₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,885,001 members, 3,815,753 topics. Date: Tuesday, 26 September 2017 at 11:51 AM

SD Human Resources Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) - Jobs/Vacancies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / SD Human Resources Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) (3327 Views)

Society For Family Health Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) / SD Human Resources Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (5 Positions) / Seamfix Nigeria Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (5 Positions) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

SD Human Resources Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by Brownville007: 7:51am
SD Capital Resources Limited is a company that evolved from the fast paced and dynamic business environment, impelled with desire to develop capital resources for ground breaking results in organizations.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

1.) Executive Assistant ( Legal)

Deadline: 30th September, 2017.

Click Here To View Details

2.) Female Marketing Executive

Deadline: 29th September, 2017.

Click Here To View Details

3.) Graduate Legal Intern

Deadline: 29th September, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


4.) Driver

Deadline: 29th September, 2017.

Click Here To View Details

5.) Female Human Resources Intern

Deadline: 23rd September, 2017.

Click Here To View Details

6.) Showroom (General) Manager

Deadline: 30th September, 2017.

Click Here To View Details

7.) Graduate Female Recruitment Officer

Deadline: 30th September, 2017.

Click Here To View Details

8.) Junior Accountant

Deadline: 30th September, 2017.

Click Here To View Details

9.) Graduate Recruitment Specialist

Deadline: 6th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details

Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/sd-human-resources-limited-fresh-graduate-exp-job-recruitment-5-positions/

CC: Lalasticlala
Re: SD Human Resources Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by MiguelKingII(m): 10:39am
Yea baby, I made FTC biko where is Seun and Lala lemme message them my account number for ma cash prize, the hustle is real grin grin

I dedicate this FTC to all hustlers, hustling to make it to this stage, u go make am cheesy cheesy

Modified

Back to the topic, I will inform my people to know if anyone is interested..

1 Like

Re: SD Human Resources Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by ayxmania: 10:40am
Ok
Re: SD Human Resources Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by besticality: 10:40am
Ok
Re: SD Human Resources Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by Badonasty(m): 10:42am
Brownville007:
SD Capital Resources Limited is a company that evolved from the fast paced and dynamic business environment, impelled with desire to develop capital resources for ground breaking results in organizations.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

1.) Executive Assistant ( Legal)

Deadline: 30th September, 2017.

Click Here To View Details

2.) Female Marketing Executive

Deadline: 29th September, 2017.

Click Here To View Details

3.) Graduate Legal Intern

Deadline: 29th September, 2017.

Click Here To View Details


4.) Driver

Deadline: 29th September, 2017.

Click Here To View Details

5.) Female Human Resources Intern

Deadline: 23rd September, 2017.

Click Here To View Details

6.) Showroom (General) Manager

Deadline: 30th September, 2017.

Click Here To View Details

7.) Graduate Female Recruitment Officer

Deadline: 30th September, 2017.

Click Here To View Details

8.) Junior Accountant

Deadline: 30th September, 2017.

Click Here To View Details

9.) Graduate Recruitment Specialist

Deadline: 6th October, 2017.

Click Here To View Details

Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/sd-human-resources-limited-fresh-graduate-exp-job-recruitment-5-positions/

CC: Lalasticlala

Good
Re: SD Human Resources Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by mazinoweb(m): 10:51am
And over 50,000 people will apply for this job

1 Like

Re: SD Human Resources Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by Nyerhovwo101(m): 10:51am
Ok
Re: SD Human Resources Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by fvckme(f): 11:09am
Where those jobless guys and ladies.
Make una go apply o
Re: SD Human Resources Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by Gtuns(m): 11:10am
Do you know you can tell MILLIONS of Nigeria's about your BUSINESS by yourself ?

No Ads, No Campaign, No Expenses. Say what you want to whoever you want on your
Phone.

Imagine 100,000 active WhatsApp Contact on
your Phone. Now don't Imagine It, Get it for
just N5000.

Contact: 07032322299 .
Just call this number if you are interested.
Re: SD Human Resources Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by Hafeezson(m): 11:27am
Mtsew! does FTC have any gift ne? Abeg lemme hia word jor
Re: SD Human Resources Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by drunkpunk(m): 11:44am
Ngwa, let me wait here small...
Re: SD Human Resources Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (9 Positions) by oladoja1(m): 11:46am
fvckme:
Where those jobless guys and ladies. Make una go apply o
which kind username b dis

(0) (Reply)

Uba Aptitude Test / Writing A Cv Or Curriculum Vitae / Dana Air Is Recruiting!

Viewing this topic: nirmy, Delaw67, wendypenny, ifeanyi317(m), MountCliff, bambash(m), osleypink(m), Dominate1, nenergy(m), THEconqueror, dyomo, Tinalex(f), Uchibena, olawaletomiwa, deolurexy1(m) and 28 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.