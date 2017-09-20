₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,881,746 members, 3,804,036 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 September 2017 at 09:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent (7370 Views)
Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid / "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) / OBJ Is My Bubu, OBJ Jaga Jaga- Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Obasanjo At the Headies (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by chazdhe: 6:42pm
Veteran Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, has in a chat with GoldmyneTV blast producer Don Jazzy and singer and former label mate, D'banj, over their split from Mo'hits..
Recall, the veteran artiste has been on a blasting spree, from Mr Eazi to Davido to Wizkid, now he has torn into D'banj and Don Jazzy..
He said;
"I love him, I love him, you know why I love him, he has a drive.. The biggest mistake someone like D'banj made was to leave Don jazzy, D'banj nor get talent oo, na razzmasta he get, if you go America, them go tell you wetin razzmasta mean..
But Don jazzy has the technical back up to make D'banj sound good, I love him for that"
He then went further to blast Don Jazzy for dissing rapper Mode9
Watch video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8G-vOhxm5JI
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/dbanj-stupid-leaving-don-jazzy-get-talent-eedris-abdulkareem-blasts-don-jazzy-dbanj/
3 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by GboyegaD(m): 6:43pm
Where Eedris after Remedies split?
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by Nbote(m): 6:44pm
See who's talking... Even with d remedies he was absolutely non relevant back den and still outside music he still hasn't done anything useful with his life.. If he thinks throwing shades at trending stars is going to give him some limelight and kick start d career he Neva had in d first place den he needs to stop smoking wateva he's been smoking.. A so called Wrapper who's only hit apart from Jaga Jaga as a solo artist was Mr Lecturer.
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by elderhimself(m): 6:45pm
He might be stupid but he is a far made man than u can ever be.
#DonJazzyFanThough
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by jerryunit48: 6:47pm
Oya o over to you
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by EmyLeo(m): 6:47pm
#anything to revive your dead career ,
##next time pick on bobrisky both of you are more like a joke .. ode!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by EmyLeo(m): 6:48pm
#anything to revive your dead career ,
##next time pick on bobrisky both of you are more like a joke .. ode!
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by tsmart360(m): 6:52pm
But why is this guy ranting lately na?. Nawa oh. Your career dy relax for grave and u just open ur yeye mouth dy curse everybody.
4 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by Papiikush: 6:53pm
Bìtch wants to trend.
No wonder Davido replied him with 'Lmao' Nigga is nothing but a joke. Na the diss whey you diss 50cent finish your career.
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:53pm
guy take it easy oo
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by ammyluv2002(f): 6:56pm
O ga o! Is it his decision?
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by lomprico(m): 6:57pm
True!!
We know, but.................
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by smardray(m): 7:06pm
its alright bro.... u have the attention now. .u can now release the wack song
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by Florblu(f): 7:13pm
But even Dbanj's corpse will be more productive and relevant than Edris in 777 places
20 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by Danladi7: 7:17pm
Eedris abdu kareem is getting frustrated about his dwindling career like blackface
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by Fkforyou(m): 7:25pm
I'm just tempted to think this guy is stupid but my left mind is telling me I'm going to hurt the pride of stupid people.
He is an embarrassment to stupid people...
8 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:28pm
You wey dey help Kennis music wash plates which hit track do you have
2 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by internationalman(m): 7:28pm
That's how he twisted 2baba's lyrics in 'I dey feel like' in one of the songs he featured Rugged man in.
2face only said I dey feel like Obasanjo and d idiot changed it to '2face want b like Obasanjo oh oh me I want b like Fela anikulakpo kuti...
3 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by niggaman(m): 7:52pm
Eedris u are very stupid for not knowing that Timaya go blow, atleast him for dey feed u now.
4 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by obo389(m): 7:55pm
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by onward4life(m): 8:08pm
chazdhe:
Like play like play
This Nigg go turn to
Kemi olunloyo or something simila
7 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 9:03pm
I Dont think this man is alright o
1 Like
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by LifeofAirforce(m): 9:04pm
Eedris firing from both cylinders to stay relevant
Bros your time don pass
3 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by Flashh: 9:04pm
Seems this guy don't know he's too old for this childish rant.
1 Like
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by Dmeji4444(m): 9:05pm
Uncle Idris, egbe enu yin soun
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by tobtap: 9:05pm
eedris has mouth leakage disease
2 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:05pm
who released this one from his cage? since how many years ...This Old Phool is trying to stay relevant
. with your career wey dry like Sahara desert..
Dear Dbanj all u have to do is laugh like davidhoe. Cos this guy is Maddd
4 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by Nathdoug(m): 9:05pm
What's up with this nigga these days? He is just trying to be relevant
1 Like
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by mhizesther(f): 9:05pm
Nawa o..is like this one just left Aro....he's not okay
1 Like
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent by vicky6: 9:05pm
why this dude dey attack artists like this! Attention seeker
2 Likes
Richest Nija Actor Nd Actress / Catherine Edoho Finds Her Groove Again / See Miley Cyrus Dressed Up As Lil Kim For Halloween
Viewing this topic: oshpumpin, Bawsse(m), victor101(m), Slayer2, eddymorr(m), ccvizzle(m), babadot00(m), bamibee, handoys1(m), dpete1(f), emmy9500(m), fisher101(m), PrinceEdward(m), bio118(f), Kog45(m), fataiazeezolari, akphrat(m), kachimighty0000, Lecturer05(m), kbbanj10, muyentinadek(m), lexycool01(m), blackcezar(m), HENROSHUN(m), ilobex(m), likemoney, walexzy5050(m), VocationsNG, mclaaro(f), dechibs(f), Mibellconsult, Ijebujesa, ilemobayo40, conquerorb, Xfemt(m), hahn(m), ObaKlaz(m), FashionandStyle, ABUZINZU(m), greenhulk, dake40(m), hidhrhis(m), Wldzgr8st(m), anotherpac(m), newsomtin(m), Hadeya(m), greatwhite(m), NAMDOSKY30(m), jendox, Amigo101(m), lexyman(m), yungEX(m), Flaghouse1(m), nnemmpi(m), preciousfeb(m), PROPUNTER(m), Tonygeesm, xpressng(m), betty22(f), olivvy(f), Vycko(f), brosdoncome(m), imma2(m), Ograke(m), balogz(m), chuckky86(m), Carrottop(m), Queenege, PMWSpirit(m), labiowo, skyhighweb(m), qeemus, GMZEE, ADENITAN, bunmioguns(m), BalogunIdowu(m), star2008, kenny160, jonahsunday97(m), holatimmy(f), lkbenediction, chic91(f), lollypeezle(m), frankIzuchukwu(m), Demzy4, Prodigysam, cyojunior1, fittty(m), charlesyemmode(m), ejifranks(m), walearoy(m), mufasa007, DonaldYusuf(m), Datas121(m), proudlyYoruba(m), stlarry001(m), Kendrick80(m), Fuckadict(m), Cyrealmusic(m), otdollar(m), horchukoh(m), keenn, ikay00406(m), rufus7719, swimnigeria(m), Tpappie, Jodha(f), yemmydiamond(f), kernel505, obytex(m), MaziOmenuko and 137 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16