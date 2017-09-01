₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by princessco: 4:11pm
People's Democratic Party has announce the suspension of its member Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah who is also governorship aspirants for coming November 18th governorship election in Anambra state.
In series of Tweet they made it public that Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah has been suspended;
The National Caretaker Committee today announced the suspension of Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, over his disparaging & unfounded allegations against. some party members and elders. Dr. Ubah while expressing his dissatisfaction with the decisions of the National Caretaker Committee on the report of the Anambra Guber Appeal Panel which affirmed the election of Hon. Oseloka Obaze, made several allegations against the party over which he was queried.
The matter has been referred to the National Disciplinary Committee for further action In the same vein, the Party also queried Senator Buruji Kashamu over his involvement in some issues in Ogun state chapter of the PDP His matter has also been referred to the National Disciplinary Committee for further action. The committee is given 2 weeks to report back
http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2017/09/breaking-pdp-suspend-dr-ifeanyi-ubah.html
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by princessco: 4:13pm
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by samebony1: 4:15pm
PDP has just lost the election.
They have shown themselves more intolerant of dissent by Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by Juchii(m): 4:18pm
Even PDP is now rejecting corrupt individuals. Buhari has cleared the road
20 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by Juchii(m): 4:20pm
Even PDP is now rejecting corrupt individuals. Buhari has cleared the road
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by attention007(m): 4:21pm
Nigerian politics is a joke... I don't see a difference between PDP and APC. I see APC as the annex of PDP. The rubbish of PDP head straight to APC
4 Likes
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by menstrualpad: 4:33pm
Good one
hardywaltz:Really? Why is Segun Abraham still in court?
5 Likes
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by GavelSlam: 5:11pm
Chop him money slap am on top.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by capatainrambo: 5:14pm
kashamu and sheriff the mole should go to apc
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by crackerspub: 5:20pm
Juchii:
Cleared which road, the economy is in a mess.
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by hardywaltz(m): 5:25pm
Poor Ifeanyi Uba after they milked him of his money.
This is the kind of party that wants to take over from APC.
Tufiakwa...
APC with all its fault always holds a credible primary election.
Watch out for Ekiti state Governorship primary
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by zeekeyboy: 5:25pm
Apc oh pdp oh all na d same............. Only God's kingdom can bring an end to mankind's confusion.
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by Kobicove(m): 5:26pm
Who cares?
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by Sunofgod(m): 5:26pm
Him go join PPA next....
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by babyfaceafrica: 5:26pm
Lolz..PDP use and dump like sheriff
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by Royalfurnitures: 5:26pm
Very good,that guy has no defined political ideaology..always jumping from party to party.He is a mere opportunist
Check out my signature,for quality and durable furniture
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 5:27pm
ok
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by morereb10: 5:27pm
hmmmm
lets watch
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by mekaboy(m): 5:27pm
They should have expelled him. He behaves like a tout .
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by Unbreakable007: 5:28pm
.
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by omenka(m): 5:29pm
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by dust144(m): 5:29pm
Why suspending the few members you have, try and gather the left over of pdp to stand against apc. Call him back.
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by Watermelonman: 5:30pm
And APC did not even query mama Taraba for her gross mis-yarn.
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by Ade3000yrs(m): 5:30pm
go to farm
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by greatface(m): 5:31pm
The Same Devil In Different Clothings.
99% of our politicians are same selfish beings.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by lollypeezle(m): 5:31pm
The next move for him now is to leave for APC, and insult PDP while leaving. APC will eventually vex him again and he will dump them too for PDP again where he will be welcomed with open arms. That is how he will keep oloshoing up and down till he eventually get the SEAT he is craving for. That is Nigeria politics...TRASH
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by deafeyez: 5:32pm
Money is different from brain. That you have money doesn't mean people must worship you.
If you are for the party join hands to move it forward or u switch boats.
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by Newbiee: 5:34pm
Na wao! for PDP, even before the national elective convention? This party can not be resuscitated again.
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by onatisi(m): 5:35pm
GavelSlam:he should go back to apc
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: PDP Suspends Ifeanyi Ubah Over His "Disparaging & Unfounded Allegations" by ojun50(m): 5:35pm
He should go nd sin no more
