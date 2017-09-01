₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by Johnnyessence: 2:25am
Marriage Crash: “Let me carry my shame,” Ubi Franklin tells a follower. check his tweet below:
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/09/marriage-crash-let-me-carry-my-shame.html
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by Swaggzkid: 2:40am
SMH see what joblessness has brought.
God pls provide us with good jobs that will gives us little or no time to ponder on pple's maraz. A good paying job.
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by remsonik(f): 3:45am
Hmm I feel for him but some comments can be so hurtful and spiteful.
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by babyfaceafrica: 6:14am
See them...all these yeyebrities that cannot keep their marriage sef ,which kain role model them be......this follower should keep shut sef, is it his marriage?
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by EYIBLESSN(m): 6:23am
His Problems.
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by Holuwahyomzzy: 6:28am
Ok
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by deb303(f): 6:51am
mr sabinatu follower...go and help him na
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by capatainrambo: 6:56am
babyfaceafrica:you don comot from politics section wer for dey worship bubu come here?
oya go back
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by babyfaceafrica: 7:12am
capatainrambo:is that all?..you are noticed
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by AverageAnnie(f): 7:16am
He get time to reply dt idiot....Man of the people indeed
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by folakemigeh(f): 7:42am
Hmmmm
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by DanielsParker(m): 7:42am
good for u
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by yeyerolling: 7:43am
So this is news
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by buJu234: 7:44am
It's really truth some nigerian youth are bunch of useless spermatozoa, instead of spending time on investing in their future, this one is busy concerned abt another man failed marriage.
W.enti concern am..
See am jobless youth
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by sambisa5: 7:44am
Hmm
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by Tattooboy: 7:45am
Nice response. These guys are humans too, let them live their lives.
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by seniorgozman(m): 7:45am
Amino everywhere
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by Finstar: 7:45am
Life have never been roses. We all have Our problems.
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by DYCollections(m): 7:46am
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by HRich(m): 7:46am
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by loadedvibes: 7:47am
Lol.. e no easy.. live by the glam die by the glam ... but then i love the way him handle the fan
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by yeyerolling: 7:48am
folakemigeh:so are u saying these guys didnt stay close to God going by ur pic
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by samtee37(m): 7:52am
Ubi Franklin at D corner of his room right now....
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by brownsugar23: 7:52am
savage everywhere
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by eyeview: 7:54am
I think they should be more interested in building the internal fabrics and structures of their marriage than the razzmattazz they put out to the world as their marriage
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by onatisi(m): 7:55am
Swaggzkid:
amen and amen. i dont know why ppl are concerned about other ppl private lives .it is total joblessness and idleness.
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by Dollabiz: 8:00am
Hmmm
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by doyinbaby(f): 8:00am
Marriage na grace and mercy....no be say you good
|Re: Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower by Roseey0(f): 8:01am
Nice clap back ubi
