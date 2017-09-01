₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,881,539 members, 3,803,281 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 September 2017 at 03:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos (11933 Views)
Nnamdi Kanu Looks Dapper In Suit (Photos) / Seyi Tinubu And Layal Jade-Holm's Pre-weddding Photos / Seyi Tinubu To Wed Layal, Pre-wedding Photos Released (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by Yomzzyblog: 12:28pm
Son of former Lagos state governor and National APC leader, Bola Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu , looks really nice in these photos.
Photo Credit: Rani Tahouf @raniola
News Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/seyi-tinubu-looks-dapper-in-new-photos.html
7 Likes
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by yemmight(m): 12:32pm
With this one now, what should we do? Fry ponmo?
14 Likes
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by smardray(m): 1:10pm
so wit all this pose... he's nt handsome still
24 Likes
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by lekjons(m): 2:23pm
Ok, wait, lemme quickly go and fry eba
8 Likes
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by nwakibie3(m): 2:24pm
OP where is the dapper na
9 Likes
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by JoshMedia(m): 2:24pm
Hansome Boy......CHECK MY SIGNATURE
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by weedtheweeds: 2:24pm
dapper or rapper or zipper doesn't change the fact that Buhari went to a whole UN conference and couldn't highlight issues affecting his own country rather he chose to pick on Myanmar and ISIS. Was his script written by an islamic blogger or what?
Is it not right for a president to address the nation concrning the state of security in this country. Everyone sits behind closed doors reporting through unreliable newspapers. A president of one of the poorest third world country in the world with so much pride,
We thank God!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by Piiko(m): 2:24pm
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by bodegaru: 2:24pm
Ah ! Tinubu, I almost forgot this guy
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by adeom141(m): 2:24pm
how is this news worthy?
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by comradespade(m): 2:24pm
This dude looks like ojukwu
Remi tinubu, I dey use one high look you
19 Likes
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by busterr(m): 2:24pm
Like father like son. #ugly
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by tee83: 2:24pm
Please who is Seyi Tinubu?
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by Kalashnikov102(m): 2:25pm
Wetin con dapper here
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by SkenolProp(m): 2:25pm
Hmmm....Mild resemblance #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by Moreoffaith(m): 2:25pm
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by pyyxxaro: 2:25pm
How would this reduce the price of Water melon in the market
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by Crossguy: 2:26pm
The next governor of lagos
2 Likes
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by Robisky001: 2:26pm
Afonja Muslim
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by saydfact(m): 2:26pm
why he no resemble Tinubu . make we go do DNA? lol
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by maxiuc(m): 2:27pm
daper for where
Diaper
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by kerslumy: 2:27pm
Our money personified
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by abike12(f): 2:27pm
smh
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by FitnessDoctor: 2:27pm
He is quite the man...
Although I believe there should be more and better titles to his name than the son of the former lagos state governor.
Don't you guys thiink so too?
In Other News
Here Is How Often You Should Change Your Towel
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/change-your-towel.html
4 Easy Ways To Get Rid Of Headaches Without Drugs
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/rid-headaches-without-drugs.html
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by Bashnigga(m): 2:27pm
Is he really Tinubu's son cos dat head looks IPOBish......and wat sort of shitty name is "Tinubu"
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by JOYOSITA(f): 2:28pm
Dapper Ko, rapper ni
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by GREATESTPIANIST: 2:28pm
Nice !!
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by Tayosteve(m): 2:28pm
enjoy ur life bro
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by nogoodadvice(m): 2:28pm
Yomzzyblog:
OP U are mad bro
2 Likes
|Re: Seyi Tinubu Looks Dapper In New Photos by Okwute001: 2:29pm
Like father, like son..thieves everywhere....
1 Like
Divisional Police Officer Killed In Kano / Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship / Buhari, Others Approve CPC Merger With ACN, ANPP
Viewing this topic: mtthwbar(m), tonymania(m), translux, cordobablvd, comsheidu, surveyorng, Zelex9(m), KingMufasa(m), MOORCHMOORE(m), orlymat, successinlife, BIODAVY(m), Cdec(m), marvelyole(m), Dekadet(m), Melodyz(m), ascapella, zabadii(m), biGwal(m), Olasum(f), CivilzedTyger(m), Lonelysand, Bright50135(m), adewaleboss, kindnyce(m), umorenemmy, opymx, assyn(m), makdel, jd3trice(m), wittytezzy(m), Enugufirstson(m), Neyo230(m), Yinkaotunba123, Queenbalikees(f), kanzjude, abba1992, ogagun1, ubs123, Officialkplus(m), Dumbae13, alkyno47, Taimony01, alufahh1982, Mikkytush(m), stilldoingokay(f), vincent09(m), FrankGiel, Latty88(f), silver94(m), DrObum(m), ColonelDrake(m), MONITZ, doubleaction(m), yebo, Nathan2016, leyeakanji(m), ruffcoin09(m) and 126 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7