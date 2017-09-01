₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by dainformant(m): 7:55pm
Read the Press statement from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC
The public is hereby notiﬁed that the persons whose photographs appear below are wanted by the EFCC.
Doron Umansky is wanted in a case of obtaining money by false pretence, stealing, forgery and uttering. The suspect is at large while eﬀorts to apprehend him has proved abortive.
The light-skinned 57-year-old Israeli speaks English, Jewish (Hebrew) and Yoruba languages.
His last known addresses are Signature Suites, Asaba, Delta State and 52A, Tunde Adebola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Sobowale Toyin Hannah and Hammed Akinola Ariyomi are wanted in a case of conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretences.
The suspects are at large while all eﬀorts to apprehend them have proved futile.
Sobowale is 44 years old. Her last known address is 100 Acres Church Street, Abere Bus Stop, Ajayi Egan Road, Atan, Sango Otta. Ariyomi is 33 years old. His last known address is 6 Sanu Street, Adura Bus Stop, Alagbado, Lagos State.
Both suspects are dark-complexioned, hail from Ogun State and speak English and Yoruba Languages
Anybody having useful information as to their whereabouts should contact the Commission in its Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Maiduguri and Abuja oﬃces
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by sarrki(m): 7:56pm
If he likes let him speak Hindu
No room for terrorism
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by FemiEddy(m): 8:00pm
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by daben1(m): 8:03pm
Since una know their last address, why una no arrest them then?
Rubbish!
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by Yeligray(m): 8:04pm
If en d naija en go run commot come. Na en body go tell am.. Make una just put bounty for en head we go find am
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by Niyeal(m): 8:09pm
Dem Dem Jew people
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by months: 8:16pm
The Jihardist in Aso Rock dont have the balls to square up to Israel Nation.
They are not the five foolish SouthEast Governors that u intimidate.
This time, u would have beaten more than u can chew. Slaves!
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by 2aces(m): 8:46pm
These people are just stupid. Why asking people to blow whistle when you were the ones who put them in a condition they cant even aford to buy a whistle
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by IgboticGirl(f): 8:49pm
This particular tribe and fruad
Yoruba language is just language of fruad and ritual
Thank God they didn't introduced him into skull mining
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by vedaxcool(m): 9:07pm
cownu on. the brink
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:13pm
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by Cinkq: 9:15pm
H
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by Cinkq: 9:18pm
It is sad that some of you have acces to internet,most of you will not even bother to read before commenting. What does the nonsense you've posted has to do with thread for crying out loud?
How does the crime commited by few men translate to be the sins of the yoruba tribe as a whole?
Talking about the yoruba language,it's not a language of fraud as you ignorantly posted,but one of the most acceptable all over the world.
Infact the yoruba language is one of the few sophisticated languages that can help you get employed by the UK police.this is a pointer that the language you are naively berating here is a universal language.
IgboticGirl:
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by mu2sa2: 9:47pm
These people: if fraud must be Yoruba; if ritual killing or drug must be igbo.
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by Bibidear(f): 9:48pm
IgboticGirl:and u think u made sense.....read what u wrote up and just know that u have an empty skull
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by Standing5(m): 9:48pm
Traggic
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by sotall(m): 9:49pm
OK
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by Amosjaj(m): 9:49pm
Why must you put "the one that speaks yoruba language"
You want IPOB to talk Abi,
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by whatmoreng: 9:50pm
Nah wa
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by JohnieWalker12(m): 9:50pm
Na we get Asaba.. I will surely give you info if I get the animal
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by Triniti(m): 9:51pm
Man wey don reach Beersheba since God knows when, searching for a needle in a hay stack
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by benueguy(m): 9:51pm
IgboticGirl:
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by olola4(m): 9:52pm
This one weak me o
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by scholes0(m): 9:53pm
This Jewish man had to learn yoruba of all Nigerian Languages
He didn't even bother learning the bush Language (Igbo) of tho flatronites claiming to be Jew ... Kiki
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 9:53pm
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by TarOrfeek: 9:54pm
somebody shout allelu.....
Alle....fonja O!
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by crackerspub: 9:54pm
sarrki:
Hindi is a language
Hindu is an Indian religion.
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by omofunaab(m): 9:54pm
Lol
|Re: Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos by Triniti(m): 9:55pm
There's no way the police will get this man, one he's an ex idf his survival skills is second to none
