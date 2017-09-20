Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eedris Abdulkareem: D'banj Is Stupid For Leaving Don Jazzy, E No Get Talent (7370 Views)

Recall, the veteran artiste has been on a blasting spree, from Mr Eazi to Davido to Wizkid, now he has torn into D'banj and Don Jazzy..



He said;



"I love him, I love him, you know why I love him, he has a drive.. The biggest mistake someone like D'banj made was to leave Don jazzy, D'banj nor get talent oo, na razzmasta he get, if you go America, them go tell you wetin razzmasta mean..



But Don jazzy has the technical back up to make D'banj sound good, I love him for that"



He then went further to blast Don Jazzy for dissing rapper Mode9



Watch video below;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8G-vOhxm5JI



Where Eedris after Remedies split? 12 Likes 1 Share

See who's talking... Even with d remedies he was absolutely non relevant back den and still outside music he still hasn't done anything useful with his life.. If he thinks throwing shades at trending stars is going to give him some limelight and kick start d career he Neva had in d first place den he needs to stop smoking wateva he's been smoking.. A so called Wrapper who's only hit apart from Jaga Jaga as a solo artist was Mr Lecturer. 30 Likes 1 Share

He might be stupid but he is a far made man than u can ever be.

#DonJazzyFanThough 14 Likes 1 Share

Oya o over to you

,







##next time pick on bobrisky both of you are more like a joke .. ode! #anything to revive your dead career##next time pick on bobrisky both of you are more like a joke.. ode! 12 Likes 1 Share

,







##next time pick on bobrisky both of you are more like a joke .. ode! #anything to revive your dead career##next time pick on bobrisky both of you are more like a joke.. ode!

But why is this guy ranting lately na?. Nawa oh. Your career dy relax for grave and u just open ur yeye mouth dy curse everybody. 4 Likes

Bìtch wants to trend.



No wonder Davido replied him with 'Lmao' Nigga is nothing but a joke. Na the diss whey you diss 50cent finish your career. 21 Likes 3 Shares

guy take it easy oo

O ga o! Is it his decision?

True!!



We know, but.................

its alright bro.... u have the attention now. .u can now release the wack song 10 Likes 2 Shares

But even Dbanj's corpse will be more productive and relevant than Edris in 777 places 20 Likes

Eedris abdu kareem is getting frustrated about his dwindling career like blackface 3 Likes 1 Share





He is an embarrassment to stupid people... I'm just tempted to think this guy is stupid but my left mind is telling me I'm going to hurt the pride of stupid people.He is an embarrassment to stupid people... 8 Likes

You wey dey help Kennis music wash plates which hit track do you have 2 Likes

That's how he twisted 2baba's lyrics in 'I dey feel like' in one of the songs he featured Rugged man in.



2face only said I dey feel like Obasanjo and d idiot changed it to '2face want b like Obasanjo oh oh me I want b like Fela anikulakpo kuti... 3 Likes

Eedris u are very stupid for not knowing that Timaya go blow, atleast him for dey feed u now. 4 Likes

chazdhe:

Like play like play



This Nigg go turn to



Kemi olunloyo or something simila Like play like playThis Nigg go turn toKemi olunloyo or something simila 7 Likes

I Dont think this man is alright o 1 Like

Eedris firing from both cylinders to stay relevant



Bros your time don pass 3 Likes

Seems this guy don't know he's too old for this childish rant. 1 Like

Uncle Idris, egbe enu yin soun 1 Like 1 Share

eedris has mouth leakage disease 2 Likes

who released this one from his cage? since how many years ...This Old Phool is trying to stay relevant

. with your career wey dry like Sahara desert..



Dear Dbanj all u have to do is laugh like davidhoe. Cos this guy is Maddd 4 Likes

What's up with this nigga these days? He is just trying to be relevant 1 Like

Nawa o..is like this one just left Aro....he's not okay 1 Like