|Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Omooba77: 2:23pm On Feb 23
Returned leg after 2-0 win.
Even though Milan entered the R16 tie as massive form favourites, it’s Arsenal who came on top when the two sides met in the first leg seven days ago at Stadio San Siro.
The Gunners have dominated the pitch from the very first minute and they’ve deservedly picked up a 0-2 victory in Milano thanks to goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey.
The tie is not yet entirely closed, but Arsene Wenger’s side has a massive edge and we honestly doubt they’ll drop it out in front of the home crowd. Arsenal have generally been playing incomparably better at home throughout the entire season and we expect them to advance with another victory over the same opposition.
Arsenal have won 12 of last 16 home matches in the Premier League and they have backed up the victory in Italy with a convincing 3-0 win over Watford in the domestic affair on Sunday. Henrikh Mkhitaryan has confirmed his spell of fine form by netting another goal at the weekend, while January’s acquisition Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (canp’t feature Europa League) has added his name on the scoresheet as well.
Gennaro Gattuso’s side were also successful in their Serie A clash on Sunday even though they’ve struggled to break the deadlock all up until the stoppage time when substitute Andre Silva notched the last-gasp match-winner against Genoa at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris.
|Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League Today At 9:05pm by BeeBeeOoh(m): 2:29pm On Feb 23
Let the better side win.
GG over 2.5 must come board
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League Today At 9:05pm by purplekayc(m): 3:07pm On Feb 23
Good draw
|Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Omooba77: 6:26am
#COYG
|Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Akwasi(m): 6:16pm
Arsenal 1 : AC Milan 3
Those going to naijabet should thank me later. let me have my share
|Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League Today At 9:05pm by mayowascholar(m): 6:16pm
good
|Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Saucekide25(m): 6:16pm
|Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League Today At 9:05pm by thelifepagesng: 6:16pm
Arsenal no dey play Champions League?
|Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League Today At 9:05pm by alphaconde(m): 6:16pm
ARSENAL GOING DOWN
|Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League Today At 9:05pm by DaddyKross: 6:17pm
#YagunnersYa
|Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League Today At 9:05pm by RogueX: 6:17pm
It used to be arsenal till I die
Now its Arsenal till it kills me
Cause Wenger wants to give me a heart attack
Wengerout
|Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League Today At 9:05pm by miracool946: 6:17pm
y
|Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League Today At 9:05pm by BornnAgainChild(f): 6:18pm
I dont even know what to predict
|Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League Today At 9:05pm by muhdzed(m): 6:18pm
Biko....gunners no fall our hand today o
|Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League Today At 9:05pm by KrystosCJ(m): 6:19pm
ARS 2 - 1 ACM
|Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League Today At 9:05pm by Strikethem: 6:19pm
Akwasi:
|Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League Today At 9:05pm by priiince(m): 6:21pm
Red n black for the win
|Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League Today At 9:05pm by mancityguy: 6:21pm
and who is interested in Thursday night football
|Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League Today At 9:05pm by izzy4shizzy(m): 6:21pm
Arsenal fans tomorow morning will be like
|Re: Arsenal Vs AC Milan Europa League Today At 9:05pm by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 6:25pm
How the mighty has fallen .. back in the days a match between this 2 teams (usually in the champions league) would have shut down the entire footballing world
