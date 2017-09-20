₦airaland Forum

Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by ammyluv2002(f): 8:53pm
How many minutes?
Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Realkenny: 8:56pm
MAN U Na E GET THIS SEASON

2 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Jumbus31(m): 8:56pm
Feels like we are playing a low budget Borussia Dortmund. GGMU

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 8:57pm
I trust manutd
Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 9:00pm
Geestunnar:
Lol. I don't bet though, at least not yet. Nice one
kuul
Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Victornezzar: 9:00pm
Realkenny:
MAN U Na E GET THIS SEASON
guy abeg calm down oh
am a manu fan....by January we go know true contenders

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Victornezzar: 9:00pm
baba Kyase hope ur feeling d team
Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by chineduemmao: 9:03pm
richybankx:
your welcome to the land of opportunity where you can insult and get insulted.. Where you can tell ur leaders ur mind without fear of being arrested... But b4 you tear eye finish make you respect those wey dy b4 you... Abeg lala serve him one bottle of chilled origin
ask him is he afonja flatino or fulafula?
Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by bayocanny: 9:09pm
One more goal pls
Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 9:09pm
yipee.....
My boy Luke Shaw is in......
GGMU

chaiiiiiii, count the goal nah....
Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Victornezzar: 9:11pm
bayocanny:
One more goal pls
goal cheesy
Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 9:13pm
STAT: Manchester United have won all four of their home matches this season without conceding, scoring 13 goals.
Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by HzRF(m): 9:15pm
szen:
Dear jurgen klopp, this is how big teams play...destroy the opposition and keep a clean sheet.

Funkeeeeee!!!

Wetin the man do u ehn?

U know u can be prosecuted for this

This is hate speech and its now illegal in Nigeria

2 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by nickz(m): 9:16pm
is ilkay gundogan made of tissue??
Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:17pm
I hope luke shaw stays fit cos the left back position isnt good
Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by HzRF(m): 9:19pm
enemyofprogress:
your own beta,I still dey wait make the yeye beans wey adiemus dey cook since 4 o clock to done
Lol

I for say make i share with you but recession wey dey now ehn

Na "cry your cry make I cry my cry"
Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:20pm
Mhen...martial is a bad guy
Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by HzRF(m): 9:20pm
nickz:
is ilkay gundogan made of tissue??
Kilode
Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:21pm
Martial is a bad ass player
Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by HzRF(m): 9:21pm
4 - 0

Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by bayocanny: 9:22pm
Victornezzar:
goal cheesy
Yeahhhhhhhhhh
Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by OkaiCorne(m): 9:23pm
szen:
Dear jurgen klopp, this is how big teams play...destroy the opposition and keep a clean sheet.

You meant Jurgen Flopp? cheesy

4 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by nickz(m): 9:24pm
HzRF:

Kilode
another injury for tackle wey no even reach wetin Luis do kolasinac
Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by ekhai(m): 9:25pm
Man Utd on fire.
Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Realkenny: 9:26pm
E gats be 5-0 since lukaku never score

Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Aieboocaar(m): 9:26pm
Martial just dey use this people learn how to dribble

Very unfortunate team cry cry

2 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by EmmyChizkid(m): 9:26pm
ztanleechima:
you all know what the scoreboard will be at the end.

for those that don't. it's 4zero.
Prophet...
Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Victornezzar: 9:26pm
Ass anal still dey struggle with Doncaster cheesy
Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by kstyle2(m): 9:27pm
Martial is gradually gaining his confidence back.
Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by enemyofprogress: 9:28pm
These boys are just giving me a hard on tonight, na where I go throway the thing tonight?
Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by HzRF(m): 9:28pm
nickz:
another injury for tackle wey no even reach wetin Luis do kolasinac

Na normal thing now
Hopefully he won't end up like

Pato

Hargreaves

Wilshere

