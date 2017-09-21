₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,257 members, 3,805,705 topics. Date: Thursday, 21 September 2017 at 03:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) (10093 Views)
Davido Laughs At Eedris Abdulkareem For Saying He Is Stupid / "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) / Eedris Abdulkareem: "Davido Will Regret Having Baby Bamas When He Grows Up” (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by oyoyoyo: 12:00pm
In this new video of an interview with Eedris Abdulkareem he says Timaya is an ingrate who forgot his roots.
Eedris: "He wouldn't have been that successful if he doesn't have that level of confidence I gave him. It's as simple as that... He was a singer he wanted to be like 2face, but if you check him he's doing reggae, right?"
Eedris: "I told him: 'Timaya, sing for me'"
Timaya: "woi woyii"
Eedris: "Ah werey! (mad man)"
Eedris says Timaya is now singing about himself
In same interview he blasted Mr Eazi and Davido - Watch the best parts of the interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0hTK0rkLaY
1 Like
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by forreelinc: 12:06pm
make this guy start vlog dey bash Nigerian musicians I swear e go splash
17 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by Settingz321(m): 12:10pm
I think edris is kind of high on something bigger than him........its obvious
He talk as if he has an achievement in the industry
Timaya fans right now
35 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by Tolexander: 12:10pm
This one wanna remain relevant again by all means.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by RomeSankara: 12:17pm
Settingz321:
Typical Nigerian that think someone is a fialure no matter how much they have achieved Onecote they don't have money ..For you information Idris achieved more than you have already and played a vital road in taking Nigerian music from one level to another
13 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by oyoyoyo: 12:20pm
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by shawnfamous(m): 12:23pm
Hahahahaha if na me nko I must do same ooo, i go mk sure I dey relevant for life!! Just like I'm doing now
1 Like
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by maklelemakukula(m): 12:45pm
RomeSankara:but he"S so thirsty for attention right now, like a lil beech
12 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by Settingz321(m): 1:32pm
RomeSankara:
Pls what's this one that can not even write the word failure properly saying??
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by lekjons(m): 2:08pm
Can't this guy just remain forgotten as he's always been
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by Pidginwhisper: 2:08pm
Na this one actually got me ROTFL:He was a singer he wanted to be like 2face, but if you check him he's doing reggae, right?"
Eedris: "I told him: 'Timaya, sing for me'"
Timaya: "woi woyii"
Eedris: "Ah werey! (mad man)"
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by Lexusgs430: 2:09pm
He seems to be taking rounds and insulting all ..................
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by boldcow: 2:09pm
Tolexander:true
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by 9jvirgin(m): 2:09pm
This guy should relax. He is so full of hatred and pain.
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by motun2017(f): 2:10pm
eeedriss u af com again. Attention seeking agbaya.
1 Like
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by lilmax(m): 2:10pm
paying for your own interview doesn't give you right to rap crap.....this one should go and crash somewhere
you are not eminem ....em is rich and still beefs
you on the other hand beef and still _____
5 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by guy2two: 2:10pm
This guy don mad o
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 2:10pm
M
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by Oladipo1166(m): 2:10pm
Enough of this trash,
U are irrelevant
By the way who is he?
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by olamil34: 2:10pm
i am shocked by your level of stupidity it is just sad
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by Chanchit: 2:10pm
It seems this bros had been on cheap drugs lately.
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by Deefuray(f): 2:11pm
Someone desperately needs attention
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by awoo47: 2:11pm
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by DanielsParker(m): 2:11pm
He is on Timaya now..
Me trying to remember who Eedris is..
3 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by awoo47: 2:11pm
Na wa for 9ja mentality
If u epp someone to kick start his/her career does dat means d person owe all d achievement to u??
Y can't u jus epp someone nd forget abt it. If d person doesn't equally work hard he can't remain at d top
1 Like
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by WowSweetGuy(m): 2:12pm
abooki shut up
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by HeWrites: 2:12pm
Settingz321:
Savagery Savage
1 Like
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: Timaya Is An Ingrate, He Wanted To Be Like 2baba (VIDEO) by Piiko(m): 2:12pm
Deefuray:I need ur attention
Ceecon Oil And Gas Boss, Chima Anyaso's Marriage In Trouble? / Chidinma and Yvonne Nelson Without Make Up. Who will you go for?? / Terry G Attacked By Armed Robbers In Calabar
Viewing this topic: Obainono(m), henryblaze25(m), Denizsmart(m), Gogirl(f), femimighty, mileyfenty, Jimatex(m), Olumyyde, Glomoni, sannieday, babawarunn(m), JamieNaija(m), Oyebizani(m), IamPhoenix(m), emerged01(m), Zamoo, Rachiana(f), waveskaaya(m), themayor4542(m), skimena, 9niceguy(m), sabangeri, Otiwaikuku, tomgilbert(m), Paruz1015(m), betty1983(f), vintage01, Guruboi(m), correcttt(m), arsenesholer(m), genhenry1(m), bjhaid, Oyetboy(m), ZorGBUooeh, Vicolo90(m), femi4, zolacoded(m), emmanude, Fizah, vincent561(m), Elkrypto(m), olusegzy01(m), leavegoodbehind(m), Rumobaba, wunmi590(m), Omotee10, olatunde90, chikarson(m), Youngthankgod(m), Rapmaestro(m), aloyt(m), rationalist007, londonrivals, Maskus(m), Hornaolapoh, Koko88(m), davidadenrele, aareopeyemi75(m), bestboss8(m), igbewins(m), mazinaija, agboskipool(m), Emezy(m), Sulaimonsb(m), dexentity, eriegua83, Ukododondon, Appliedmaths(m) and 91 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24