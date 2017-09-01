₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,475 members, 3,806,480 topics. Date: Thursday, 21 September 2017 at 10:38 PM

Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs (5236 Views)

12 Days Of Christmas Ft. Yemi Alade, 2Baba, Waje, Cynthia Morgan (Video) / Hit Songs Banned By The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission / VIDEO "Mary" - Seyi Shay Ft. Phyno (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by MRAKBEE(m): 7:52pm
The name Klem or Ikemefunna Nwanbonye doesn’t ring a bell to the average Nigerian music lover but hit songs like Sade by Davido, Yolo by Seyi Shay, Nackam by Yemi Alade, Applaudise and Gift by Iyanya are well-known songs.

Meet the serial hit songwriter who has been behind some of your favourite Nigerian pop songs. Klem, as he’s fondly called in this chat, talks about songwriting in Nigeria, his gains, trouble and aspiration.


Ikemefunna Nwanbonye, a.k.a Klem
Songwriting in the music industry

The song writing thing has not been that easy. The journey is not easy at all because the writing thing is not yet in Nigeria. Why I said it’s not easy is that people use your items at times and they don’t give you credit. You have to do much more so they can give you credit. It is not easy but when I started it was not easy and now by God’s grace, it’s paying.


Challenges faced so far

The challenges I have been facing is just the credit part. You write songs of people and they withhold the truth that you wrote it for them.

Give examples of people who have done that

I don’t want to mention it because there’re lots of them, but some people have been given me credit, people like Yemi Alade ,Seyi Shay, like the Ferrari I wrote for Yemi Alade she gave me credit. She always gives me credit. Seyi Shay gave me credit for Yolo Yolo I wrote for her.


Ikemefunna Nwanbonye, a.k.a Klem who is a songwriter
But then, Nigerian artist don’t want fans to know they use songwriters but now, they are beginning to appreciate and give credit.

Who have you written so far?

I wrote For my matter for Emmy Nyra, I wrote Nakam for Yemi Alade, Yolo Yolo for Seyi Shay, Glass House by 9ice, Sade for Davido also I wrote track 8 in his first album, and I wrote Appludise for Iyanya, and Gift for iyanya ft Don jazzy.

How did you write the songs, did you listen to the beat first or write first?

Mine is a gift anyway. Even lot of people come at times to tell me to teach them how to write, I don’t really know how to go about it because it is a gift, it is an inbuilt thing. At times the inspiration just comes, it is spiritual. And I also write when I listening to the beat, but mostly I write without listening to the beat because it comes naturally and I will just write it.

I prefer writing it before the producer; it sounds more natural without the beat.

How much did you charge?

I charge 1millon for top musicians, and I charge four hundred thousand for upcoming acts.

As a song writer did you think you deserve more as the terms of royalties?

Yeah, I deserve more; I’m not even talking for myself alone. I am talking about every other song writers because when they give you credit on the song you have written, it motivates you a lot. Because you will write more, because you selling your song is just like “a mother that gives birth to a baby and that day the baby was snatched away from her, so anytime you see the baby you will be sad that the baby is not yours again.

If you write a song for someone and the person credit you, it gives you more client and people will patronize you because these artists get paid more than we song writers, so if they can credit us more, it will get us more clients and we will grow.

Who would you like to work with?

I worked with Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay, 9ice, Don Jazzy, Iyanya, lot of them , I think the person I will like to work with now is 2Face (2BABA) am even working on it now, then ASA. Those are the people I would really like to work with because those are deep musician kind of people I like, they are deep thinkers, if you want to write for those people, they make you read and think before you write. Those are people I look forward to working with.

You are about to release your single. Do you think you will be successful as an artist?

The music thing is there, at first I started with music before I discovered music writing, I was singing, in fact, I threw out some single that blew up then before God now answered my prayer and opened my eyes in song writing. So, I know if I should release a single, I will be successful. It might take me little time but I know by God’s grace, i have written out some tracks that’ll really blow up.

You know human being have their own ways and God has his own way. So, the thing is, if God has given me that opportunity to throw out a single, then it does not really need anyone’s acceptance or permission.

And the thing is that, most of these celebrities have heard me singing so they will be like I should throw out my track, so they are already expecting me already.

Are you signed to any record label?

No, but I work for them, we work together just to create sounds.

When should Nigerians expect your singles?

Thay should be expecting it any moment from now, maybe next month.

What’s the title?

It is a funny tittle, SOKOYOKOTO

If accepted by Nigerian music audience, how would you feel?

It is just a normal thing to be surprised because human beings are full of surprises, but if I should be expecting, that means I will have to work hard on my music. Nigerians appreciate good musicians. When you give them what they want and the materials are ok why won’t they accept it. Lots of writers out there in U.S are appreciated.

Do you have plans to go for training and courses on songwriting?

Yes, I really need to go for that. Because, as a guy, I don’t know anything. The ones am displaying now are those that God has given to me. I need to go and acquire more knowledge.

I just want to get through with all the assignments I have here then I move on that, travel out to acquire more knowledge because being a song writer, we are entitled to some things I need to know. There are some benefits am not enjoying now because we know nothing about them here.

Do you engage a lawyer when signing contracts with artists?

