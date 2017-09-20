



PoliticsNGR gathered that the a Naval officer who is currently serving at Barrack Maintainance Unit, Port Harcourt by the name Lt. Cdr. Kazeem Owolabi Emiabata, deliberately infected his legally married wife, Titilayo with HIV and threw her out of their matrimonial home after she discovered his anti-retroviral drugs and medical records, which showed that he had been on treatment for a long period without disclosing his status to her.



She confronted him and later told her parents about her predicament when she got tested and her result came out positive.



Lt. Cdr. Emiabata threatened to deal with his now estranged wife if she exposed his HIV status and has vowed to use the Police and other means to "kill Titilayo before HIV/AIDS kills him". Making true his threat,



Titilayo was prosecuted by the Nigerian Police Force for alleged "house breaking" and "stealing" because she went to pack her personal belongings out of their matrimonial home after she was sent out of their matrimonial home.



PoliticsNGR further learnt that the case titled "Commissioner of Police, Ogun State vs Mrs. Titilayo Emiabata" comes up tomorrow Thursday 21st September, 2017 by 9am at the Chief Magistrate Court in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State presided over by Senior Magistrate E.O. Idowu.



The accused person (Mrs. Titilayo Emiabata, 30yrs) was earlier detained for four days and arraigned in court on the 24th of August, 2017 in Charge No. MAG/55C/2017 on a 10 count charge bothering on burglary, house breaking and stealing by the Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State Command.



She is being represented by popular Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong. PoliticsNGr has obtained photographs of the court documents and the couple, see them below;



http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/20/naval-officer-infects-wife-hiv-charges-court-ogun-photos/ A Naval officer has dragged his wife to court after infecting her with HIV and throwing her out of their matrimonial home.PoliticsNGR gathered that the a Naval officer who is currently serving at Barrack Maintainance Unit, Port Harcourt by the name Lt. Cdr. Kazeem Owolabi Emiabata, deliberately infected his legally married wife, Titilayo with HIV and threw her out of their matrimonial home after she discovered his anti-retroviral drugs and medical records, which showed that he had been on treatment for a long period without disclosing his status to her.She confronted him and later told her parents about her predicament when she got tested and her result came out positive.Lt. Cdr. Emiabata threatened to deal with his now estranged wife if she exposed his HIV status and has vowed to use the Police and other means to "kill Titilayo before HIV/AIDS kills him". Making true his threat,Titilayo was prosecuted by the Nigerian Police Force for alleged "house breaking" and "stealing" because she went to pack her personal belongings out of their matrimonial home after she was sent out of their matrimonial home.PoliticsNGR further learnt that the case titled "Commissioner of Police, Ogun State vs Mrs. Titilayo Emiabata" comes up tomorrow Thursday 21st September, 2017 by 9am at the Chief Magistrate Court in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State presided over by Senior Magistrate E.O. Idowu.The accused person (Mrs. Titilayo Emiabata, 30yrs) was earlier detained for four days and arraigned in court on the 24th of August, 2017 in Charge No. MAG/55C/2017 on a 10 count charge bothering on burglary, house breaking and stealing by the Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State Command.She is being represented by popular Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong. PoliticsNGr has obtained photographs of the court documents and the couple, see them below;