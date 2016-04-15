Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / 10 Pictures Of Cooking Gone Wrong (12561 Views)

No1. First who dumps the spaghetti in the pot without breaking to size and how exactly did the fire climb so high?





No2. When you're trying to fry 3 eggs but the cost of vegetable oil is on the high





No3. When she's watching her series and don't want to miss the next scene - anything in the way pays...





No4. Cant believe even boiling of eggs needs tutoring - just boil the water for 2 minutes please.





No5. When the timer rings, but you ain't satisfied with the outcome - you push the bread back in.





No6. OK- we understand, Black is Beauty





No7. When the eateries are 'over-charging' and you claim Home-made is the best





No8. We're all guilty here, until you burn the rice; you've not started cooking rice. lol





No9. How long those it take to get your beans burnt? This person must have taken a trip oversea and back





No10. Hire a professional, you don't have to do it every-time.





Can relate to the 4th pix. I was boiling egg and forgot. I went to the Pharmacy, then while waiting on the payment que, I remembered I didn't swith off the gas. Ol boy! I ran faster than my legs could carry me that day o! I don't know how I managed to cross the road that day. I think I must have jumped over several cars. in split seconds I was home. Merely standing by the door, I started coughing due to thick smoke diffusing from the kitchen.



The smell of burnt out pot was everywhere! I fumbled with the key twice and couldn't open the door out of panic. Then just by impulse and frustration, I kicked the door very violently, calmed down & inserted the keys again, a little twist and the door flung open. Then the smoke welcomed me.



Mistakes like these can cause devastating damages. I was just thinking "what if I set the house ablaze just because of N200 egg"? Where I go start from?



Meeeeehn that day, I learnt to always check everything in the house including the tap twice before leaving.

I'm working at height.. . No make me fall because of Laughter oooh.....

Lol, the egg part really got me laughing, how stupid could one be to burn a boiled egg

Spaghetti can be cooked without breaking, depends on your receipe. 2 Likes

not with that Pot size....

If you put the spaghetti in when the water is boiling it will melt without breaking

Mehn...see burnt offerings.

saydfact:





that's true

Lol





This egg shape reminds me of one of the Star Wars characters - that short creature. I don't know the name because I'm not a Star Wars fan.



This egg shape reminds me of one of the Star Wars characters - that short creature. I don't know the name because I'm not a Star Wars fan.

In fact, it resembles some of the Sci-fi characters from Star Wars to Lord of the Rings and Aliens.

My dear, don't talk like that. It can happen to anybody.



My dear, don't talk like that. It can happen to anybody.

You may decide to boil eggs and wait in the sitting room till it boils and involuntary you fall asleep. It's the burning smoke that will wake you up.

In this picture, the problem was the pot size, very inappropriate. The cook must be a learner.

That was how my Cousin's Fiancee came to our house for introduction ..



and started washing Indomie Noodles before cooking..







Meanwhile...





The egg looks like an Alien



Na the turkey pain me pass!!!

TV series watchers, who forgets foods on fire; una well-done öó.





Where are those nairaland fine wife material? Lord help me before I become a manchelor.

What was the cook thinking?



My own cooking does not go wrong. See delicious meal 1 Share

Lol. When wify is a victim of Number 8. She will logically tell you "honey I just needed to taste the burnt flavour of the bottom rice, that is why I intentionally burnt it". Husband would be like. . .Hmmm

Pictures many bachelors can relate to. Guys like us who were well trained by mumsy, we're even better in the kitchen than many girls. They can't coman be doing shakara for us, they've got nothing on us

When slay queen decided to enter kitchen for the 1st time