Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video)
|Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by Anuoluwaosinubi: 10:33pm On Nov 12
Watch the moment Seyi Shay Falls on stage while performing at Afrima 2017. Watch the video below in the YouTube link.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtobm-bhzEM&feature=youtu.be
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by Gabflex: 11:14pm On Nov 12
Ahahahahah, i saw this live and direct.
she fell like a baby, mehn see fK on stage with international personnels
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by lilmax(m): 11:22pm On Nov 12
what is seyi shay?
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by tlb99: 11:22pm On Nov 12
People below me have something to say about this issue
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by EMMAUGOH(m): 11:22pm On Nov 12
TOO MUCH BREEZE ....THEY SHOULD HAVE REDUCED IT
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:22pm On Nov 12
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by joshingjosh(m): 11:22pm On Nov 12
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by Anuoluwaosinubi: 11:22pm On Nov 12
Gabflex:I swear
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by BruncleZuma: 11:22pm On Nov 12
Ouch
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by mykh01(m): 11:22pm On Nov 12
I go fry mess
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by chemistry157: 11:23pm On Nov 12
Ogun eshu niyen oh... chai she must have felt really embarrassed
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by Harmored(m): 11:23pm On Nov 12
aunty sorry o you wan impress Akon
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by seunny4lif(m): 11:23pm On Nov 12
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by mykh01(m): 11:23pm On Nov 12
Lala no dey sleep ni?
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by onesimus4(m): 11:23pm On Nov 12
She too dey collect big cassava
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by FisifunKododada: 11:23pm On Nov 12
No big deal - even Rihanna and Beyonce fall too
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by pesinfada(m): 11:23pm On Nov 12
No Hustle easy pass
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by omoalajah(m): 11:23pm On Nov 12
huffy
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by obo389(m): 11:23pm On Nov 12
Haba.
She should have been more careful nau
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by luvinhubby(m): 11:23pm On Nov 12
Poor girl
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by 4lorunsho(m): 11:24pm On Nov 12
when she wore something that's too long why won't she fall. did any one hear her say the devil is a liar like say no be she make the devil they laugh am.
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by kobijacobs(m): 11:24pm On Nov 12
whenever I see this lady, I get high
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by ezex(m): 11:24pm On Nov 12
Eeyah
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by kidman96(m): 11:24pm On Nov 12
phranklyn92:
emperordelis:
Nixiepie:
EmmaLege:
kidman96:
onesimus4:
seunny4lif:
Harmored:
chemistry157:
Anuoluwaosinubi:
joshingjosh:
See them.... Witches and wizards.
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by EmmaLege: 11:25pm On Nov 12
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by watchindelta(m): 11:25pm On Nov 12
i too shy to watch it
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by tolumizzy(m): 11:25pm On Nov 12
Weytin fall on am?
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by Agbafs2005(m): 11:25pm On Nov 12
I like d swag she take pick herself up.......Seyi shaiiii ....
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by Goodvibes: 11:25pm On Nov 12
Poor Sheyi. I just heard "poom" and there she was on the floor!
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by Nixiepie(f): 11:25pm On Nov 12
hmmm
|Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by emperordelis(m): 11:26pm On Nov 12
