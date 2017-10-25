Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 (9770 Views)

Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 / Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 / FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Afolabi6046:

guys....i can't seem to find arena sport 2 on mobdro, which other channel is showing the match? BEIN BEIN 1 Like

Yes match has ended already. 4 nil to Chelsea. 3 more goals to go.

William to get red card

mean while Tottenham vs West Ham now 2-2 our African brother Ayew running the show at Wembley

Tottenham don enter one chance o

West ham is giving Man hope..

spur 2 -3 westham .and thus yeye spur beat Liverpool this weekend. msheew. spur is useless

microbaris:

mean while Tottenham vs West Ham now 2-2 our African brother Ayew running the show at Wembley My brother, na Tottenham 2 - West ham 3 now ohhh.



Ogbonna don add the third goal. My brother, na Tottenham 2 - West ham 3 now ohhh.Ogbonna don add the third goal. 2 Likes

Tottenham Bottling FC

Game over Willian

case closed Chelsea 2-0 everton willian

Willian! Wonder goal!!! 1 Like

Unlimited22:

Oga mi. Wey ya babe, optional1? With d rest of d blue gang dem?



i am here dear

full time already.. i am here dearfull time already..

2-1

see this Ppl sha. thank God willian scored 2-1

Willy Willy 1 Like

Tottenham hoooo

OtemSapien:





Ha, ha, ha, ha

cc: Hopefullandlord, 4kings, Ranchoddas, Dalaman, Realmindz, Hahn, Sciencewatch I don't know the guy very well jare(i'm not active again in religious section) if not i for comment. I don't know the guy very well jare(i'm not active again in religious section) if not i for comment.

Charles4075:

My brother, na Tottenham 2 - West ham 3 now ohhh.



Ogbonna don add the third goal. Ghana Naija Jollof killing the show down there @Wembley Ghana Naija Jollof killing the show down there @Wembley





Tottenham 2-3 West Ham



SHOCKING !!!



West Ham knocked Tottenham OUT of EFL (Carabao Cup)

45' Spurs 2-0 West Ham

56' Spurs 2-1 West Ham

60' Spurs 2-2 West Ham

69' Spurs 2-3 West Ham



Wow! FULL TIMETottenham 2-3 West HamSHOCKING !!!West Ham knocked Tottenham OUT of EFL (Carabao Cup)45' Spurs 2-0 West Ham56' Spurs 2-1 West Ham60' Spurs 2-2 West Ham69' Spurs 2-3 West HamWow! 3 Likes

bad defense and lovren the time bomb makes totthenham looks special against liverpool. spur is another useless london club

Chai So Tottenham now works in a bottling company?Chai 1 Like

luvola:

bad defense and lovren the time bomb makes totthenham looks special against liverpool. spur is another useless london club Your ticket cut? Your ticket cut? 1 Like

Tottenham can never make it life! �

NelsonNeo:

Tottenham can never make it life! � Is that you or your ticket speaking? Is that you or your ticket speaking? 1 Like

just2endowed:





Yes Na. Just like when u receive local stations during the 90s.



Nb: after Manu match, dey advertised they be showing Chelsea vs Everton on their station.

Thanks. I'm a chelsea fan, I mustn't miss this. Thanks. I'm a chelsea fan, I mustn't miss this.

4kings:



I don't know the guy very well jare(i'm not active again in religious section) if not i for comment. He's the refurbished 4evergod the scammer He's the refurbished 4evergod the scammer

Ashley86400:



Is that you or your ticket speaking? All of d above All of d above 1 Like

OtemSapien:

He's the refurbished 4evergod the scammer Is it proven? The last time i saw similar accusation was with a different moniker.



Hmm butterflyl1on Is it proven? The last time i saw similar accusation was with a different moniker.Hmm butterflyl1on

4kings:



Is it proven? The last time i saw similar accusation was with a different moniker.



Hmm butterflyl1on

Whats with the mention? Do I know you? Whats with the mention? Do I know you?