|Udi – 4 Corner Axis: Enugu State Government Cautions Road Users by nghubs1: 7:42am
The Enugu state government led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has advised road users to apply caution when plying Udi – 4 Corner axis of the Enugu- Udi road.
This caution is coming following a minor earth shift on the hillside along the road.
Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA ENUGU) Nkechi Eneh made this announcement in a statement made available to NGHUBS.
She added that the state government is already working to remedy the situation as soon as possible.
Read statement below
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
Enugu State Government wishes to inform the general public and in particular, Road Users, of a minor earth shift on the hillside along the Udi – 4 Corner axis. The public is by this notice advised to exercise caution while using the road. The State Government is working with all relevant stakeholders to remedy the situation in the shortest possible time.
ENUGU STATE IS IN THE HANDS OF GOD!
Signed
Nkechi Eneh
Executive Secretary
Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA ENUGU)
|Re: Udi – 4 Corner Axis: Enugu State Government Cautions Road Users by ZeroUnity: 7:47am
Please the Govt needs to do something about this biko.. .. Ka anyi mara oke anyi ha..
|Re: Udi – 4 Corner Axis: Enugu State Government Cautions Road Users by BankeSmalls(f): 7:47am
Beautiful state
|Re: Udi – 4 Corner Axis: Enugu State Government Cautions Road Users by Homeboiy(m): 8:13am
042 the best state
#i rep Nsk#
|Re: Udi – 4 Corner Axis: Enugu State Government Cautions Road Users by mrvitalis(m): 8:38am
I swear that road sweet die
|Re: Udi – 4 Corner Axis: Enugu State Government Cautions Road Users by bikerboy1(m): 11:25am
Homeboiy:
|Re: Udi – 4 Corner Axis: Enugu State Government Cautions Road Users by Keneking: 11:26am
"This caution is coming following a minor earth shift on the hillside along the road."
- Buhari sef
Anyway, this is a mere coincidence of heavy downpour of rains and collapse of soil elements on a section of the hillside dropping directly on coal tarred road. The hillside could be converted to a
Nothing to worry.
Anyway, ecological funds is available to deal with the issue.
|Re: Udi – 4 Corner Axis: Enugu State Government Cautions Road Users by DanielsParker(m): 11:26am
|Re: Udi – 4 Corner Axis: Enugu State Government Cautions Road Users by Sirpaul(m): 11:26am
CAUTION!
CAUTION!!
CAUTION!!!
|Re: Udi – 4 Corner Axis: Enugu State Government Cautions Road Users by ezex(m): 11:26am
|Re: Udi – 4 Corner Axis: Enugu State Government Cautions Road Users by teens(m): 11:26am
|Re: Udi – 4 Corner Axis: Enugu State Government Cautions Road Users by chizzy161(f): 11:27am
|Re: Udi – 4 Corner Axis: Enugu State Government Cautions Road Users by Sabadon(m): 11:27am
caution.....hmmmm
|Re: Udi – 4 Corner Axis: Enugu State Government Cautions Road Users by gypsey(m): 11:28am
enugu! beaurifull!
|Re: Udi – 4 Corner Axis: Enugu State Government Cautions Road Users by Emotionless100: 11:29am
[quote author=ZeroUnity post=60709160]Please the Govt needs to do something about this biko.. .. Ka anyi mara oke anyi ha.. [/quot
Which of the government?
IPON- indigenous people of Nigeria
OR
IPOB - Indigenous people of biafra
|Re: Udi – 4 Corner Axis: Enugu State Government Cautions Road Users by shortgun(m): 11:29am
Responsible Government..... kudos
|Re: Udi – 4 Corner Axis: Enugu State Government Cautions Road Users by PotatoSalad(m): 11:31am
nwanne nyegodu m ofu okpa na coke nwuru anwu. Reppin Enugu
|Re: Udi – 4 Corner Axis: Enugu State Government Cautions Road Users by dignity33: 11:31am
The best state in Nigeria, I respect that state.
|Re: Udi – 4 Corner Axis: Enugu State Government Cautions Road Users by uhuogba(m): 11:31am
The Beautiful Udi Hills!
#SSCE Geography#
|Re: Udi – 4 Corner Axis: Enugu State Government Cautions Road Users by IgboticGirl(f): 11:32am
Keneking:
U always make me laugh
Wetin Bubu do u now
|Re: Udi – 4 Corner Axis: Enugu State Government Cautions Road Users by ensamy: 11:37am
That 4 corner use to be armmed bandits den.
