



The event took place on Sunday 17th of September, 2017 at Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, Lagos. There was plenty of cars, bikes, trikes, fun, food, drinks and whatever you might have wanted.



The event also witnessed the unveiling of the cars and teams that will partake in the upcoming racing event in November (Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming event).



Don't let me bore you with too many details because seeing the photos and videos below is believing.



Life is short.. but there is nothing as wonderful as living it to the fullest. That's exactly what RoadX Motorsports is helping many Nigerians to achieve. So do you want to focus on the stress and recession in town or you want to join the RoadX bandwagon and shed all that stress away? Well, I guess I know where you stand already..