The non-teaching staff unions of Nigerian government universities under the umbrella of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) have suspended their industrial action.





JAC comprises members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).



National President of the three unions, Sam Ugwoke, announced the suspension at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.



The decision followed the agreement reached with the unions by the Federal Government, after eight hours of negotiations since last night.



Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who led the Federal Government delegation at the meeting, gave assurances that the government has agreed to address all 12 issues raised by the striking workers.



More to follow…



https://www.channelstv.com/2017/09/21/breaking-ssanu-nasu-naat-suspend-industrial-action/

Money has changed hands..all.unions care only about their members not anybody 4 Likes

All they care about is themselves...once money is involved they all run back to their offices then later they'll start shouting that the government didn't meet up with the earlier agreement.





Modified



at least I b second to comment stc



oya shower me with love 1 Like



Congrats to all students!!! Good NewsCongrats to all students!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Wow! This is the best news of the day. I'd been wondering how bad it would've been, going to school with NASU on strike. 2 Likes 1 Share

Thanks to Buhari 5 Likes

A country where leaders rule in blood and tears.

Lay foundation on hopeless dream.



I'm waiting for the day, I'll hear that student went on strike nationwide. Students are the one suffering yet nobody cares about them. All these depletion of organization or probably bodies are just there to enrich themselves.



Since all the strike they've been going and calling off, nothing has changed. The same system. Even if a student spend his/her quality time and finance to come up with a project you find that project in a thrash can.



I thought projects are means to research and development. But on the contrary, the leaders spend time on ways of getting fast through government than promoting these projects of future generation.





Anyways, nothing concern me. Congratulations to all the slay queens out there, Business has just begun!!

Rituals is on the increasing. Boys tell your sisters o.. If money no dey make they come back house o... After all certificate don't give jobs these days. Me wey get WAEC, OND, B.sc, M.sc, with other safety certicates, nothing happen. Nobody told me I was my business.



I'm not saying its not good o... But don't kill yourself if can't have it. Gbam!

Nice

Great news. All yee students...come...and...be...going....





When ASUU called off strike, there was no word of commendation.



Same with Saanu, Nasu and the unserious United NLC. There was harsh criticism, abuses and curses to Buhari and his team when they all declared strikes. Some even went further to declare that Nigeria is totally finished under Buhari. Infact, the wailings were too synchronised. It



This APC government is a real failure. ASUU strike that used to last about 6 months only lasted a month. 10 Likes 1 Share

Suspend suspend....



When do you people cancel sef

Ijaya123:

This APC government is a real failure. ASUU strike that used to last about 6 months only lasted a month. as inn, they are changing everything as inn, they are changing everything 4 Likes

Omor thank God sha. Buh i was never on strike. I was on holliday so, who dem hep?

Finally!!

after all the meeting and all. i know very soon they will embark on another strike. they keep doing same thing over and over.

all thanks to our waka waka president. .. check my profile to get ur quality shoes and clothes at affordable and reasonable price

I hope dat one go make federal University Commence dere post-utme

Useless country,I don't just understand why they called off these strike

God bless president Muhammadu Buhari







Nigeria is really changing







Kudos to Chris Ngige, 2 Likes

good one from the federal govt.

Wow,all thanks to buhari.another plus for him and ngige.up apc,up buhari. 1 Like

rubbish!





that means we will be writing exams next week





I thought the strike will be reach 3months sef 2 Likes

Hope say ASUU don called off strike? Make I be read for my post graduate exam

Who their strike epp?

Junkies

senatordave1:

Wow,all thanks to buhari.another plus for him and ngige.up apc,up buhari.

Must u show uaself Must u show uaself

Strike wey no last for at least 3 months, that one ma na strike? Booohari's government spoiling everything since 1911.

This Ngige man is really trying oh! Quenching 5 strikes within a month. Only JOHESU remains now.

Kudos to this administration for solving an inherited pile of trade unions problems.

Wailers would not be happy to hear this. 2 Likes