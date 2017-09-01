Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos (11933 Views)

Son of former Lagos state governor and National APC leader, Bola Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu , looks really nice in these photos.















Photo Credit: Rani Tahouf @raniola



News Via:



With this one now, what should we do? Fry ponmo? 14 Likes

so wit all this pose... he's nt handsome still 24 Likes

Ok, wait, lemme quickly go and fry eba 8 Likes

OP where is the dapper na 9 Likes

Hansome Boy......CHECK MY SIGNATURE

dapper or rapper or zipper doesn't change the fact that Buhari went to a whole UN conference and couldn't highlight issues affecting his own country rather he chose to pick on Myanmar and ISIS. Was his script written by an islamic blogger or what?

Is it not right for a president to address the nation concrning the state of security in this country. Everyone sits behind closed doors reporting through unreliable newspapers. A president of one of the poorest third world country in the world with so much pride,

We thank God! 10 Likes 1 Share

Ah ! Tinubu, I almost forgot this guy 1 Like

how is this news worthy?







Remi tinubu, I dey use one high look you This dude looks like ojukwuRemi tinubu, I dey use one high look you 19 Likes

Like father like son. #ugly 1 Like

Please who is Seyi Tinubu?

Wetin con dapper here

Hmmm....Mild resemblance #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE

How would this reduce the price of Water melon in the market

The next governor of lagos 2 Likes

Afonja Muslim

why he no resemble Tinubu . make we go do DNA? lol

daper for where



Diaper daper for whereDiaper

Our money personified

smh





Although I believe there should be more and better titles to his name than the son of the former lagos state governor.



Don't you guys thiink so too?



Is he really Tinubu's son cos dat head looks IPOBish......and wat sort of shitty name is "Tinubu" Is he really Tinubu's son cos dat head looks IPOBish......and wat sort of shitty name is "Tinubu"

Dapper Ko, rapper ni

Nice !!

enjoy ur life bro

OP U are mad bro OP U are mad bro 2 Likes