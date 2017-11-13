₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,184 members, 3,908,504 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 12:44 AM

Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) (9168 Views)

Teebillz Kisses Tiwa Savage On Stage At AFRIMMA In Dallas (Video) / Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics / Small Doctor Falls Off Stage While Performing (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by Anuoluwaosinubi: 10:33pm On Nov 12
Watch the moment Seyi Shay Falls on stage while performing at Afrima 2017. Watch the video below in the YouTube link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtobm-bhzEM&feature=youtu.be

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by Gabflex: 11:14pm On Nov 12
Ahahahahah, i saw this live and direct.
she fell like a baby, mehn see fK on stage with international personnels

6 Likes

Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by lilmax(m): 11:22pm On Nov 12
what is seyi shay?

9 Likes

Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by tlb99: 11:22pm On Nov 12
People below me have something to say about this issue grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by EMMAUGOH(m): 11:22pm On Nov 12
TOO MUCH BREEZE ....THEY SHOULD HAVE REDUCED IT

4 Likes

Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:22pm On Nov 12
grin
Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by joshingjosh(m): 11:22pm On Nov 12
grin grin
Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by Anuoluwaosinubi: 11:22pm On Nov 12
Gabflex:
Ahahahahah, i saw this live and direct.
she fell like a baby, mehn see fK on stage with international personnels
I swear grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by BruncleZuma: 11:22pm On Nov 12
Ouch
Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by mykh01(m): 11:22pm On Nov 12
I go fry mess
Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by chemistry157: 11:23pm On Nov 12
Ogun eshu niyen oh... chai grin grinshe must have felt really embarrassed

3 Likes

Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by Harmored(m): 11:23pm On Nov 12
grin grin aunty sorry o you wan impress Akon

13 Likes

Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by seunny4lif(m): 11:23pm On Nov 12
grin grin grin grin grin

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by mykh01(m): 11:23pm On Nov 12
Lala no dey sleep ni?

3 Likes

Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by onesimus4(m): 11:23pm On Nov 12
She too dey collect big cassava

2 Likes

Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by FisifunKododada: 11:23pm On Nov 12
No big deal - even Rihanna and Beyonce fall too

12 Likes

Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by pesinfada(m): 11:23pm On Nov 12
No Hustle easy pass
Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by omoalajah(m): 11:23pm On Nov 12
huffy
Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by obo389(m): 11:23pm On Nov 12
Haba.
She should have been more careful nau

1 Like

Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by luvinhubby(m): 11:23pm On Nov 12
Poor girl

1 Like

Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by 4lorunsho(m): 11:24pm On Nov 12
when she wore something that's too long why won't she fall. did any one hear her say the devil is a liar like say no be she make the devil they laugh am.

4 Likes

Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by kobijacobs(m): 11:24pm On Nov 12
whenever I see this lady, I get high

1 Like

Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by ezex(m): 11:24pm On Nov 12
Eeyah
Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by kidman96(m): 11:24pm On Nov 12
phranklyn92:
grin
emperordelis:
grin grin
Nixiepie:
grin grin grin hmmm
EmmaLege:
grin
kidman96:
grin grin
onesimus4:
She too dey collect big cassava
seunny4lif:
grin grin grin grin grin
Harmored:
grin grin aunty sorry o you wan impress Akon
chemistry157:
Ogun eshu niyen oh... chai grin grinshe must have felt really embarrassed
Anuoluwaosinubi:

I swear grin grin grin
joshingjosh:
grin grin


See them.... Witches and wizards. grin grin grin

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by EmmaLege: 11:25pm On Nov 12
grin
Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by watchindelta(m): 11:25pm On Nov 12
i too shy to watch it

2 Likes

Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by tolumizzy(m): 11:25pm On Nov 12
Weytin fall on am?
Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by Agbafs2005(m): 11:25pm On Nov 12
I like d swag she take pick herself up.......Seyi shaiiii .... grin

1 Like

Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by Goodvibes: 11:25pm On Nov 12
Poor Sheyi. I just heard "poom" and there she was on the floor!

3 Likes

Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by Nixiepie(f): 11:25pm On Nov 12
grin grin grin hmmm
Re: Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) by emperordelis(m): 11:26pm On Nov 12
grin grin

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

How Ubi And Lilian Franklin Marriage Crash Due To Infidelity And Domestic Abuse / Brazilian Man Changes Face To Dog Face Through Surgery / Rita Dominic Paid Millions To Become Face Of Nokia Africa

Viewing this topic: jowhyte(m), Solvik(f), Biamond(m), Jesuspikin8, mekleelex200(m), NeeKlaus, handsomebolanle, taofikabefe, piperazine, freemandgenius(m), chinksee, Freshprime(m), deflover(m), Tosinex(m), elemeboy89, Elmaven08, sanpipita(m), YOUNGELDER1(m), iamkneeyi, femmy2010(m), jaybanky(m), gmaribel(m), AdemolaA2, Tritte(m), ezewealth(m), DoTheNeedful, bolubillionaire(m), waveskaaya(m), ladytaurus(f), Sage7, olusledge, Neoviper147, agent9(m), Kraspo(m), ChineseBuggati3(m), fhemmie, zumaz, mubeela(m), Otunbakay(m), Mercycity, mrtayesynchro(m), assemble and 70 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.