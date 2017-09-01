Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Israeli National Who Speaks Yoruba Language Declared Wanted By EFCC. Photos (2706 Views)

The public is hereby notiﬁed that the persons whose photographs appear below are wanted by the EFCC.

Doron Umansky is wanted in a case of obtaining money by false pretence, stealing, forgery and uttering. The suspect is at large while eﬀorts to apprehend him has proved abortive.



The light-skinned 57-year-old Israeli speaks English, Jewish (Hebrew) and Yoruba languages.



His last known addresses are Signature Suites, Asaba, Delta State and 52A, Tunde Adebola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.



Sobowale Toyin Hannah and Hammed Akinola Ariyomi are wanted in a case of conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretences.



The suspects are at large while all eﬀorts to apprehend them have proved futile.



Sobowale is 44 years old. Her last known address is 100 Acres Church Street, Abere Bus Stop, Ajayi Egan Road, Atan, Sango Otta. Ariyomi is 33 years old. His last known address is 6 Sanu Street, Adura Bus Stop, Alagbado, Lagos State.

Both suspects are dark-complexioned, hail from Ogun State and speak English and Yoruba Languages



Anybody having useful information as to their whereabouts should contact the Commission in its Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Maiduguri and Abuja oﬃces



If he likes let him speak Hindu



No room for terrorism 6 Likes

Since una know their last address, why una no arrest them then?

Rubbish! 1 Like

If en d naija en go run commot come. Na en body go tell am.. Make una just put bounty for en head we go find am 2 Likes

Dem Dem Jew people

The Jihardist in Aso Rock dont have the balls to square up to Israel Nation.



They are not the five foolish SouthEast Governors that u intimidate.



This time, u would have beaten more than u can chew. Slaves!

These people are just stupid. Why asking people to blow whistle when you were the ones who put them in a condition they cant even aford to buy a whistle 2 Likes

This particular tribe and fruad







Yoruba language is just language of fruad and ritual





Thank God they didn't introduced him into skull mining 4 Likes

cownu on. the brink

H



How does the crime commited by few men translate to be the sins of the yoruba tribe as a whole?



Talking about the yoruba language,it's not a language of fraud as you ignorantly posted,but one of the most acceptable all over the world.



Infact the yoruba language is one of the few sophisticated languages that can help you get employed by the UK police.this is a pointer that the language you are naively berating here is a universal language.



IgboticGirl:

This particular tribe and fruad







Yoruba language is just language of fruad and ritual





Thank God they didn't introduced him into skull mining It is sad that some of you have acces to internet,most of you will not even bother to read before commenting. What does the nonsense you've posted has to do with thread for crying out loud?How does the crime commited by few men translate to be the sins of the yoruba tribe as a whole?Talking about the yoruba language,it's not a language of fraud as you ignorantly posted,but one of the most acceptable all over the world.Infact the yoruba language is one of the few sophisticated languages that can help you get employed by the UK police.this is a pointer that the language you are naively berating here is a universal language. 3 Likes

These people: if fraud must be Yoruba; if ritual killing or drug must be igbo.

IgboticGirl:

This particular tribe and fruad







Yoruba language is just language of fruad and ritual





Thank God they didn't introduced him into skull mining and u think u made sense.....read what u wrote up and just know that u have an empty skull and u think u made sense.....read what u wrote up and just know that u have an empty skull

Traggic

OK

Why must you put "the one that speaks yoruba language"



You want IPOB to talk Abi,

Nah wa

Na we get Asaba.. I will surely give you info if I get the animal

Man wey don reach Beersheba since God knows when, searching for a needle in a hay stack

IgboticGirl:

This particular tribe and fruad





Yoruba language is just language of fruad and ritual



Thank God they didn't introduced him into skull mining

This one weak me o

This Jewish man had to learn yoruba of all Nigerian Languages



He didn't even bother learning the bush Language (Igbo) of tho flatronites claiming to be Jew ... Kiki

somebody shout allelu.....

Alle....fonja O!

sarrki:

If he likes let him speak Hindu



No room for terrorism



Hindi is a language





Hindu is an Indian religion. Hindi is a languageHindu is an Indian religion.

Lol