How many minutes?

MAN U Na E GET THIS SEASON 2 Likes

Feels like we are playing a low budget Borussia Dortmund. GGMU 1 Like

I trust manutd

Geestunnar:

Lol. I don't bet though, at least not yet. Nice one kuul kuul

Realkenny:

MAN U Na E GET THIS SEASON guy abeg calm down oh

am a manu fan....by January we go know true contenders guy abeg calm down oham a manu fan....by January we go know true contenders 1 Like 1 Share

baba Kyase hope ur feeling d team

richybankx:

your welcome to the land of opportunity where you can insult and get insulted.. Where you can tell ur leaders ur mind without fear of being arrested... But b4 you tear eye finish make you respect those wey dy b4 you... Abeg lala serve him one bottle of chilled origin ask him is he afonja flatino or fulafula? ask him is he afonja flatino or fulafula?

One more goal pls

yipee.....

My boy Luke Shaw is in......

GGMU



chaiiiiiii, count the goal nah....

bayocanny:

One more goal pls goal goal

STAT: Manchester United have won all four of their home matches this season without conceding, scoring 13 goals.

szen:

Dear jurgen klopp, this is how big teams play...destroy the opposition and keep a clean sheet.

Funkeeeeee!!!



Wetin the man do u ehn?



U know u can be prosecuted for this



This is hate speech and its now illegal in Nigeria Funkeeeeee!!!Wetin the man do u ehn?U know u can be prosecuted for thisThis is hate speech and its now illegal in Nigeria 2 Likes

is ilkay gundogan made of tissue?? is ilkay gundogan made of tissue??

I hope luke shaw stays fit cos the left back position isnt good

enemyofprogress:

your own beta,I still dey wait make the yeye beans wey adiemus dey cook since 4 o clock to done Lol



I for say make i share with you but recession wey dey now ehn



Na "cry your cry make I cry my cry" LolI for say make i share with you but recession wey dey now ehnNa "cry your cry make I cry my cry"

Mhen...martial is a bad guy

nickz:

is ilkay gundogan made of tissue??

Kilode Kilode

Martial is a bad ass player

4 - 0

Victornezzar:

goal Yeahhhhhhhhhh Yeahhhhhhhhhh

szen:

Dear jurgen klopp, this is how big teams play...destroy the opposition and keep a clean sheet.

You meant Jurgen Flopp? You meant Jurgen Flopp? 4 Likes

HzRF:



Kilode another injury for tackle wey no even reach wetin Luis do kolasinac another injury for tackle wey no even reach wetin Luis do kolasinac

Man Utd on fire.

E gats be 5-0 since lukaku never score

Martial just dey use this people learn how to dribble



Very unfortunate team 2 Likes

ztanleechima:

you all know what the scoreboard will be at the end.



for those that don't. it's 4zero. Prophet... Prophet...

Ass anal still dey struggle with Doncaster

Martial is gradually gaining his confidence back.

These boys are just giving me a hard on tonight, na where I go throway the thing tonight?