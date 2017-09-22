Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Udi – 4 Corner Axis: Enugu State Government Cautions Road Users (2371 Views)

This caution is coming following a minor earth shift on the hillside along the road.



Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA ENUGU) Nkechi Eneh made this announcement in a statement made available to NGHUBS.



She added that the state government is already working to remedy the situation as soon as possible.



Read statement below



PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT



Enugu State Government wishes to inform the general public and in particular, Road Users, of a minor earth shift on the hillside along the Udi – 4 Corner axis. The public is by this notice advised to exercise caution while using the road. The State Government is working with all relevant stakeholders to remedy the situation in the shortest possible time.



ENUGU STATE IS IN THE HANDS OF GOD!



Signed



Nkechi Eneh

Executive Secretary

Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA ENUGU)



Lalasticlala mynd44

Please the Govt needs to do something about this biko.. .. Ka anyi mara oke anyi ha.. 3 Likes

Beautiful state 3 Likes

042 the best state

#i rep Nsk# 5 Likes 1 Share

I swear that road sweet die 2 Likes

Homeboiy:

042 the best state



#i rep Nsk# 1 Like





- Buhari sef



Anyway, this is a mere coincidence of heavy downpour of rains and collapse of soil elements on a section of the hillside dropping directly on coal tarred road. The hillside could be converted to a religious tourist site. Attracting forex to the state



Nothing to worry.



Anyway, ecological funds is available to deal with the issue. "This caution is coming following a minor earth shift on the hillside along the road."- Buhari sefAnyway, this is a mere coincidence of heavy downpour of rains and collapse of soil elements on a section of the hillside dropping directly on coal tarred road. The hillside could be converted to atourist site. Attracting forex to the stateNothing to worry.Anyway, ecological funds is available to deal with the issue. 1 Like

okay.

CAUTION!

CAUTION!!

CAUTION!!!

Available

.

caution.....hmmmm

enugu! beaurifull!

[quote author=ZeroUnity post=60709160]Please the Govt needs to do something about this biko.. .. Ka anyi mara oke anyi ha.. [/quot



Which of the government?



IPON- indigenous people of Nigeria



OR



IPOB - Indigenous people of biafra

Responsible Government..... kudos

nwanne nyegodu m ofu okpa na coke nwuru anwu. Reppin Enugu 1 Like

The best state in Nigeria, I respect that state.

The Beautiful Udi Hills!

#SSCE Geography#







Keneking:

"This caution is coming following a minor earth shift on the hillside along the road."



- Buhari sef



Anyway, this is a mere coincidence of heavy downpour of rains and collapse of soil elements on a section of the hillside dropping directly on coal tarred road. The hillside could be converted to a religious tourist site. Attracting forex to the state



Nothing to worry.



Anyway, ecological funds is available to deal with the issue.





U always make me laugh





Wetin Bubu do u now U always make me laughWetin Bubu do u now 1 Like 1 Share