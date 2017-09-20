₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by itsdumebi(m): 2:52pm
A Naval officer has dragged his wife to court after infecting her with HIV and throwing her out of their matrimonial home.
PoliticsNGR gathered that the a Naval officer who is currently serving at Barrack Maintainance Unit, Port Harcourt by the name Lt. Cdr. Kazeem Owolabi Emiabata, deliberately infected his legally married wife, Titilayo with HIV and threw her out of their matrimonial home after she discovered his anti-retroviral drugs and medical records, which showed that he had been on treatment for a long period without disclosing his status to her.
She confronted him and later told her parents about her predicament when she got tested and her result came out positive.
Lt. Cdr. Emiabata threatened to deal with his now estranged wife if she exposed his HIV status and has vowed to use the Police and other means to "kill Titilayo before HIV/AIDS kills him". Making true his threat,
Titilayo was prosecuted by the Nigerian Police Force for alleged "house breaking" and "stealing" because she went to pack her personal belongings out of their matrimonial home after she was sent out of their matrimonial home.
PoliticsNGR further learnt that the case titled "Commissioner of Police, Ogun State vs Mrs. Titilayo Emiabata" comes up tomorrow Thursday 21st September, 2017 by 9am at the Chief Magistrate Court in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State presided over by Senior Magistrate E.O. Idowu.
The accused person (Mrs. Titilayo Emiabata, 30yrs) was earlier detained for four days and arraigned in court on the 24th of August, 2017 in Charge No. MAG/55C/2017 on a 10 count charge bothering on burglary, house breaking and stealing by the Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State Command.
She is being represented by popular Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong. PoliticsNGr has obtained photographs of the court documents and the couple, see them below;
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/20/naval-officer-infects-wife-hiv-charges-court-ogun-photos/
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by taylor88(m): 2:52pm
woman u fvcked up
U would have seduced and passed it round to his male siblings and father
Then wen his female siblings visit u kindly rub ur virginal discharge on their bread before serving them
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 2:57pm
WHAT DID THE WOMAN SEE IN THAT KWASHIOKOR INFECTED LOOKING MAN IN THE FIRST PLACE THOUGH.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by boman2014: 3:06pm
GloriaNinja:
MONEY
3 Likes
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by thesicilian: 3:29pm
I feel for the woman sha, but the story is too one-sided.
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 3:43pm
There's love in sharing na!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by lekjons(m): 3:43pm
If the story is true, then the man is a devil..
The woman should sue and send his wicked ass to jail..
There should be a strict law for this kind of things, imagine! Willingly infecting someone with AIDS..
Damn!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by kerslumy: 3:44pm
GloriaNinja:
Love they say is blind
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 3:44pm
Took her to court After infecting her
Double combo
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by Naijacost22: 3:44pm
cgn
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by bodegaru: 3:44pm
olaolulazio:
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by IamHopeful(f): 3:46pm
See the way the man even looks! The story sef get K-leg........ He infected her with HIV yet, he dragged her to court on the basis of "house-breaking", some people ehn!
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by emmayodata(m): 3:46pm
GloriaNinja:you should know now, marrying a more financially stable man like most of you girls claim.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by TimFisher: 3:46pm
May this infection infect all our armed forces.Amen!!!
1 Like
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 3:46pm
Marriage is not easy.
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by MadCow1: 3:47pm
HIV = HI V aka Hi 5.
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by tomholly: 3:47pm
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by Gkemz(m): 3:47pm
Ladies keep on falling to deceitful men only to count their losses later.
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by Pavore9: 3:48pm
olaolulazio:
I hope you will be comfortable with your spouse sharing same with you without disclosing status.
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by okerekeikpo: 3:48pm
Olosho, she was after his money
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 3:48pm
Mugabe's dross fall on him
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by Foodforthought(m): 3:48pm
Hmmm
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by saintcasmir(m): 3:48pm
I always hate this kind of rubb#sh reports. While posting pictures in the first place if you know you would blur it out?
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by amreeaa(m): 3:48pm
Which kind mumu story be dis? how dem take know who infect who? abi dem carbon date their virus?
Bullshit
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:48pm
Some of these military men are too promiscuous.
Failing to disclose your status is just d height of wickedness
1 Like
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 3:49pm
Pavore9:Was my comment for u? Mind ya business pls!
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 3:49pm
GloriaNinja:
Preek or money.
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 3:50pm
GloriaNinja:
She wants to become the wife of Chief of Naval Staff
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by ayamprecious: 3:50pm
Titilayo was prosecuted by the Nigerian Police Force for alleged "house breaking" and "stealing" because she went to pack her personal belongings out of their matrimonial home after she was sent out of their matrimonial home.
We all know the man Z guilty, how come it is the other way round
What a world
|Re: Naval Officer Infects His Wife With HIV, Charges Her To Court In Ogun (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 3:50pm
