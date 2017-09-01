Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Marriage Crash: “let Me Carry My Shame,” Ubi Franklin Tells A Follower (4606 Views)

Kemi Olunloyo Warned Mercy Aigbe Of Possible Marriage Crash In 2016 / Ay’s Wife, Mabel Makun Breaks Silence On Alleged Marriage Crash / AliBaba And Julius Agwu On AY's Marriage Crash (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







source: Marriage Crash: “Let me carry my shame,” Ubi Franklin tells a follower. check his tweet below:source: http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/09/marriage-crash-let-me-carry-my-shame.html 1 Share

SMH see what joblessness has brought.

God pls provide us with good jobs that will gives us little or no time to ponder on pple's maraz. A good paying job. 25 Likes 2 Shares

Hmm I feel for him but some comments can be so hurtful and spiteful. 4 Likes

See them...all these yeyebrities that cannot keep their marriage sef ,which kain role model them be......this follower should keep shut sef, is it his marriage? 1 Like

His Problems.

Ok

mr sabinatu follower...go and help him na

babyfaceafrica:

See them...all these yeyebrities that cannot keep their marriage sef ,which kain role model them be......this follower should keep shut sef, is it his marriage? you don comot from politics section wer for dey worship bubu come here?













oya go back you don comot from politics section wer for dey worship bubu come here?oya go back 24 Likes 1 Share

capatainrambo:

you don comot from politics section wer for dey worship bubu come here?













oya go back is that all?..you are noticed is that all?..you are noticed 1 Like

He get time to reply dt idiot....Man of the people indeed

Hmmmm

good for u

So this is news

It's really truth some nigerian youth are bunch of useless spermatozoa, instead of spending time on investing in their future, this one is busy concerned abt another man failed marriage.



W.enti concern am..



See am jobless youth

Hmm

Nice response. These guys are humans too, let them live their lives. 2 Likes

Amino everywhere





Check my signature Life have never been roses. We all have Our problems.Check my signature

hmm..all this instagram followers wont alwayz mind their bizness..To get ur quality and affordable shoes and clothes,check my profile to buy urz today

Its my Birthday 4 Likes

Lol.. e no easy.. live by the glam die by the glam ... but then i love the way him handle the fan

folakemigeh:

Hmmmm so are u saying these guys didnt stay close to God going by ur pic so are u saying these guys didnt stay close to God going by ur pic 1 Like

Ubi Franklin at D corner of his room right now....

savage everywhere

I think they should be more interested in building the internal fabrics and structures of their marriage than the razzmattazz they put out to the world as their marriage

Swaggzkid:

SMH see what joblessness has brought.

God pls provide us with good jobs that will gives us little or no time to ponder on pple's maraz. A good paying job.

amen and amen. i dont know why ppl are concerned about other ppl private lives .it is total joblessness and idleness. amen and amen. i dont know why ppl are concerned about other ppl private lives .it is total joblessness and idleness.

Hmmm

Marriage na grace and mercy....no be say you good