|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by ammyluv2002(f): 8:53pm
How many minutes?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Realkenny: 8:56pm
MAN U Na E GET THIS SEASON
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Jumbus31(m): 8:56pm
Feels like we are playing a low budget Borussia Dortmund. GGMU
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 8:57pm
I trust manutd
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 9:00pm
Geestunnar:kuul
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Victornezzar: 9:00pm
Realkenny:guy abeg calm down oh
am a manu fan....by January we go know true contenders
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Victornezzar: 9:00pm
baba Kyase hope ur feeling d team
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by chineduemmao: 9:03pm
richybankx:ask him is he afonja flatino or fulafula?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by bayocanny: 9:09pm
One more goal pls
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 9:09pm
yipee.....
My boy Luke Shaw is in......
GGMU
chaiiiiiii, count the goal nah....
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Victornezzar: 9:11pm
bayocanny:goal
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 9:13pm
STAT: Manchester United have won all four of their home matches this season without conceding, scoring 13 goals.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by HzRF(m): 9:15pm
szen:
Funkeeeeee!!!
Wetin the man do u ehn?
U know u can be prosecuted for this
This is hate speech and its now illegal in Nigeria
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by nickz(m): 9:16pm
is ilkay gundogan made of tissue??
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:17pm
I hope luke shaw stays fit cos the left back position isnt good
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by HzRF(m): 9:19pm
enemyofprogress:Lol
I for say make i share with you but recession wey dey now ehn
Na "cry your cry make I cry my cry"
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:20pm
Mhen...martial is a bad guy
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by HzRF(m): 9:20pm
nickz:Kilode
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:21pm
Martial is a bad ass player
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by HzRF(m): 9:21pm
4 - 0
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by bayocanny: 9:22pm
Victornezzar:Yeahhhhhhhhhh
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by OkaiCorne(m): 9:23pm
szen:
You meant Jurgen Flopp?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by nickz(m): 9:24pm
HzRF:another injury for tackle wey no even reach wetin Luis do kolasinac
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by ekhai(m): 9:25pm
Man Utd on fire.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Realkenny: 9:26pm
E gats be 5-0 since lukaku never score
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Aieboocaar(m): 9:26pm
Martial just dey use this people learn how to dribble
Very unfortunate team
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by EmmyChizkid(m): 9:26pm
ztanleechima:Prophet...
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Victornezzar: 9:26pm
Ass anal still dey struggle with Doncaster
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by kstyle2(m): 9:27pm
Martial is gradually gaining his confidence back.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by enemyofprogress: 9:28pm
These boys are just giving me a hard on tonight, na where I go throway the thing tonight?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by HzRF(m): 9:28pm
nickz:
Na normal thing now
Hopefully he won't end up like
Pato
Hargreaves
Wilshere
