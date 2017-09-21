₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,368 members, 3,806,168 topics. Date: Thursday, 21 September 2017 at 07:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action (5425 Views)
Fg Threatens To Invoke ‘no Work, No Pay’ Law, With Ssanu, Nasu, Naat / SSANU, NASU Resolve To Embark On Indefinite Strike / ASUU Strike: Why I Support Industrial Action – Senator Shehu Sani (1) (2) (3) (4)
|SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by obynocute(m): 5:31pm
The non-teaching staff unions of Nigerian government universities under the umbrella of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) have suspended their industrial action.
https://www.channelstv.com/2017/09/21/breaking-ssanu-nasu-naat-suspend-industrial-action/
2 Shares
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by babyfaceafrica: 5:37pm
Money has changed hands..all.unions care only about their members not anybody
4 Likes
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by attention007(m): 5:45pm
All they care about is themselves...once money is involved they all run back to their offices then later they'll start shouting that the government didn't meet up with the earlier agreement.
Modified
at least I b second to comment stc
oya shower me with love
1 Like
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by FemiEddy(m): 5:53pm
Good News
Congrats to all students!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by Vickwinners: 5:53pm
Wow! This is the best news of the day. I'd been wondering how bad it would've been, going to school with NASU on strike.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by Dexter247: 5:53pm
Thanks to Buhari
5 Likes
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by littlewonders: 5:53pm
A country where leaders rule in blood and tears.
Lay foundation on hopeless dream.
I'm waiting for the day, I'll hear that student went on strike nationwide. Students are the one suffering yet nobody cares about them. All these depletion of organization or probably bodies are just there to enrich themselves.
Since all the strike they've been going and calling off, nothing has changed. The same system. Even if a student spend his/her quality time and finance to come up with a project you find that project in a thrash can.
I thought projects are means to research and development. But on the contrary, the leaders spend time on ways of getting fast through government than promoting these projects of future generation.
Anyways, nothing concern me. Congratulations to all the slay queens out there, Business has just begun!!
Rituals is on the increasing. Boys tell your sisters o.. If money no dey make they come back house o... After all certificate don't give jobs these days. Me wey get WAEC, OND, B.sc, M.sc, with other safety certicates, nothing happen. Nobody told me I was my business.
I'm not saying its not good o... But don't kill yourself if can't have it. Gbam!
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by Abcruz(m): 5:54pm
Nice
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by Discharge(m): 5:54pm
Great news. All yee students...come...and...be...going....
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by agabusta: 5:54pm
Good! When ASUU declared strike, the first and 2nd page were filled with curses and abuses towards Buhari, eventhough the problem was an inherited one.
When ASUU called off strike, there was no word of commendation.
Same with Saanu, Nasu and the unserious United NLC. There was harsh criticism, abuses and curses to Buhari and his team when they all declared strikes. Some even went further to declare that Nigeria is totally finished under Buhari. Infact, the wailings were too synchronised. It
Now that they have all called off strike, one will only find few commendation to the govt of the day for their deft negotiation in resolving the industrial issues.
5 Likes
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by Ijaya123: 5:54pm
This APC government is a real failure. ASUU strike that used to last about 6 months only lasted a month.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by fergie001(m): 5:56pm
Suspend suspend....
When do you people cancel sef
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by drTOO: 5:56pm
Ijaya123:as inn, they are changing everything
4 Likes
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by Dididrumz(m): 5:57pm
Omor thank God sha. Buh i was never on strike. I was on holliday so, who dem hep?
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by Deyhmee(f): 5:58pm
Finally!!
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by destrin: 5:58pm
after all the meeting and all. i know very soon they will embark on another strike. they keep doing same thing over and over.
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by DYCollections(m): 5:58pm
all thanks to our waka waka president. .. check my profile to get ur quality shoes and clothes at affordable and reasonable price
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by SUNNAPO(m): 5:59pm
I hope dat one go make federal University Commence dere post-utme
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by James89: 5:59pm
Useless country,I don't just understand why they called off these strike
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by fk001: 6:00pm
God bless president Muhammadu Buhari
Nigeria is really changing
Kudos to Chris Ngige,
2 Likes
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by iamdynamite(m): 6:00pm
good one from the federal govt.
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by Bayajidda1: 6:01pm
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by senatordave1: 6:01pm
Wow,all thanks to buhari.another plus for him and ngige.up apc,up buhari.
1 Like
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by rawpadgin(m): 6:01pm
rubbish!
that means we will be writing exams next week
I thought the strike will be reach 3months sef
2 Likes
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by chomchom1(f): 6:02pm
Hope say ASUU don called off strike? Make I be read for my post graduate exam
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by nairavsdollars: 6:02pm
Who their strike epp?
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by fruqsy(m): 6:03pm
Junkies
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by chomchom1(f): 6:03pm
senatordave1:
Must u show uaself
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by IamGeorgie(m): 6:06pm
Strike wey no last for at least 3 months, that one ma na strike? Booohari's government spoiling everything since 1911.
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by Newbiee: 6:06pm
This Ngige man is really trying oh! Quenching 5 strikes within a month. Only JOHESU remains now.
Kudos to this administration for solving an inherited pile of trade unions problems.
Wailers would not be happy to hear this.
2 Likes
|Re: SSANU, NASU, NAAT Suspend Industrial Action by Danty37(m): 6:08pm
why did they call off the strike now...?? my cousins will start disturbing me for money now... ko funny
2013 May / June Waec Timetable / Download Funaab Post UTME Past Questions / Uniuyo Post-ume Result Is Out
Viewing this topic: myenvironalert(m), yomsad(m), kennethesan, Ahadeyhola, otklass(m), thambolo(m), hibeekay007(m), skimmy005, doctorkush(m), Debroslink, okedoyinolabisi(f), skare, ProfSule(m), mychail(m), cutiem(f), Dotman23(m), magentaa, Magicdon(m), uniquealdehyde(m), sxyno10(m), mikhaildr(m), opey112(m), Pascalberry(m), greatboom(m), markonuche14, Treshmike(m), cyanohydrin, oriyzmagold(m), HonourablePomk, eazylifer(m) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27