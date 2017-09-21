Below are pictures of a man and his adorable triplets and they are all girls.The amazing part is that they all have his eyes.Don’t you think they are cute?Photo credit: misstannaebaby

cute



You never know what someone is going through.

We’re all fighting our own battle and have our unique experiences in life. We all have ups and downs; our good days and our bad days.

So don’t judge. Say hello. Smile at someone you don’t know. Offer a hug. Offer words of encouragement. The random act of kindness could brighten someone’s day.

Most of the time, people just want to know that someone cares about them. You might turn someone’s day around with a small, but unforgettable gesture. So be kind. Always. 12 Likes 1 Share