Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) (4075 Views)

Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting After His Visit To President Buhari (Pics) / Buhari Absent At The FEC Meeting Again As Osinbajo Presides In His Absence.PICS / Osinbajo Presides Over Quarterly Business Forum (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.metronaija.com/2017/09/photos-osinbajo-presides-over-fec.html Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo presides over FEC Meeting of 20th September 2017.See photos below 2 Likes

MY DREAM PLACE TO BE SO HELP ME GOD, AMEEN. 9 Likes

They has start again. Every day picture upon picture and more and more pictures upon Nigerians.



The real issues is not being tackle. The "CHANGE" is seems like a vehement ambiguous irony like the more you look, the less you see. The real "CHANGE" looks more the chronic hardship felt by the people of Nigeria in this APC dispensation.



Oh! What a mistake. We the yorubas make a mistake by supporting this mistake.



By 2019 we shall collect the mistake with our PVC. 5 Likes 1 Share

What is the genocidal military dictator buhari still doing in UN? Hasnt he finished delivering his useless speech? 4 Likes

.





globemoney:

What is the genocidal military dictator buhari still doing in UN? Hasnt he finished delivering his useless speech? RELAX YOUR MIND. ASADULAHI WILL SOON BE BACK. HE NEED TO VISIT LONDON FOR OTHER OFFICIAL. MEANWHILE, YOU CAN HINT KANU TO COME OUT FROM HIS CAVE AND TAKE SOME FRESH AIR 3 Likes

madridguy:

MY DREAM PLACE TO BE SO HELP ME GOD, AMEEN.

With APC or PDP?



Anyways sweet dreams till you wake up. With APC or PDP?Anyways sweet dreams till you wake up.

globemoney:

What is the genocidal military dictator buhari still doing in UN? Hasnt he finished delivering his useless speech? So you are still dreaming? Wake up jor, Bubu want to use this opportunity to go for his medical check-up.



Like using one stone to kill two birds. come on you should kno ur presido too well by now nah So you are still dreaming? Wake up jor, Bubu want to use this opportunity to go for his medical check-up.Like using one stone to kill two birds.come on you should kno ur presido too well by now nah





WhiteSoup:





With APC or PDP?



Anyways sweet dreams till you wake up. ANY PARTY EVEN IF NA UNDER IPOB PARTY AYAM READY

Mr. Vice-President Sir... I greet you 1 Like

OK

Sai baba

Space booked

Learn to play politics well and you would always have key positions...



Instead of clamouring for a Republic that won't come till Jesus comes for Rapture. 1 Like

Every time meeting. They should come up with a good solution for this Country

It should only be a headline when Buhari heads the meeting.



NEWS = Notable Events, Weather & Sports



This is the norm, nothing special. I know hes in new york before i get eaten alive

Love this man.

This man is blessed

This sport minister is not mentally ok

Elslim:

Sai baba

Useless set of leaders..

WhiteSoup:

They has start again. Every day picture upon picture and more and more pictures upon Nigerians.



The real issues is not being tackle. The "CHANGE" is seems like a vehement ambiguous irony like the more you look, the less you see. The real "CHANGE" looks more the chronic hardship felt by the people of Nigeria in this APC dispensation.



Oh! What a mistake. We the yorubas make a mistake by supporting this mistake.



By 2019 we shall collect the mistake with our PVC.





FUNKE!!!

Can you type in a clear and unambiguous term?

Your first two lines looks like a joke FUNKE!!!Can you type in a clear and unambiguous term?Your first two lines looks like a joke

I'm sure bubu in another medically induced coma, make him take get small strength before him come back.... Or u want to tell me he'll in NYC



Each time i see this man Osibanjo i always pity him... i don't know why? Each time i see this man Osibanjo i always pity him... i don't know why? 2 Likes

Welldone my powerful 2 in command 1 Like

The number two slayer of IPOBs.



Una do well.

Mtcheew

Foodforthought:

Mtcheew IPOB sighted. IPOB sighted.

madridguy:

MY DREAM PLACE TO BE SO HELP ME GOD, AMEEN.

You are free to visit now. You are free to visit now.

Buhari didn't take the man with red cap along? Anytime I see him, it feels like he is the president. 1 Like

globemoney:

What is the genocidal military dictator buhari still doing in UN? Hasnt he finished delivering his useless speech?

Pls just leave him there Biko maka chukwu. Of what use is he here? Pls just leave him there Biko maka chukwu. Of what use is he here? 1 Like