The deceased was a staff of the Registry Department of the College of Education (RDCE), Oro, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara state.



It was gathered that the deceased was leaving the institution’s examination office for the Registry Department at about 9:00 a.m. when the incident happened during a downpour.



The institution’s Public Relation Officer, Mr Adesola Adewoye, who confirmed the incident, said that all efforts to rescue the deceased proved abortive.



Adewoye said, “The staff and management swung into action immediately the deceased was struck, but all our efforts to resuscitate him proved abortive.’’



He however, described the deceased as an easy going, loyal and dedicated staff who will stop at nothing to impress his employer.



“Our prayer is for God to give the family, friends and associate the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”, the official added.



Staff of the institution were seen in group discussing the development.



Some traditional religion worshippers performed some rites on the corpse of the deceased before it was taken away for burial this evening.







But wait! Shey na the thunder pieces the man's cloth like tha RipBut wait! Shey na the thunder pieces the man's cloth like tha 6 Likes 1 Share

This is what happens when people keep on telling u "Thunder fire you"..

...

..

R.I.P to the deceased.. 6 Likes 1 Share

Blood of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego!!!!!

Some one cannot play with the gods again!!!

I'm beginning to think this world would become a better place

Let me compile the list of people I'll love thunder to fire

Emm let's see.....jumoke for dumping me,Frances for duping me,my former divisional manager,my principal in ss3.................











Me : Thunder fire you

Sango: it is done 12 Likes

I guess this is the handy work of the village people. 1 Like

Village people at work





Them spread mat untop his matter

Rip

this is sangotins Oh.used for punishment for stealin 1 Like

Thunder literally fell on him

RIP





SAFETY PRECAUTIONS DURING A THUNDER-STORM



Monitor Forecasts and weather conditions and know whether thunderstorms are likely in the area.



Be alert for natural signs of an approaching storm.



Cancel or reschedule outdoor events (to avoid being caught outdoors when a storm hits).



Take action early so you have time to get to a safe place.



Get inside a substantial building or hard-topped metal vehicle before threatening weather arrives.



If you hear thunder, get to the safe place immediately.



Avoid open areas like hilltops, fields, and beaches, and don't be or be near the tallest objects in an area when thunderstorms are occurring.



Don't shelter under tall or isolated trees during thunderstorms.



If in the woods, put as much distance between you and any trees during thunderstorms.[84]



If in a group, spread out so that you increase the chances for survivors who could come to the aid of any victims from a lightning strike.



Take action immediately upon hearing thunder. Anyone close enough to the storm to hear thunder can be struck by lightning.



Avoid electrical appliances, including corded telephones. Cordless and wireless telephones are safe to use during a thunderstorm.



Close and stay away from windows and doors, as glass can become a serious hazard in high wind.



Do not bathe or shower, as plumbing conducts electricity.



If driving, safely exit the roadway, turn on hazard lights, and park. Remain in the vehicle and avoid touching metal. 22 Likes

this ain't ordinary

I think thunder did it statuary job by firing a defaulter

He has offended Constituted authorities

God of thunder

Stop saying thunder fire you! 1 Like

rip rip

Kai





Why not Buhari, This Thunder?



Thunder, do you know how many Nigerians, you would have saved by just firing Buhari like this?



Help us na Why not Buhari, This Thunder?Thunder, do you know how many Nigerians, you would have saved by just firing Buhari like this?Help us na 10 Likes 2 Shares

I think say Na black e for turn to? may God give ur soul a resting place .

Nawao.... R.i.p Buh why the thunder pieces d man cloth like that.

Chai naija tire person

. RIP na thunder tear him cloth?. RIP 1 Like

Can someone explain this phenomenon using science?

RIP...did he abuse Sango ni?

Op, thunder doesn't kill, lightning does. 3 Likes

amadioha is at work



Rip,Kulaga





Is it not this NL?

I know somebody will come here and say,

Buha..,thunder fire you,

Nonsense.



Let me surprise them,no man is God. This is pathetic.Rip,KulagaIs it not this NL?I know somebody will come here and say,Buha..,thunder fire you,Nonsense.Let me surprise them,no man is God.

This is really terrible. In office settings colleagues will already be suspicious of each other especially if the guy is occupying a position others are vying for.



What do they call that jazz that kills with thunder again in yoruba?



RIP

Oh boy