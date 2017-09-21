₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,881,907 members, 3,804,585 topics. Date: Thursday, 21 September 2017 at 08:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck (4143 Views)
This Land Rover Defender SVX Will Take You Through Flood And Mountains (photos) / Man Unclad Himself Because LASTMA Wants To Tow His Vehicle - Photos/video / NPF Warning: Never Tow Your Keke NAPEP This Way (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by obafemee80(m): 1:25am
Truck and SUV manufacturers just love to show off their vehicles towing capacities in unusual ways.
In 2012, a Toyota Tundra hauled the Space Shuttle Endeavour across the Manchester Bridge in Los Angeles.
A few months ago,Porsche set a Guinness record by towing double-decker Airbus A380 42 meters using a Cayenne S Diesel.
Now Land Rover's newest Discovery gets a turn at towing greatness,in this case towing a 121tons Australian road train,which is a semi truck with multiple trailers.
This road train is seven trailers,plus the semi-truck and some ballast.
The total weight of 242,000 pounds is about 31 times the 7,716-pound towing capacity of the diesel Discovery.
Also interesting to note is that the diesel Discovery has a slightly lower maximum towing capacity than the petrol-powered version,which is rated up to 8,201 pounds.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9DsK0SH0h9s
As you can see in the video above,the Land Rover managed to move the huge line of trailers 10 miles and hit a top speed of 27 mph.This stunt was done with the diesel Discovery,which uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 making 254 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque.
So Land Rover’s point is that the Discovery are built to do the extremes.
Even with the marketing hype,I can say I’m honestly impressed.
What do you think about the stunt?
https://autojosh.com/watch-land-rover-discovery-turbodiesel-tow-121-tonseven-trailer-semi-truck/
Cc
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
1 Like
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by benosky(m): 7:08am
It's Only In Nigeria That 'How Far' Has Nothing To Do With Distance
9 Likes
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by veekid(m): 7:08am
1 Like
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by Officialkplus(m): 7:09am
okay.... so we should fry tomatoes....
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by Chizzyferd(m): 7:10am
Wonderful
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by Ndkings1(m): 7:11am
This is terrific and wonderful
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by Oladipo1166(m): 7:12am
Interesting,
But I wanna use tricycle tow trailer
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by youngvizzy1(m): 7:13am
powerful suv
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by MohammedAlfa1: 7:16am
Bubu,the daura cow,is a terrorist
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by Hanabian: 7:17am
Now this car is bae and powerful. Not those useless Nigerian military men that show power with civilians.
1 Like
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by Mentcee(m): 7:19am
That's how stupidity, tribalism and sectionalism are pulling Buhari's brain.
1 Like
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by GloSomebody: 7:19am
I'm awed
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by wtfcoded: 7:20am
I'm impressed
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by muller101(m): 7:20am
I am sure the transmission is manual
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by Acjohn: 7:20am
That's good but the white man buys it only to use it for what it can do but the black man buys it to put it in the garage and upload the pictures on social media
1 Like
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by firstolalekan(m): 7:21am
Hmn
See liver
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by dhardline(m): 7:27am
OK.. .leme go and save money to buy the car so I will start helping all this trailers to tow their vehicles when it breaks down.
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by ncpat(m): 7:34am
Come and try it on Nigerian Roads
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by t33why: 7:40am
Hmmmn, DAT road slope come down small . make dem come do am for below
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by DjAndroid: 7:43am
So ordinary V6 did this, I was at first thinking it might be V12 or at least V8. Na waaoo.
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by kingreign: 7:45am
Welds will be weakened, engine, transfer case, differential, transmission will suffer.
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by mccoy47(m): 7:46am
Power demands respect!
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by tmanis(m): 7:58am
Yesso
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by gypsey(m): 7:58am
The road is smooth and sloppy even by just pushing or pulling the truck with 2 people's hand the truck would have moved. Try pulling the truck on a nigerian road even with catapillar and JCB put together i will not move
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by sfinkzslot(m): 7:59am
FP finally
|Re: Watch A Land Rover Discovery Turbodiesel Tow A 121-Ton,Seven-Trailer Semi Truck by timifakay(m): 8:05am
kingreign:
Ruining a piece to sell a thousand others isn't a bad idea though.
(0) (Reply)
What Is The Price Of Fuel In Your State. / How Long Can You Use A Break Pad / How Do I Secure The Gear To The Axle?
Viewing this topic: morayo08(m), Simpleman247, felo12(m), terrezo2002(m), doubler(m), koolkamzzy(m), muderkid(m), Reekado13, damiolly(m), kfrosh, ZirdoRoray(m), cyrilamx(m), green030, snthesis(m), itopat007, walezqo(m), franklingud(m), PqsMike, Lesgupnigeria(m), chloedogie, bidexolumanish(m), timifakay(m), kaelz(m), otis54(m), NCP, ip2121918021(m), Giddiebabalaw(m), youngzeal1, Ayodee2(m), OLAWISE78, Boykay, hurlawale, tuboi, victorch1(m), teeshawt(m), shark2last(m), tmanis(m), Pweetyjuddy(f), ibj55, handoys1(m), MikeBetty(m), richieallen, mj9ja(m), mistersmartfone, Z4Gardell(f), dexaint, Mishaelonye(m), oyakhilomeh(m), abmendozer(m), JustCalMeDBoss(m), maxiuc(m), decasey(m), leozzz, johnsoay and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28