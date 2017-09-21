Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) (10093 Views)

Eedris: "He wouldn't have been that successful if he doesn't have that level of confidence I gave him. It's as simple as that... He was a singer he wanted to be like 2face, but if you check him he's doing reggae, right?"

Eedris: "I told him: 'Timaya, sing for me'"

Timaya: "woi woyii"

Eedris: "Ah werey! (mad man)"



Eedris says Timaya is now singing about himself



In same interview he blasted Mr Eazi and Davido - Watch the best parts of the interview





make this guy start vlog dey bash Nigerian musicians I swear e go splash make this guy start vlog dey bash Nigerian musicians I swear e go splash 17 Likes

I think edris is kind of high on something bigger than him........its obvious

He talk as if he has an achievement in the industry



Timaya fans right now 35 Likes

This one wanna remain relevant again by all means. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Settingz321:

I think edris is kind of high on something bigger than him........its obvious

. He talk as if he has an achievement in the industry

Typical Nigerian that think someone is a fialure no matter how much they have achieved Onecote they don't have money ..For you information Idris achieved more than you have already and played a vital road in taking Nigerian music from one level to another Typical Nigerian that think someone is a fialure no matter how much they have achieved Onecote they don't have money ..For you information Idris achieved more than you have already and played a vital road in taking Nigerian music from one level to another 13 Likes

cc lalasticlala

Hahahahaha if na me nko I must do same ooo, i go mk sure I dey relevant for life!! Just like I'm doing now 1 Like

RomeSankara:





Typical Nigerian that think someone is a fialure no matter how much they have achieved Onecote they don't have money ..For you information Idris achieved more than you have already and played a vital road in taking Nigerian music from one level to another but he"S so thirsty for attention right now, like a lil beech but he"S so thirsty for attention right now, like a lil beech 12 Likes

RomeSankara:





Typical Nigerian that think someone is a fialure no matter how much they have achieved Onecote they don't have money ..For you information Idris achieved more than you have already and played a vital road in taking Nigerian music from one level to another

Pls what's this one that can not even write the word failure properly saying?? Pls what's this one that can not even write the word failure properly saying?? 15 Likes 2 Shares

Can't this guy just remain forgotten as he's always been

:He was a singer he wanted to be like 2face, but if you check him he's doing reggae, right?"

Eedris: "I told him: 'Timaya, sing for me'"

Timaya: "woi woyii"

Eedris: "Ah werey! (mad man)"

Na this one actually got me ROTFL 24 Likes 2 Shares

He seems to be taking rounds and insulting all ..................

Tolexander:

This one wanna remain relevant again by all means. true true

This guy should relax. He is so full of hatred and pain.

eeedriss u af com again. Attention seeking agbaya. 1 Like





you are not eminem ....em is rich and still beefs



you on the other hand beef and still _____ paying for your own interview doesn't give you right to rap crap.....this one should go and crash somewhereyou are not eminem....em is rich and still beefsyou on the other hand beef and still _____ 5 Likes

This guy don mad o

M

Enough of this trash,

U are irrelevant







By the way who is he?

i am shocked by your level of stupidity it is just sad

It seems this bros had been on cheap drugs lately.

Someone desperately needs attention

He is on Timaya now..



Me trying to remember who Eedris is.. 3 Likes



If u epp someone to kick start his/her career does dat means d person owe all d achievement to u??

Y can't u jus epp someone nd forget abt it. If d person doesn't equally work hard he can't remain at d top Na wa for 9ja mentalityIf u epp someone to kick start his/her career does dat means d person owe all d achievement to u??Y can't u jus epp someone nd forget abt it. If d person doesn't equally work hard he can't remain at d top 1 Like

abooki shut up

Settingz321:





Pls what's this one that can not even write the word failure properly saying??

Savagery Savage Savagery Savage 1 Like