Hello guys, don't know if this is the right section for this.



I registered my BVN in 2015 during the rush hour period. But I just discovered now the the picture there is a wrong picture. My biometrics also can't access the the BVN. I went to the branch or the bank where registered it(Skye bank) they said that pictures on BVN numbers can never be changed. My other details like names and date of birth are correct. I'm so devastated right now because there's something important I want to use it for...

Any advice please?

Thanks in anticipation.

Are they really serious? But they made the mistake. See why Nigerians shout a lot...lol. Imagine 7 Likes

Are they really serious? But they made the mistake. See why Nigerians shout a lot...lol. Imagine I swear bro, I've been frustrated since the issue came up, just imagine something that's not my fault that I'm paying heavily for. I swear bro, I've been frustrated since the issue came up, just imagine something that's not my fault that I'm paying heavily for. 1 Like

Oga lalasticlala and mynd44 please help me out let people in the banking industry help me.

I swear bro, I've been frustrated since the issue came up, just imagine something that's not my fault that I'm paying heavily for. eeyah eeyah

1 Like

lol, go to the bank you registered, im sure something can be done, even if it takes weeks.. 2 Likes 1 Share

I don't understand this.



When enrolling for BVN, if I can recall correctly, the cam took my photo instantly, I mean, on the spot... Not like passports were submitted or something



Maybe someone enrolled for you?



There's something you're not telling us. 13 Likes

I experienced same. Go back to the exact branch you registered. They can pull out the data then get your real BVN. The picture on my BVN was an old woman buh my data was same. I experienced same. Go back to the exact branch you registered. They can pull out the data then get your real BVN. The picture on my BVN was an old woman buh my data was same. 1 Like

BVN FOR BANK?





Who confirmed the account for you without looking at your face?



Your story get comma, You are probably a fraud You never talk truth. How can you use a wrong picture on your BVN in the first place?Who confirmed the account for you without looking at your face?Your story get comma, You are probably a fraud 8 Likes 2 Shares

These banks are coming up with funny stuffs lately.





I ran from pillar to post in first bank. 3weeks and I'm still running around.

call their customer care line...there should be a way forward

Slay papa thought BVN is social media account where you change dp at your whims and caprices 6 Likes 2 Shares

I don't even know what my own BVN picture looks like. 4 Likes

go back to the bank and ask them to delete the BVN den re-enrol for a new BVN.

Look man, if your biometrics and picture are wrong then its not your bvn just because of name and date of birth.You are free to go to any bank tomorrow and enroll for a fresh bvn you have never been captured. 1 Like



1. Go to the bank you enrolled, request for BVN verification.

This will be done via your finger prints and or iris capture.

2. If you are not sure the BVN number is yours, ask the bank to check your enrolment - this done using your surname, first name and date of birth. If details provided match any enrolment, your BVN can be gotten.



In any case, if all fail, request that your BVN be deleted and enrol for fresh one.



In any case, it all depends on how difficult, your banks process is.



Are they really serious? But they made the mistake. See why Nigerians shout a lot...lol. Imagine What you can do is,1. Go to the bank you enrolled, request for BVN verification.This will be done via your finger prints and or iris capture.2. If you are not sure the BVN number is yours, ask the bank to check your enrolment - this done using your surname, first name and date of birth. If details provided match any enrolment, your BVN can be gotten.In any case, if all fail, request that your BVN be deleted and enrol for fresh one.In any case, it all depends on how difficult, your banks process is.

I swear bro, I've been frustrated since the issue came up, just imagine something that's not my fault that I'm paying heavily for. very simple . get all your documents to back up your claim, get a lawyer ,police report and go to the bank . nothing is impossible in nigeria ,it all has to do with who you know. names on bvn can still be modified as well as dob , then why not picture ?but how did the mistake even occur ,because you will have to prove it that you didnt send someone to do it on ur behalf then very simple . get all your documents to back up your claim, get a lawyer ,police report and go to the bank . nothing is impossible in nigeria ,it all has to do with who you know. names on bvn can still be modified as well as dob , then why not picture ?but how did the mistake even occur ,because you will have to prove it that you didnt send someone to do it on ur behalf then 1 Like

I don't understand this.



When enrolling for BVN, if I can recall correctly, the cam took my photo instantly, I mean, on the spot... Not like passports were submitted or something



Maybe someone enrolled for you?



There's something you're not telling us. Op continue to deceive yourself. You think we are still in the stone age.

Your BVN picture can be changed from the Bank of enrollment. You will have to complete BVN Correction form. The CBN gives customer opportunity to correct wrong information/data (i.e. Surname, First name, Middle name, Date of birh and picture) ONCE. Kindly liase with the customer service section of the bank. Regards 2 Likes

Can someone do addition of names on his existing Bvn?

Slay papa thought BVN is social media account where you change dp at your whims and caprices Lmao. Savage Lmao. Savage

I swear bro, I've been frustrated since the issue came up, just imagine something that's not my fault that I'm paying heavily for.

Sue their ass! Sue their ass!