|Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by Oladipo1166(m): 9:09pm On Sep 21
A civil servant, Salami Adekunle A.k.a kulasa, aged 47, was on Thursday struck to death by lightning in Oro, Kwara.
The deceased was a staff of the Registry Department of the College of Education (RDCE), Oro, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara state.
It was gathered that the deceased was leaving the institution’s examination office for the Registry Department at about 9:00 a.m. when the incident happened during a downpour.
The institution’s Public Relation Officer, Mr Adesola Adewoye, who confirmed the incident, said that all efforts to rescue the deceased proved abortive.
Adewoye said, “The staff and management swung into action immediately the deceased was struck, but all our efforts to resuscitate him proved abortive.’’
He however, described the deceased as an easy going, loyal and dedicated staff who will stop at nothing to impress his employer.
“Our prayer is for God to give the family, friends and associate the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”, the official added.
Staff of the institution were seen in group discussing the development.
Some traditional religion worshippers performed some rites on the corpse of the deceased before it was taken away for burial this evening.
Source: http://www.betterfame.com.ng/2017/09/civil-servant-killed-by-thunder-strike.html?m=1
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by Oladipo1166(m): 9:09pm On Sep 21
CC: Lalasticlala
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:11pm On Sep 21
Rip
But wait! Shey na the thunder pieces the man's cloth like tha
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by Ekikor: 9:12pm On Sep 21
This is what happens when people keep on telling u "Thunder fire you"..
...
..
R.I.P to the deceased..
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by cummando(m): 9:12pm On Sep 21
Blood of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego!!!!!
Some one cannot play with the gods again!!!
I'm beginning to think this world would become a better place
Let me compile the list of people I'll love thunder to fire
Emm let's see.....jumoke for dumping me,Frances for duping me,my former divisional manager,my principal in ss3.................
Me : Thunder fire you
Sango: it is done
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by Larryfest(m): 9:28pm On Sep 21
I guess this is the handy work of the village people.
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 9:37pm On Sep 21
Village people at work
Them spread mat untop his matter
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by Stemkay: 5:19am
Rip
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by jdluv(f): 8:55pm
this is sangotins Oh.used for punishment for stealin
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by Moluwah: 9:39pm
Thunder literally fell on him
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by Narldon(f): 9:39pm
RIP
SAFETY PRECAUTIONS DURING A THUNDER-STORM
Monitor Forecasts and weather conditions and know whether thunderstorms are likely in the area.
Be alert for natural signs of an approaching storm.
Cancel or reschedule outdoor events (to avoid being caught outdoors when a storm hits).
Take action early so you have time to get to a safe place.
Get inside a substantial building or hard-topped metal vehicle before threatening weather arrives.
If you hear thunder, get to the safe place immediately.
Avoid open areas like hilltops, fields, and beaches, and don't be or be near the tallest objects in an area when thunderstorms are occurring.
Don't shelter under tall or isolated trees during thunderstorms.
If in the woods, put as much distance between you and any trees during thunderstorms.[84]
If in a group, spread out so that you increase the chances for survivors who could come to the aid of any victims from a lightning strike.
Take action immediately upon hearing thunder. Anyone close enough to the storm to hear thunder can be struck by lightning.
Avoid electrical appliances, including corded telephones. Cordless and wireless telephones are safe to use during a thunderstorm.
Close and stay away from windows and doors, as glass can become a serious hazard in high wind.
Do not bathe or shower, as plumbing conducts electricity.
If driving, safely exit the roadway, turn on hazard lights, and park. Remain in the vehicle and avoid touching metal.
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by Chascop: 9:40pm
this ain't ordinary
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by digoster(m): 9:40pm
I think thunder did it statuary job by firing a defaulter
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by Florblu(f): 9:40pm
He has offended Constituted authorities
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by AceRoyal: 9:41pm
God of thunder
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by Ogonimilitant(m): 9:41pm
Stop saying thunder fire you!
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by bitcoinvin(m): 9:41pm
Oladipo1166:
rip
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by anyebedgreat: 9:41pm
Kai
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by Joephat(m): 9:42pm
Why not Buhari, This Thunder?
Thunder, do you know how many Nigerians, you would have saved by just firing Buhari like this?
Help us na
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by Lorechino(m): 9:42pm
I think say Na black e for turn to? may God give ur soul a resting place .
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by cerowo(f): 9:42pm
Nawao.... R.i.p Buh why the thunder pieces d man cloth like that.
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by TourismMan(m): 9:42pm
Quite pitiful!
Meanwhile...
Very Soon., Nollywood Will Be Like''
HeHeHeHe.!!!..E Don Happen!!..E Don Happen!!!
Python Dance 1&2..,!!!
Python Dance 1&2
My Broda.,my sister ..,dis ogbonge film go show u how them dey slaughter pipu like chicken bcus of biafra agitation
see how i.p.o.b dey carry bottle ..,stick.,and knife ..dey fight soldiers with ak.47..
python dance 1&2.,!!python dance 1&2....!
na ogbonge ogbonge actors na dem full the film
python dance..!
python dance..!
Ewo'oooooooo
Aba is on fire
umuahia dey boil
owerri dey roast
southeast is on the run
python dance 1&2.!!!
starring ..!"
Nnamdi Kanu
Tukur Brutai
Okezie Ikpeazi
Patience Ozokwor
Jim Iyke
Ramsey Noah
Mercy Johnson
and many other ogbonge actors
Producer na A.P.C
Director na Muhammed Buhari
marketed and distributed nationwide by
St. Nicholas Movie...No.1 Upper Iweka.,onitsha....
Pytho�n Dance 1 & 2
Grab Ur Copy Now...����������
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by lordsharks(m): 9:42pm
Chai naija tire person
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by donnie(m): 9:42pm
na thunder tear him cloth? . RIP
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by sniperr007: 9:42pm
Can someone explain this phenomenon using science?
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 9:42pm
RIP...did he abuse Sango ni?
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 9:42pm
Op, thunder doesn't kill, lightning does.
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by classicfrank4u(m): 9:43pm
amadioha is at work
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by fergie001(m): 9:43pm
This is pathetic.
Rip,Kulaga
Is it not this NL?
I know somebody will come here and say,
Buha..,thunder fire you,
Nonsense.
Let me surprise them,no man is God.
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by ubergold(m): 9:43pm
This is really terrible. In office settings colleagues will already be suspicious of each other especially if the guy is occupying a position others are vying for.
What do they call that jazz that kills with thunder again in yoruba?
RIP
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by LifeofAirforce(m): 9:43pm
Oh boy
|Re: Civil Servant Killed By Thunder In Oro, Kwara (Photos) by brixton: 9:43pm
Did everything to ruscicitate him yet his wears are torn ? Trust my people, they probably left him there in the rains due to superstitious beliefs.
