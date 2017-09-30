₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,066 members, 3,805,060 topics. Date: Thursday, 21 September 2017 at 11:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) (5223 Views)
SD Human Resources Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (5 Positions) / Seamfix Nigeria Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (5 Positions) / Environmental Development And Family Health Organization Recruitment (5 Position (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by Jamieb(m): 7:57am
Society for Family Health (SFH) is one of the leading public health non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Nigeria, implementing programmes in reproductive health/family planning, HIV and AIDS prevention, primary health care system strengthening and maternal and child health. SFH works in partnership with the Federal and State Governments of Nigeria, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Global Fund among other international donors. We seek to recruit qualified persons as a result of growth in the organisation. We offer professionals opportunities for career advancement, a good working environment and competitive remuneration.
We require competent candidates for the following graduate and experienced positions below:
1.) Brand Advisor
Click Here To View Details
2.) E-Commerce Associate
Click Here To View Details
3.) Graduate Demand Creation Representative (DCR) – Rivers
Click Here To View Details
4.) Graduate Demand Creation Representative (DCR) – Ondo
Click Here To View Details
5.) Graduate Demand Creation Representative (DCR) – Oyo
Click Here To View Details
6.) Graduate Pharmacy Associate Scheme (PAS) – SBE (Maiduguri)
Click Here To View Details
7.) Graduate Pharmacy Associate Scheme (PAS) – SBE (Lagos)
Click Here To View Details
8.) Graduate Pharmacy Associate Scheme (PAS) – SBE (Port Harcourt)
Click Here To View Details
9.) Graduate Pharmacy Associate Scheme (PAS) – SBE (Imo)
Click Here To View Details
Application Closing Date
30th September, 2017.
Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/society-family-health-fresh-graduate-exp-job-recruitment-9-positions/
CC: Lalasticlala
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by modelmike7(m): 9:41am
You won't see the jobless youths complaining of hardship and no job on this kind of thread,but they rather be at other thread shouting flatino, afonja, aboki, PDP and APC upandan, making nuisance of themselves supporting thieves and corrupt politicians who never care if they exist or not.
I am 100% sure that at the end of today ,this thread won't be more than 2 pages!!
Lazy youths everywhere!!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by Ayo4251(m): 9:41am
.
|Re: Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by bumheit(m): 9:42am
The 2 above are professional space booker. Them no get anything good 2 say o dm just put (dot). Tell me who is controlling ur life like this eh. D thing pain me sha cos i would have commented first..... Lol
|Re: Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by aziaka111(m): 9:45am
OK I need it
|Re: Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by cr7rooney10(m): 9:45am
If it is true no. Wahala
|Re: Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by greatman247(m): 9:47am
I sincerely hope the positions have not even be taken up by them colonies before posting it online here.
|Re: Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by Naijashortcode(m): 9:50am
Ok
|Re: Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by Alero3Arubi(f): 9:50am
modelmike7:I'm counting for you.
But do we have youths studying courses like these?
It's majorly engineering, medicine, economics, law, estate management, English, banking and finance, and accounting they study.
So where shall they apply?
It's just recent they verred into I.T
|Re: Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by pmc01(m): 9:51am
Thank you OP
|Re: Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by Edopesin(m): 9:53am
Nice
|Re: Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by 7COLOURS: 9:55am
Trailer accident at Fadeyi bridge
|Re: Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by easyfem1: 9:55am
*VACANCY*
A recruiting firm in Ibadan is in need of graduate in any field. will be train according to the nature of their work. The candidate must not be above 35yrs. Pls if you have anyone who fits this criteria, let them send their CV to the email below.
standardcreation2017@gmail.com
Kindly Rebroadcast to help someone.
Thanks
|Re: Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by modelmike7(m): 9:57am
Alero3Arubi:
Even the ones with the disciplines you mentioned up there will not try to apply, they keep going like 'hmm, na dem children dem go put there'. That's the mentality of an average Nigerian youth!!
There is something special about a woman that overcame everything that was out to destroy her!
|Re: Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by kuuljay(m): 9:58am
You wouldn't see our applicants here because it doesn't carry tribal colorations
They somewhere shouting,zoo!!! Flatron!!! Afonja!!! Ipob!!! Somewhere round
|Re: Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by CallMeNJay: 9:58am
Thanks For Sharing
|Re: Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by fvckme(f): 10:00am
greatman247:Lolz
Better try your luck
|Re: Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by t12tosin: 10:06am
Hmmm another wan
|Re: Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by Yinxies(f): 10:47am
Okay...
Do you want to earn money this season making hats/fascinators and other accessories?
Join our *ONLINE MILLINERY CLASS*
*ENTRY CLASS IS FREE*
**How to make a simple bridal Fascinator
*Main Class (N500)*
• Bridal hats and Fascinators (simple and complex Designs)
• Ankara hats and Fascinators
• Bridal Fans
• Bridal fans with Aso-Oke
• Hair Clips and accessories
• Ankara accessories
**Certificate of completion of course
Call /Whtsapp 08090624419 for details
*Please share with other sisters and help someone make money this season*
(0) (Reply)
Anderson And Mcgill Ltd / Who Else Got This Interview Invitation From Brimstone Golden Concepts / Electricity Distribution Company Recruiting Entry Level And Experienced Position
Viewing this topic: jabbo(m), olusogo1(m), hikmojj(m), afokenny, Lordsdamxel, Perceptor(m), lighternote(f), lunacol(m), onowest(m), Greatpooss, talk2riel, DNA9(m), delular(m), lexxydoo, BucciJP(m), valyzubxx(m), Carlyboi(m), culcid(m), dayspring24(m), ginajet(f), Senigentle(m), jewelly17(f) and 38 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17