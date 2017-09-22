₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by newsynews: 9:36am
Nigerian billionaire, Tony Elumelu shared pictures of his two days visit to Egypt where he went to witness what ancient civilization was like.
He posted On Instagram:
Two days in Egypt:
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by newsynews: 9:37am
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by newsynews: 9:38am
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by bidemz(m): 9:45am
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by bidemz(m): 9:46am
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by OrestesDante: 9:47am
With all these money. Why would pyramid be a problem. Enjoy your life!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 9:51am
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 9:58am
Nice one
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by somadinho10: 10:04am
He is very young and fit for his age
1 Like
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by newsynews: 11:22am
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by alBHAGDADI: 1:52pm
newsynews:he's enjoying his billions
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by mikeczay: 2:00pm
These ones buys shares in Gucci not Gucci products. The real billionaires
Y'all looking up to hush pupi, I pity you
6 Likes
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by Originality007: 2:28pm
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by DanielsParker(m): 2:29pm
interesting
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by Florblu(f): 2:29pm
I love this man
1 Like
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by ableguy(m): 2:29pm
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 2:29pm
with hushpuppi's $1000 gucci wears this man still get swag and looks dapper compared to hushpuppi. Nice pictures
4 Likes
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by GreenMavro: 2:30pm
Money is Good....poverty is a disease
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by handsomebanana(m): 2:30pm
Dude looks healthy.
Chasing wealth and good health shuld b d goal
3 Likes
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by Nbote(m): 2:30pm
Wen U've achieved so much success , every day can afford to b a holiday
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 2:31pm
my mentor
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 2:31pm
Wow!
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by HarmonyDee(f): 2:31pm
beautiful
e dey my bucket list
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by Oladelson(m): 2:32pm
enjoy sir!
you have worked!
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 2:32pm
handsomebanana:no doubt about your comment..but some health issues no dey show for face.
1 Like
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by oyoyoyo: 2:32pm
baba
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by mykh01(m): 2:32pm
Heavenly Lord, help me to achieve my dream of seeing reality from diverse angle in the name of jesus.
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 2:33pm
ruggedtimi:what if i told you hushpuppi is worth $6 billion
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by nairaman66(m): 2:33pm
Truth be told, you love his billions, not the man!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by Johnpaul01: 2:33pm
And so, when I visited it 10 times last year(ask lai Mohammed), why didn't it appear on FP.
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by akinboluwarin(m): 2:33pm
Wow! More power to your elbow.
|Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by Keneking: 2:33pm
To see who?
