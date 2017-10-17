₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by WotzupNG: 12:15pm
Check out the lovely pictures of a meeting between triplet boys and lovely twin sisters.
Don't they look lovely?
It would have been a perfect match for the guys had it been the girls are triplets as well.
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 12:23pm
Wow
They look so identical
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by cyndy1000(f): 12:25pm
Oh God so lovely His handiwork been manifested in wish for something like this as future children but just twin boys n twin girls Oh God so lovely His handiwork been manifested in wish for something like this as future children but just twin boys n twin girls
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by Ladyjumong(f): 12:26pm
oh God just gimme twin babies.
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 12:26pm
They look cool and gorgeous.
One of the sisters look like TBoss
Who agrees?
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by mikky4764(f): 12:33pm
Beautiful
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by Piiko(m): 12:33pm
Ladyjumong:Amen
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 12:34pm
Cute cute
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by Preca(f): 12:39pm
Awww...
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 12:41pm
So cute
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by Sakie: 12:45pm
.
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by LifestyleTonite: 1:00pm
lovely pictures... so cute
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by majamajic(m): 2:50pm
shorting 1
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by princesscool: 2:51pm
Nice, one
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by Kingluqman89(m): 2:51pm
The 3rd picture though...
The guy in the middle be like : "for una mind, una don choose them abi?"
Hope dem no go be like PSquare over these ladies.
Cute pix..
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by asumo12: 2:51pm
Man's not hot!
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 2:52pm
Ladyjumong:
Let's pump it in, I need it too
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by bentlywills(m): 2:52pm
Those girls re my spec
The kinda Toys I like
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by Enezoza(f): 2:52pm
Dear Lord, pls I need triplet.
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 2:52pm
Soft. Making sense. The girls should have along with one clone nau to balance the equation.
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by GODSMILEFOREVER: 2:52pm
Good
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 2:53pm
I love what I'm seeing. I really admire and desire it.
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by solpat(m): 2:53pm
Cuteness everywhere
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by ToluSuo(m): 2:53pm
y
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by blessedmeme: 2:53pm
Lovely my desire
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by paradigmshift(m): 2:54pm
copy paste toh bad lol
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by Zimzy(m): 2:55pm
They look adorable. I have always loved to have twins but my wife to be will object base on the fact that they are difficult to take care of at their infancy.
|Re: Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 2:56pm
I love twins