Yes, I do.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/meet-klem-the-guy-behind-davido-yemi-alade-seyi-shays-hit-songs/

Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Orodje(m): 7:58pm
nawa for you o op. this long newspaper and no single picture of the guy
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by MRAKBEE(m): 8:04pm
Orodje:
nawa for you o op. this long newspaper and no single picture of the guy
Im working on that sir
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by MRAKBEE(m): 8:23pm
Orodje:
nawa for you o op. this long newspaper and no single picture of the guy
Pictures posted..
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by sunshineV(m): 8:44pm
Lemme know when he starts writing for drake

1 Like

Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Orodje(m): 9:07pm
MRAKBEE:
Pictures posted..
Ok I withdraw my statement, 2 cold Origin for you cool

1 Like

Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by MRAKBEE(m): 9:10pm
Orodje:

Ok I withdraw my statement, 2 cold Origin for you cool
Lol. Thanks
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Ekakamba: 10:01pm
In summary

How much did you charge?

I charge 1millon for top musicians, and I charge four hundred thousand for upcoming acts.
grin tongue
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by DanielsParker(m): 10:01pm
nice one
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by missbeckykisses(f): 10:01pm
I hate Davido, and his expired bannana
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by ymee(m): 10:01pm
sunshineV:
Lemme know when he starts writing for drake
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Cutezt(m): 10:01pm
Somebody should please help me tell Nnamdi kanu to come out from where he is hiding, he must RESUME or RESIGN.

#OurMumuDonDo

1 Like

Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Homeboiy(m): 10:02pm
selebobo is the one behind yemi alade hit

remembered when she came to Dream Fm enugu to find a produce

Jonny was produced for 30k by seleboboi
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Financialfree: 10:02pm
angry
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Settingz321(m): 10:03pm
As in behind the video or what
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by BEENUEL: 10:03pm
Seems A New moderator is Recruited.
News hardly grace front page this time ofdaday.

New moderator weldone with the testing testing grin

Bada Oyeyemi for Miss Nairaland 2017 wink

1 Share

Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Sixaxis: 10:03pm
Nyc one Klem..credits to those always behind the scene..

Never forget that..

1 Like

Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by bola565: 10:04pm
ok
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Gominorrr: 10:04pm
Wow
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Settingz321(m): 10:04pm
missbeckykisses:
I hate Davido, and his expired bannana

Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by JikanBaura(m): 10:04pm
grin Meanwhile .,.......New Idea To Unit Nigerians: Buhari Orders FG To Begins N5,000 Payment To All Nigerians Every Month. How To Apply click.==>https:///YHxdxj

Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Captain6(m): 10:05pm
I never knew naija gibberish hiphop songs are written o. So who wrote "banana fall on you by Davido"
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by crackhouse(m): 10:05pm
Flat head.
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by classicfrank4u(m): 10:06pm
I'm not surprised!! IPOB's are usually talented, unlike the afonjas grin
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by LockDown69(m): 10:06pm
see dresssing! grin
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by alexistaiwo: 10:07pm
Will he die if he writes a song and sing it himself
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by pointstores(m): 10:07pm
nawa
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by safarigirl(f): 10:08pm
Some kain funny songs. So, he wrote that nonsense nackam and someone paid him 1 million for it?

I wonder how much they pay proper song writers undecided
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by johnwizey: 10:08pm
Applaudise is the only meaningful song you wrote
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Captain6(m): 10:08pm
missbeckykisses:
I hate Davido, and his expired bannana
Young man,Davido doesn't know if you exist.
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Johngla(m): 10:09pm
ITunes card urgently needed please use quote
Re: Klem Ikemefunna Nwanbonye Behind Davido, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay’s Hit Songs by Fuadeiza(m): 10:09pm
who e epp

(0) (1) (Reply)

Vote Nwando Ebeledike For Mbgn 2011 / Yinka Ayefele & Laolu Ayefele (L.A Flexy) Loses Dad Today / Actress Juliet Ibrahim Dating US Singer, Bobby Valentino?

Viewing this topic: Iamabimbola, rasojie, Maccollins21(m), tomdon(m), SeraSera(m), TempleChinedum(m), adigun98, realnas(m), PUREmat007, Gentlebabs(m), supernova96(m), retake89(m), light101, oluwamitomisin, myrrtle(m), havilahmax(m), gmacnoms(m), johnoris(m), Amberon11, zanotti, sydneoik(m), Borsun4ever(m), kimbaby, classicfrank4u(m), bethelbrill(m), donhuko, Finest4luv1(m), Mosjentle(m), laidian(m), linsco1256(m), jobaltol, RolaDiva(f), frazsone12, ayayamedia(m), jodababa(m), Serafeal(f), nyrol(m), Redman36(m), EYIBLESSN(m), ThePost, asid(m), Djbond(m), lhordspy, oluwayimika123, Lakside1955, generaldre(m), kingopta(m), Flyingngel(m), drizslim(m), Coloradvantage, doctorpromise(m), chimey007, Dindondin(m), juliusocean(m), Customer80, Chukazu, Ezionye(f), DGODSON, Macdawid(m), bloodsiamese(m), Martinscov(m), rojamide(m), dekokelvin(m), hebraheem20(m), Diesel1(m), Gorgeousolasco(f), Huzormah, Buthupogon(m), profjendor(m), olasso12, Jfrankination(m), odigilimorrison(m), fmorrah(m), eyzeberg, dee4dayo(m), Gmajor(m), Ladipo10(m), Hongbenga(m), sireaxy(m), Zane2point4(m), oladotun007(m), barbiesparkz2(f), runtoman, Optofrank, samsany(m), mallamsk, Ayd(m), uboneak, jarmew(m) and 113 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.