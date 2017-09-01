Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" (7452 Views)

In series of Tweet they made it public that Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah has been suspended;



The National Caretaker Committee today announced the suspension of Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, over his disparaging & unfounded allegations against. some party members and elders. Dr. Ubah while expressing his dissatisfaction with the decisions of the National Caretaker Committee on the report of the Anambra Guber Appeal Panel which affirmed the election of Hon. Oseloka Obaze, made several allegations against the party over which he was queried.



The matter has been referred to the National Disciplinary Committee for further action In the same vein, the Party also queried Senator Buruji Kashamu over his involvement in some issues in Ogun state chapter of the PDP His matter has also been referred to the National Disciplinary Committee for further action. The committee is given 2 weeks to report back



PDP has just lost the election.

They have shown themselves more intolerant of dissent by Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah 4 Likes 2 Shares

Even PDP is now rejecting corrupt individuals. Buhari has cleared the road 20 Likes 4 Shares

Even PDP is now rejecting corrupt individuals. Buhari has cleared the road 7 Likes 3 Shares

Nigerian politics is a joke... I don't see a difference between PDP and APC. I see APC as the annex of PDP. The rubbish of PDP head straight to APC 4 Likes



Poor Ifeanyi Uba after they milked him of his money.

This is the kind of party that wants to take over from APC.

Tufiakwa...

APC with all its fault always holds a credible primary election.

Watch out for Ekiti state Governorship primary Really? Why is Segun Abraham still in court? Good oneReally? Why is Segun Abraham still in court? 5 Likes

Chop him money slap am on top. 1 Like

kashamu and sheriff the mole should go to apc

Even PDP is now rejecting corrupt individuals. Buhari has cleared the road



Cleared which road, the economy is in a mess. Cleared which road, the economy is in a mess. 2 Likes

Poor Ifeanyi Uba after they milked him of his money.

This is the kind of party that wants to take over from APC.

Tufiakwa...

APC with all its fault always holds a credible primary election.

Watch out for Ekiti state Governorship primary 3 Likes

Apc oh pdp oh all na d same............. Only God's kingdom can bring an end to mankind's confusion.

Who cares?

Him go join PPA next....

Lolz..PDP use and dump like sheriff

Very good,that guy has no defined political ideaology..always jumping from party to party.He is a mere opportunist





They should have expelled him. He behaves like a tout .

Why suspending the few members you have, try and gather the left over of pdp to stand against apc. Call him back. 2 Likes

And APC did not even query mama Taraba for her gross mis-yarn.

The Same Devil In Different Clothings.

99% of our politicians are same selfish beings. 1 Like

The next move for him now is to leave for APC, and insult PDP while leaving. APC will eventually vex him again and he will dump them too for PDP again where he will be welcomed with open arms. That is how he will keep oloshoing up and down till he eventually get the SEAT he is craving for. That is Nigeria politics...TRASH 2 Likes

Money is different from brain. That you have money doesn't mean people must worship you.

If you are for the party join hands to move it forward or u switch boats.

Na wao! for PDP, even before the national elective convention? This party can not be resuscitated again.

Chop him money slap am on top. he should go back to apc he should go back to apc 1 Like 1 Share