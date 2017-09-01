₦airaland Forum

Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by londonrivals: 2:43pm
Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo presides over FEC Meeting of 20th September 2017.See photos below

Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by madridguy(m): 2:44pm
MY DREAM PLACE TO BE tongue SO HELP ME GOD, AMEEN.

Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by WhiteSoup: 2:44pm
They has start again. Every day picture upon picture and more and more pictures upon Nigerians.

The real issues is not being tackle. The "CHANGE" is seems like a vehement ambiguous irony like the more you look, the less you see. The real "CHANGE" looks more the chronic hardship felt by the people of Nigeria in this APC dispensation.

Oh! What a mistake. We the yorubas make a mistake by supporting this mistake.

By 2019 we shall collect the mistake with our PVC.

Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by globemoney: 2:45pm
What is the genocidal military dictator buhari still doing in UN? Hasnt he finished delivering his useless speech?

Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Dosmay(m): 2:46pm
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by madridguy(m): 2:50pm
RELAX YOUR MIND. ASADULAHI WILL SOON BE BACK. HE NEED TO VISIT LONDON FOR OTHER OFFICIAL. MEANWHILE, YOU CAN HINT KANU TO COME OUT FROM HIS CAVE AND TAKE SOME FRESH AIR grin

globemoney:
What is the genocidal military dictator buhari still doing in UN? Hasnt he finished delivering his useless speech?

Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by WhiteSoup: 2:57pm
madridguy:
MY DREAM PLACE TO BE tongue SO HELP ME GOD, AMEEN.

With APC or PDP?

Anyways sweet dreams till you wake up. cheesy
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by izaray(f): 3:12pm
globemoney:
What is the genocidal military dictator buhari still doing in UN? Hasnt he finished delivering his useless speech?
So you are still dreaming? Wake up jor, Bubu want to use this opportunity to go for his medical check-up.

Like using one stone to kill two birds. grin come on you should kno ur presido too well by now nah undecided
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by madridguy(m): 3:28pm
ANY PARTY EVEN IF NA UNDER IPOB PARTY AYAM READY tongue

WhiteSoup:


With APC or PDP?

Anyways sweet dreams till you wake up. cheesy
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by saaedlee: 3:32pm
Mr. Vice-President Sir... I greet you

Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by sotall(m): 3:32pm
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Elslim: 3:32pm
Sai baba
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Ayo4251: 3:33pm
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by GeneralOjukwu: 3:33pm
Learn to play politics well and you would always have key positions...

Instead of clamouring for a Republic that won't come till Jesus comes for Rapture.

Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by silasweb(m): 3:33pm
Every time meeting. They should come up with a good solution for this Country
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Tinie: 3:33pm
It should only be a headline when Buhari heads the meeting.

NEWS = Notable Events, Weather & Sports

This is the norm, nothing special. I know hes in new york before i get eaten alive
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by abbaapple: 3:33pm
Love this man.
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 3:34pm
This man is blessed
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Emokai3(m): 3:35pm
This sport minister is not mentally ok
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by bodegaru: 3:35pm
Elslim:
Sai baba
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Okwute001: 3:35pm
Useless set of leaders..
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Florblu(f): 3:37pm
WhiteSoup:
They has start again. Every day picture upon picture and more and more pictures upon Nigerians.

The real issues is not being tackle. The "CHANGE" is seems like a vehement ambiguous irony like the more you look, the less you see. The real "CHANGE" looks more the chronic hardship felt by the people of Nigeria in this APC dispensation.

Oh! What a mistake. We the yorubas make a mistake by supporting this mistake.

By 2019 we shall collect the mistake with our PVC.



FUNKE!!!
Can you type in a clear and unambiguous term?
Your first two lines looks like a joke grin grin
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by iamchybs(m): 3:37pm
I'm sure bubu in another medically induced coma, make him take get small strength before him come back.... Or u want to tell me he'll in NYC
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by TimFisher: 3:38pm
Each time i see this man Osibanjo i always pity him... i don't know why?

Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by raphaeladeyele: 3:38pm
Welldone my powerful 2 in command

Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by mmb: 3:38pm
The number two slayer of IPOBs.

Una do well.

Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by Foodforthought(m): 3:39pm
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by mmb: 3:40pm
Foodforthought:
Mtcheew
IPOB sighted.
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by EYIBLESSN(m): 3:41pm
madridguy:
MY DREAM PLACE TO BE tongue SO HELP ME GOD, AMEEN.

You are free to visit now.
Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by gurunlocker: 3:41pm
Buhari didn't take the man with red cap along? Anytime I see him, it feels like he is the president.

Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by refreshrate: 3:42pm
globemoney:
What is the genocidal military dictator buhari still doing in UN? Hasnt he finished delivering his useless speech?

Pls just leave him there Biko maka chukwu. Of what use is he here?

Re: Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) by anyebedgreat: 3:42pm
globemoney:
What is the genocidal military dictator buhari still doing in UN? Hasnt he finished delivering his useless speech?
You miss him so much already?

