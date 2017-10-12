₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,827 members, 3,807,717 topics. Date: Friday, 22 September 2017 at 12:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Recruitment At Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital, Okada (9 Positions) (2338 Views)
Recruitment At Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital, Okada (9 Positions) / Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) / Lagos State University Teaching Hospital Massive Job Recruitment -(70 Slots) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Recruitment At Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital, Okada (9 Positions) by Lukina4real: 7:57am
Job Opportunities at Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital, Okada
Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital, Okada - Applications are invited from suitable qualified candidates for the following positions below:
Radiologist
Click Here To View Details
Hospital Consultant in Internal Medicine
Click Here To View Details
Senior Registrar
Click Here To View Details
Hospital Maintenance Engineer
Click Here To View Details
Nurse Tutor
Click Here To View Details
Anaesthetic Nurse
Click Here To View Details
Optometrist
Click Here To View Details
Principal Accountant
Click Here To View Details
Plumber
Click Here To View Details
Application Closing Date
12 October 2017
Source: https://www.ournewjobs.com/apply-for-job-recruitment-at-igbinedion-university-teaching-hospital-okada/
CC: Lalasticlala
Uboma
|Re: Recruitment At Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital, Okada (9 Positions) by Edopesin(m): 11:49am
All Right
|Re: Recruitment At Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital, Okada (9 Positions) by yemmybx(m): 11:49am
ok
|Re: Recruitment At Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital, Okada (9 Positions) by correctguy0900: 11:49am
Ok o
|Re: Recruitment At Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital, Okada (9 Positions) by ionsman: 11:49am
And they will owe yoh salary for donkey years...Yeye.
|Re: Recruitment At Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital, Okada (9 Positions) by DancingSkeleton(m): 11:52am
Cultism has eaten nigerian youth nd teens deep judging from what i saw today
|Re: Recruitment At Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital, Okada (9 Positions) by miniziter(m): 11:57am
DancingSkeleton:
What does that has to do with this?
2 Likes
|Re: Recruitment At Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital, Okada (9 Positions) by miniziter(m): 11:59am
First time am seeing a job advert in my hood but its not even my field.
|Re: Recruitment At Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital, Okada (9 Positions) by miniziter(m): 11:59am
ionsman:
Do you work there?
|Re: Recruitment At Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital, Okada (9 Positions) by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 12:12pm
Igbinedion University, those people dey owe their workers salaries. Good luck to people that want to apply.
|Re: Recruitment At Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital, Okada (9 Positions) by osagie18(m): 12:13pm
Dey don't pay salaries they owe salaries and they don't care about their workers am very sure of what am saying apply there and waste ur life and ur time
Igbinedun my Ass
|Re: Recruitment At Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital, Okada (9 Positions) by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 12:14pm
miniziter:That guy is saying the truth. I served in Okada, I know a lot about the school. I even have one girl there studying. Her father is a lecturer in that school.
|Re: Recruitment At Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital, Okada (9 Positions) by sunbbo(m): 12:40pm
Op, you don apply?
Apply for African Leaders of Tomorrow (ALT) Scholarship Program 2018 for Young African to Study in Canada
The African Leaders of Tomorrow (ALT) Scholarship Program commemorates the late Nelson Mandela’s commitment to social justice and equity. It supports young African professionals to become leaders in public policy and administration.
The ALT Scholarship Program grants full scholarships based on merit to women and men from sub-Saharan Africa to pursue a Master’s degree in public administration, public policy or public finances in Canada. Click here for an overview of the program.
THE ALT SCHOLARSHIP HAS TWO COMPONENTS:
1. An academic component in which the scholars will:
Complete a one to two years Master’s level program in public administration, public policy or public finance at a Canadian university
2. A professional development component in which the scholars will:
Put together a comprehensive professional development plan;
Develop a case study focusing on their home country;
Be mentored by a Canadian expert;
Participate in webinars and networking events
http://www.ngjobseekers.com/2017/09/13/african-leaders-tomorrow-alt-scholarship-program-2018-young-african-professionals-study-canada/
(0) (Reply)
Enownow.com Is Recruiting Leaders / Interested In Beginning A Career With Schlumberger? / Deloitte
Viewing this topic: LANDOS4RE4, jimihendrix(m), ch3ckm8, omokarobright, johncreek, OSESUNATE(m), victorkc(m), separate(m), mcquin(m), Ola81(m), ABmaverick(m), luckenzo77, wwhale(m) and 15 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22