₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,265 members, 3,874,445 topics. Date: Wednesday, 25 October 2017 at 10:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 (9770 Views)
Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 / Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup (4 - 1) On 20th September 2017 / FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Peterborough (4 - 1) On 8th January 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by oshe11(m): 9:10pm
Afolabi6046:BEIN
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by butterflyl1on: 9:11pm
Yes match has ended already. 4 nil to Chelsea. 3 more goals to go.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by microbaris: 9:18pm
William to get red card
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by microbaris: 9:20pm
mean while Tottenham vs West Ham now 2-2 our African brother Ayew running the show at Wembley
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by rasazee(m): 9:30pm
Tottenham don enter one chance o
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by Noblewhiz(m): 9:31pm
West ham is giving Man hope..
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by luvola(m): 9:31pm
spur 2 -3 westham .and thus yeye spur beat Liverpool this weekend. msheew. spur is useless
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by Charles4075(m): 9:32pm
microbaris:My brother, na Tottenham 2 - West ham 3 now ohhh.
Ogbonna don add the third goal.
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by toseen7: 9:35pm
Tottenham Bottling FC
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by femi4: 9:35pm
Game over Willian
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by microbaris: 9:36pm
case closed Chelsea 2-0 everton willian
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by toseen7: 9:36pm
Willian! Wonder goal!!!
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by optional1(f): 9:37pm
Unlimited22:
i am here dear
full time already..
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by Tollicin(m): 9:37pm
2-1
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by microbaris: 9:37pm
see this Ppl sha. thank God willian scored 2-1
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by oshe11(m): 9:37pm
Willy Willy
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by hablink: 9:45pm
Tottenham hoooo
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by 4kings: 9:50pm
OtemSapien:I don't know the guy very well jare(i'm not active again in religious section) if not i for comment.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by Naxtrad(m): 9:54pm
Charles4075:Ghana Naija Jollof killing the show down there @Wembley
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by dotcomnamename: 9:55pm
FULL TIME
Tottenham 2-3 West Ham
SHOCKING !!!
West Ham knocked Tottenham OUT of EFL (Carabao Cup)
45' Spurs 2-0 West Ham
56' Spurs 2-1 West Ham
60' Spurs 2-2 West Ham
69' Spurs 2-3 West Ham
Wow!
3 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by luvola(m): 10:06pm
bad defense and lovren the time bomb makes totthenham looks special against liverpool. spur is another useless london club
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by Martino240(m): 10:09pm
So Tottenham now works in a bottling company? Chai
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by Martino240(m): 10:10pm
luvola:Your ticket cut?
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by NelsonNeo(m): 10:13pm
Tottenham can never make it life! �
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by Ashley86400: 10:15pm
NelsonNeo:Is that you or your ticket speaking?
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by OtemSapien: 10:15pm
just2endowed:Thanks. I'm a chelsea fan, I mustn't miss this.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by OtemSapien: 10:18pm
4kings:He's the refurbished 4evergod the scammer
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by NelsonNeo(m): 10:23pm
Ashley86400:All of d above
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by 4kings: 10:33pm
OtemSapien:Is it proven? The last time i saw similar accusation was with a different moniker.
Hmm butterflyl1on
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by butterflyl1on: 10:39pm
4kings:
Whats with the mention? Do I know you?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (2 - 1) On 25th October 2017 by OtemSapien: 10:42pm
4kings:We all know him, let's just kip our fingers crossed.
Ucl: Manchester United Vs Chelsea [2 - 1] On 12th April 2011 / Arsenal Vs Leicester City (2 - 1) On 10th February 2015 / Do Some Clubs Really Have Upper Hand In The English Fa?
Viewing this topic: maxtrontips, Sombrerogalaxy, hotwax, gaburiel(m), Superstar007(m), SeanTizzle1, BerryAnny(m), Allylic(f), zaksman1960(m), yungmill(m), snrguy5(m), vision2050, EBUBS(m), Ay4lyf(m), ShawnMcJoe, katerine7(f), 4kings, Edopesin(m), Thecassanova, vic224real, butterflyl1on and 20 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22