dapper or rapper or zipper doesn't change the fact that Buhari went to a whole UN conference and couldn't highlight issues affecting his own country rather he chose to pick on Myanmar and ISIS. Was his script written by an islamic blogger or what?

Is it not right for a president to address the nation concrning the state of security in this country. Everyone sits behind closed doors reporting through unreliable newspapers. A president of one of the poorest third world country in the world with so much pride,

We thank God! 10 Likes 1 Share