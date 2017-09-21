₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him
Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by WotzupNG: 4:17pm
Below are pictures of a man and his adorable triplets and they are all girls.
The amazing part is that they all have his eyes.
Don’t you think they are cute?
Photo credit: misstannaebaby
https://www.wotzup.ng/man-adorable-triplet-daughters/
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by WotzupNG: 4:19pm
lalasticlala more pictures
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by WotzupNG: 4:19pm
more lalasticlala
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by DaInferno(m): 4:24pm
More grease to your... I tap from this
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by ikbnice(m): 4:27pm
Adorable
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by drunkcow(m): 4:31pm
You know whats better than twins,triplet
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by Juliearth(f): 5:02pm
Oh!!!!I am in love with these kids..
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by Mimienudles(f): 5:29pm
Awww so cute and adorable
I love them!
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by Silvertrinity(f): 5:29pm
Awww... Cuteness overload.
So adorable
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by newsynews: 5:33pm
Silvertrinity:as in ehn...
The guy carry am for body o. Girls, I'm fine like that too o. Hook up now
lalasticlala
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by Allenyo: 5:44pm
Silvertrinity:Just like you too
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by FemiEddy(m): 5:50pm
Damn!
Irresistable Cuteness at its peak
Adorable babies!
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by fpeter(f): 5:51pm
Amazing Grace! Twin boys fall on me...Amen
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by Vickwinners: 5:51pm
Awww! Imagine Cute"ness"
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by Bigsteveg(m): 5:52pm
Beautiful.
one boy among for don complete the childbirth .
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by luminouz(m): 5:52pm
Mimienudles:Go get urs biko...stop crushing!!
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by okooloyun1(m): 5:52pm
Feeling like to give someone belle...
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by luminouz(m): 5:52pm
Juliearth:Really? Are they urs
Go get ur own
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by Ade3000yrs(m): 5:52pm
Gossip news peddlers, go to farm
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by austano1234(m): 5:53pm
Lovely...
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by Deyhmee(f): 5:53pm
Cute.... I want....
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by Lawlahdey(f): 5:54pm
I want triplets too.
And they have to be cute like their daddy.
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by Tynasparks(f): 5:54pm
Bellissima
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by AgbaNgohile(f): 5:54pm
cute
You never know what someone is going through.
We’re all fighting our own battle and have our unique experiences in life. We all have ups and downs; our good days and our bad days.
So don’t judge. Say hello. Smile at someone you don’t know. Offer a hug. Offer words of encouragement. The random act of kindness could brighten someone’s day.
Most of the time, people just want to know that someone cares about them. You might turn someone’s day around with a small, but unforgettable gesture. So be kind. Always.
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by destrin: 5:54pm
this is really cute.
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by Lawlahdey(f): 5:54pm
Deyhmee:Go and open leg
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by Daeylar(f): 5:55pm
Cute, the man is handsome too
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by enomakos(m): 5:55pm
They are really cute
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by abdelrahman: 5:55pm
Cute babies but the man looks like gangster/thug.
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by abdelrahman: 5:56pm
Lawlahdey:for me!
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by DYCollections(m): 5:56pm
hmm...three gbosa for the baddest guy...
|Re: Photos Of A Man And His Adorable Triplet Daughters Who All Look Like Him by Larryfest(m): 5:57pm
His first goal he scored 3 at once what will be the outcome of a second goal? Cute babies thou.
