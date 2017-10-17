Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Triplet Boys Meet Twin Sisters (Photos) (12774 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Don't they look lovely?



It would have been a perfect match for the guys had it been the girls are triplets as well.



https://www.wotzup.ng/triplet-boys-and-lovely-twin-sisters/ Check out the lovely pictures of a meeting between triplet boys and lovely twin sisters.Don't they look lovely?It would have been a perfect match for the guys had it been the girls are triplets as well. 9 Likes 2 Shares





They look so identical WowThey look so identical 3 Likes

Oh God so lovely His handiwork been manifested in wish for something like this as future children but just twin boys n twin girls Oh God so lovely His handiwork been manifested in wish for something like this as future children but just twin boys n twin girlsOh God so lovely His handiwork been manifested in wish for something like this as future children but just twin boys n twin girls 3 Likes





oh God just gimme twin babies. oh God just gimme twin babies. 3 Likes

They look cool and gorgeous.









One of the sisters look like TBoss



Who agrees? 1 Like

Beautiful

Ladyjumong:





oh God just gimme twin babies. Amen Amen 20 Likes

Cute cute 1 Like

Awww...

So cute

. 3 Likes

lovely pictures... so cute



lalasticlala

shorting 1 1 Like

Nice, one

The 3rd picture though...



The guy in the middle be like : "for una mind, una don choose them abi?"







Hope dem no go be like PSquare over these ladies.



Cute pix.. 1 Like

Man's not hot!

Ladyjumong:



oh God just gimme twin babies.

Let's pump it in, I need it too Let's pump it in, I need it too



The kinda Toys I like Those girls re my specThe kinda Toys I like

Dear Lord, pls I need triplet.

Soft. Making sense. The girls should have along with one clone nau to balance the equation.

Good

I love what I'm seeing. I really admire and desire it.



Cuteness everywhere Cuteness everywhere

y

Lovely my desire

copy paste toh bad lol

They look adorable. I have always loved to have twins but my wife to be will object base on the fact that they are difficult to take care of at their infancy.