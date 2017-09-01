₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by MRAKBEE(m): 7:52pm
The name Klem or Ikemefunna Nwanbonye doesn’t ring a bell to the average Nigerian music lover but hit songs like Sade by Davido, Yolo by Seyi Shay, Nackam by Yemi Alade, Applaudise and Gift by Iyanya are well-known songs.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/meet-klem-the-guy-behind-davido-yemi-alade-seyi-shays-hit-songs/
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Orodje(m): 7:58pm
nawa for you o op. this long newspaper and no single picture of the guy
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by MRAKBEE(m): 8:04pm
Orodje:Im working on that sir
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by MRAKBEE(m): 8:23pm
Orodje:Pictures posted..
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by sunshineV(m): 8:44pm
Lemme know when he starts writing for drake
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Orodje(m): 9:07pm
MRAKBEE:Ok I withdraw my statement, 2 cold Origin for you
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by MRAKBEE(m): 9:10pm
Orodje:Lol. Thanks
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Ekakamba: 10:01pm
In summary
How much did you charge?
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by DanielsParker(m): 10:01pm
nice one
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by missbeckykisses(f): 10:01pm
I hate Davido, and his expired bannana
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by ymee(m): 10:01pm
sunshineV:
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Cutezt(m): 10:01pm
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Homeboiy(m): 10:02pm
selebobo is the one behind yemi alade hit
remembered when she came to Dream Fm enugu to find a produce
Jonny was produced for 30k by seleboboi
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Financialfree: 10:02pm
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Settingz321(m): 10:03pm
As in behind the video or what
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by BEENUEL: 10:03pm
Seems A New moderator is Recruited.
News hardly grace front page this time ofdaday.
New moderator weldone with the testing testing
Bada Oyeyemi for Miss Nairaland 2017
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Sixaxis: 10:03pm
Nyc one Klem..credits to those always behind the scene..
Never forget that..
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by bola565: 10:04pm
ok
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Gominorrr: 10:04pm
Wow
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Settingz321(m): 10:04pm
missbeckykisses:
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by JikanBaura(m): 10:04pm
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Captain6(m): 10:05pm
I never knew naija gibberish hiphop songs are written o. So who wrote "banana fall on you by Davido"
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by crackhouse(m): 10:05pm
Flat head.
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by classicfrank4u(m): 10:06pm
I'm not surprised!! IPOB's are usually talented, unlike the afonjas
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by LockDown69(m): 10:06pm
see dresssing!
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by alexistaiwo: 10:07pm
Will he die if he writes a song and sing it himself
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by pointstores(m): 10:07pm
nawa
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by safarigirl(f): 10:08pm
Some kain funny songs. So, he wrote that nonsense nackam and someone paid him 1 million for it?
I wonder how much they pay proper song writers
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by johnwizey: 10:08pm
Applaudise is the only meaningful song you wrote
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Captain6(m): 10:08pm
missbeckykisses:Young man,Davido doesn't know if you exist.
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Johngla(m): 10:09pm
|Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Fuadeiza(m): 10:09pm
who e epp
