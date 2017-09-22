https://www.instagram.com/p/BZUBJuCFTBF/?taken-by=tonyoelumelu





Nigerian billionaire, Tony Elumelu shared pictures of his two days visit to Egypt where he went to witness what ancient civilization was like.



He posted On Instagram:



Two days in Egypt:



As I continue to live and learn I remain a student of history and welcome every opportunity to gain more knowledge especially about this beautiful continent of Africa. This week I visited one of the most ancient civilizations on earth, here in Africa in Egypt. The photos capture ancient edifices : the pyramids in Giza, the statue of Ramses II (the great) one of the rulers of Memphis Egypt, the river Nile which is longest river in the world and the tomb of Princess #Idut. I explored almost every inch of the ruins and even rode a donkey lol.

Egypt is very hot, but it’s certainly beautiful. I encourage you to explore as well if you ever get the opportunity.

