m), bercarray(m), sugarcane, laamilaaka, dozies1, Bellfun(m), leospruce(m), swtdrms(m), pheelix(m), Sall(m), stanway(m), Sloganz, Naturetony1, solz23(m), Iamalpha, olayinkaayinde(m), obinnauma, AJOBI77(m), ArchEnemy(m) and 110 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 33