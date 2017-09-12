₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by AutoJoshNG: 2:09pm
Life is short.. but there is nothing as wonderful as living it to the fullest. That's exactly what RoadX Motorsports is helping many Nigerians to achieve. So do you want to focus on the stress and recession in town or you want to join the RoadX bandwagon and shed all that stress away? Well, I guess I know where you stand already..
The event took place on Sunday 17th of September, 2017 at Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, Lagos. There was plenty of cars, bikes, trikes, fun, food, drinks and whatever you might have wanted.
The event also witnessed the unveiling of the cars and teams that will partake in the upcoming racing event in November (Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming event).
Don't let me bore you with too many details because seeing the photos and videos below is believing.
https://autojosh.com/roadx-motorsports-launch-party/
L
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by AutoJoshNG: 2:11pm
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by AutoJoshNG: 2:13pm
Toyota Tacoma Burnout Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LvPzctUrOb8
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by AutoJoshNG: 2:14pm
Polaris Slingshot Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AdyL_4z390k
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by taylor88(m): 2:15pm
Autojosh in igbo means
Otu joroshi
Wor wor toto
Keep it up man, u dey try
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by Donald3d(m): 2:29pm
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by lekjons(m): 3:16pm
Why is it that it's only in races you find the most beautiful vehicle designs?
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by PMWSpirit(m): 3:18pm
Shey na only that red slingshot dey the show ni
3 Likes
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by Holuwahyomzzy: 3:18pm
Ok
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by smartty68(m): 3:18pm
AutoJoshNG Weh done for always doing us longathroat with out of the world conceptual motorcars
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by DrChatNuff: 3:19pm
....confused ppl.......
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by bedspread: 3:19pm
lekjons:J
1 Like
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by OrestesDante: 3:19pm
lol
After all these this man cannot kill himself now
Who is the owner who is the attaché? Abi na purchase by contribution #beef
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by cold(m): 3:19pm
Nice
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by MrMoRitz: 3:20pm
I don already dey beef that guy with the 'beef' plate number... lmao
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:20pm
I de come,
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by smartty68(m): 3:21pm
lekjons:Can imagine what's going on in your head now
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by bodegaru: 3:21pm
DrChatNuff:
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by djc25849: 3:21pm
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by 9jvirgin(m): 3:21pm
This is part of Nigeria's problems. Show of Affluence on Zero.
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by Danielnino00(m): 3:21pm
Holuwahyomzzy:
bedspread:
Holuwahyomzzy:
Space bookers.. Wehdone
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by smartty68(m): 3:23pm
taylor88:
1 Like
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by ANBAKO: 3:24pm
Nice one! Putting Nigeria on the map.
But wait ooo....can I drive this their 3-wheeler on Ijoko road?
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by nwaUrasi(m): 3:24pm
my love for vintage cars.
I need a roll royce yellow shadow.
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by Foodforthought(m): 3:25pm
Nice
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by crispus09(m): 3:25pm
inlove with dat slingshot alone
1 Like
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by iamchybs(m): 3:25pm
Let the Games begin!!!!
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by Foodforthought(m): 3:26pm
nwaUrasi:yinmu
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by Foodforthought(m): 3:26pm
nwaUrasi:yinmu
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by lekjons(m): 3:26pm
smartty68:
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by smartty68(m): 3:27pm
lekjons:Nothing
|Re: The Roadx Motorsports Launch Party In Lagos (Photos, Video) by lekjons(m): 3:27pm
smartty68:bro, take it easy oo
