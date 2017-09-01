Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit (18626 Views)

Source; According to reliable data from @TwitterData, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is one of the most tweeted about World Leaders during the first day of the #UNGA General Debate. (18/19 September, 2017). Below is a list of top ten most tweeted world leaders at the Summit.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/president-buhari-among-tweeted-world-leaders-un-general-summit-photo.html 7 Likes 1 Share

That's my president



God bless Muhammadu Buhari 122 Likes 6 Shares

If he can do better outside I wonder what's preventing him in his own country 12 Likes 2 Shares

We are proud of you



Nigerians I mean progressives



God bless our leader



God bless federal republic of Nigeria 83 Likes 3 Shares

God bless you too



You are a patriot 33 Likes 2 Shares

Terrorist illiterate president 61 Likes 1 Share

Terrorist illiterate president

77 Likes 5 Shares

Waiting for APC to include it in their achievements.



Who doesn't know that the tweet was all about negativity ? 181 Likes 10 Shares

For the wrong reasons?





Another 2019 campaign material for the APC.





Most tweeted about president in Africa. 26 Likes 2 Shares

That's my president



God bless Muhammadu Buhari



You should at least wait and see what the tweets were all about before you start banging your head in excitement You should at least wait and see what the tweets were all about before you start banging your head in excitement 92 Likes 4 Shares

For the wrong reasons?







22 Likes 3 Shares

Best president Nigeria Eva produce...Sai Buhari till 2023 18 Likes

You at least wait and see what the tweets were all about before you start banging your head. 15 Likes 1 Share

Those tweets can never be positive.. 16 Likes

Waiting for APC to include it in their achievements.



Who doesn't know that the tweet was all about negativity ? 13 Likes 2 Shares

Rule 3. Don't threaten, support or DEFEND violent acts against any person, tribe, race, animals, or group (e.g. rape



IPOB is a group



Take note Rule 3. Don't threaten, support or DEFEND violent acts against any person, tribe, race, animals, or(e.g. rapeIPOB is aTake note 26 Likes

See achievement?



His trending came about due to his dull uninspirational speech 10 Likes

Some twits are for good

while some are for evil.



So, judge for yourself where your president belongs

You know the drill son...I wont deal.

Check the next compound as usual. I hear there are lots of gays residing there. You know the drill son...I wont deal.Check the next compound as usual. I hear there are lots of gays residing there. 8 Likes

Rule 3. Don't threaten, support or DEFEND violent acts against any person, tribe, race, animals, or group (e.g. rape



IPOB is a group



Don't get it twisted



Ipobs are terrorist Don't get it twistedIpobs are terrorist 20 Likes 3 Shares

Don't get it twisted

Ipobs are terrorist Cattle herdsmen are what again? Cattle herdsmen are what again? 4 Likes

Cattle herdsmen are what again?

Same thing as ipobs Same thing as ipobs 8 Likes 2 Shares

Same thing as ipobs

That's your opinion because I don't involve myself with any news concerning ipob or herdsmen blah blah blah That's your opinion because I don't involve myself with any news concerning ipob or herdsmen blah blah blah 1 Like

That's your opinion because I don't involve myself with any news concerning ipob or herdsmen blah blah blah

Then why do you ask ? Then why do you ask ? 4 Likes

Then why do you ask ? Curiosity Curiosity 1 Like

Curiosity

OK



Let's all be curious of that criminal gang and their leader called Nnamdi OKLet's all be curious of that criminal gang and their leader called Nnamdi 2 Likes

OK



Let's all be curious of that criminal gang and their leader called Nnamdi

sigh sigh

.