







Truck and SUV manufacturers just love to show off their vehicles towing capacities in unusual ways.

In 2012, a Toyota Tundra hauled the Space Shuttle Endeavour across the Manchester Bridge in Los Angeles.

A few months ago,Porsche set a Guinness record by towing double-decker Airbus A380 42 meters using a Cayenne S Diesel.



Now Land Rover's newest Discovery gets a turn at towing greatness,in this case towing a 121tons Australian road train,which is a semi truck with multiple trailers.



This road train is seven trailers,plus the semi-truck and some ballast.

The total weight of 242,000 pounds is about 31 times the 7,716-pound towing capacity of the diesel Discovery.

Also interesting to note is that the diesel Discovery has a slightly lower maximum towing capacity than the petrol-powered version,which is rated up to 8,201 pounds.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9DsK0SH0h9s



As you can see in the video above,the Land Rover managed to move the huge line of trailers 10 miles and hit a top speed of 27 mph.This stunt was done with the diesel Discovery,which uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 making 254 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque.

So Land Rover’s point is that the Discovery are built to do the extremes.



Even with the marketing hype,I can say I’m honestly impressed.

What do you think about the stunt?



https://autojosh.com/watch-land-rover-discovery-turbodiesel-tow-121-tonseven-trailer-semi-truck/



Cc

Lalasticlala

