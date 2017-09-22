₦airaland Forum

Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by newsynews: 9:36am
Nigerian billionaire, Tony Elumelu shared pictures of his two days visit to Egypt where he went to witness what ancient civilization was like.

He posted On Instagram:

Two days in Egypt:

As I continue to live and learn I remain a student of history and welcome every opportunity to gain more knowledge especially about this beautiful continent of Africa. This week I visited one of the most ancient civilizations on earth, here in Africa in Egypt. The photos capture ancient edifices : the pyramids in Giza, the statue of Ramses II (the great) one of the rulers of Memphis Egypt, the river Nile which is longest river in the world and the tomb of Princess #Idut. I explored almost every inch of the ruins and even rode a donkey lol.
Egypt is very hot, but it’s certainly beautiful. I encourage you to explore as well if you ever get the opportunity.

Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by newsynews: 9:37am
Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by newsynews: 9:38am
Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by bidemz(m): 9:45am
Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by bidemz(m): 9:46am
Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by OrestesDante: 9:47am
With all these money. Why would pyramid be a problem. Enjoy your life!

Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 9:51am
Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 9:58am
Nice one
Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by somadinho10: 10:04am
He is very young and fit for his age

Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by newsynews: 11:22am
cc lalasticlala
Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by alBHAGDADI: 1:52pm
newsynews:
cc lalasticlala
he's enjoying his billions
Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by mikeczay: 2:00pm
These ones buys shares in Gucci not Gucci products. The real billionaires
Y'all looking up to hush pupi, I pity you

Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by Originality007: 2:28pm
Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by DanielsParker(m): 2:29pm
interesting
Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by Florblu(f): 2:29pm
I love this man

Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by ableguy(m): 2:29pm
Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 2:29pm
with hushpuppi's $1000 gucci wears this man still get swag and looks dapper compared to hushpuppi. Nice pictures

Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by GreenMavro: 2:30pm
Money is Good....poverty is a disease
Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by handsomebanana(m): 2:30pm
Dude looks healthy.

Chasing wealth and good health shuld b d goal

Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by Nbote(m): 2:30pm
Wen U've achieved so much success , every day can afford to b a holiday

Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 2:31pm
my mentor




Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 2:31pm
Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by HarmonyDee(f): 2:31pm
e dey my bucket list
Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by Oladelson(m): 2:32pm
enjoy sir!
you have worked!
Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 2:32pm
handsomebanana:
Dude looks healthy.

Chasing wealth and good health shuld b d goal
no doubt about your comment..but some health issues no dey show for face.

Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by oyoyoyo: 2:32pm
Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by mykh01(m): 2:32pm
Heavenly Lord, help me to achieve my dream of seeing reality from diverse angle in the name of jesus.
Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 2:33pm
ruggedtimi:
with hushpuppi's $1000 gucci wears this man still get swag and looks dapper pass hushpuppi. Nice pictures
what if i told you hushpuppi is worth $6 billion
Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by nairaman66(m): 2:33pm
Florblu:
I love this man

Truth be told, you love his billions, not the man!!

Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by Johnpaul01: 2:33pm
And so, when I visited it 10 times last year(ask lai Mohammed), why didn't it appear on FP.
Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by akinboluwarin(m): 2:33pm
Wow! More power to your elbow.
Re: Tony Elumelu Visits The Pyramids In Egypt (Photos) by Keneking: 2:33pm
To see who?

