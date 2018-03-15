Returned leg after 2-0 win.

Even though Milan entered the R16 tie as massive form favourites, it’s Arsenal who came on top when the two sides met in the first leg seven days ago at Stadio San Siro.

The Gunners have dominated the pitch from the very first minute and they’ve deservedly picked up a 0-2 victory in Milano thanks to goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey.

The tie is not yet entirely closed, but Arsene Wenger’s side has a massive edge and we honestly doubt they’ll drop it out in front of the home crowd. Arsenal have generally been playing incomparably better at home throughout the entire season and we expect them to advance with another victory over the same opposition.

Arsenal have won 12 of last 16 home matches in the Premier League and they have backed up the victory in Italy with a convincing 3-0 win over Watford in the domestic affair on Sunday. Henrikh Mkhitaryan has confirmed his spell of fine form by netting another goal at the weekend, while January’s acquisition Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (canp’t feature Europa League) has added his name on the scoresheet as well.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side were also successful in their Serie A clash on Sunday even though they’ve struggled to break the deadlock all up until the stoppage time when substitute Andre Silva notched the last-gasp match-winner against Genoa at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris.