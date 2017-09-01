₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by CastedDude: 2:48pm
According to reliable data from @TwitterData, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is one of the most tweeted about World Leaders during the first day of the #UNGA General Debate. (18/19 September, 2017). Below is a list of top ten most tweeted world leaders at the Summit.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/president-buhari-among-tweeted-world-leaders-un-general-summit-photo.html
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by sarrki(m): 2:49pm
That's my president
God bless Muhammadu Buhari
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by attention007(m): 2:49pm
If he can do better outside I wonder what's preventing him in his own country
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by sarrki(m): 2:49pm
We are proud of you
Nigerians I mean progressives
God bless our leader
God bless federal republic of Nigeria
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by sarrki(m): 2:50pm
Op less I forget
God bless you too
You are a patriot
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by CIADeepCover2: 2:51pm
Terrorist illiterate president
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by sarrki(m): 2:52pm
CIADeepCover2:
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by Cyynthia(f): 2:55pm
Waiting for APC to include it in their achievements.
Who doesn't know that the tweet was all about negativity ?
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by Omeokachie: 2:55pm
For the wrong reasons?
Another 2019 campaign material for the APC.
Most tweeted about president in Africa.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by mazimee(m): 2:56pm
sarrki:
You should at least wait and see what the tweets were all about before you start banging your head in excitement
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by sarrki(m): 2:56pm
Omeokachie:
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by Kestolove: 2:58pm
Best president Nigeria Eva produce...Sai Buhari till 2023
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by sarrki(m): 2:58pm
mazimee:
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by nairalandankrah: 2:59pm
Those tweets can never be positive..
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by sarrki(m): 2:59pm
Cyynthia:
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by WhiteSoup: 3:01pm
sarrki:
Rule 3. Don't threaten, support or DEFEND violent acts against any person, tribe, race, animals, or group (e.g. rape
IPOB is a group
Take note
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by FSBoperator: 3:01pm
See achievement?
His trending came about due to his dull uninspirational speech
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by Ogonimilitant(m): 3:01pm
Some twits are for good
while some are for evil.
So, judge for yourself where your president belongs
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by Omeokachie: 3:01pm
sarrki:
You know the drill son...I wont deal.
Check the next compound as usual. I hear there are lots of gays residing there.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by sarrki(m): 3:03pm
WhiteSoup:
Don't get it twisted
Ipobs are terrorist
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by attention007(m): 3:21pm
sarrki:Cattle herdsmen are what again?
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by sarrki(m): 3:22pm
attention007:
Same thing as ipobs
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by attention007(m): 3:25pm
sarrki:
That's your opinion because I don't involve myself with any news concerning ipob or herdsmen blah blah blah
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by sarrki(m): 3:25pm
attention007:
Then why do you ask ?
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by attention007(m): 3:30pm
sarrki:Curiosity
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by sarrki(m): 3:33pm
attention007:
OK
Let's all be curious of that criminal gang and their leader called Nnamdi
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by attention007(m): 3:36pm
sarrki:
sigh
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by madridguy(m): 3:40pm
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by Riversides2003(m): 3:41pm
.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari Among The Most Tweeted World Leaders At The UN General Summit by DanielsParker(m): 3:41pm
okay
