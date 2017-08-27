₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by segun400: 2:01pm
Billionaire Entrepreneur and Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, was among the prolific figures who turned up at the T-Mobile Arena to watch Floyd Mayweather claim his 50th victory against Conor Mcgregor on Saturday night.
The 54-year-old posted photo and video of himself at the Arena ahead of the fight of the century...
Watch video below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYSqmO0ln8a/
Source: http://www.flexygist.com.ng/2017/08/27/tony-elumelu-was-also-in-vegas-to-watch-mayweather-vs-mcgregor-fight-photovideo/
cc; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 2:10pm
Our money
Tony but why
11 Likes
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by Zeze06(m): 2:11pm
Money is like alcohol.... It makes you high
2 Likes
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by majamajic(m): 2:22pm
He was standing close to a ghost
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by Paulpaulpaul(m): 2:22pm
Fight that I had watched since in my dream. I knew TMT would win
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by decatalyst(m): 2:30pm
So he is part of those that paid $10,000 to watch that game?
Anyway, his money, his discretion in spending it!
3 Likes
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by dominique(f): 3:58pm
And he got premium seat too, awon big boyz
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 3:58pm
Why is he smiling as if he has seen the rats that chased our president out of office ?
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 3:58pm
I'm too Emotional to watch Boxing Live.
But this Man was not there to support our own Joshua den Oooo.
To watch ds Match might feed 2000 families who want to die of hunger oooo
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by paradigmshift(m): 3:58pm
boss man , boss moves
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by SirHouloo(m): 3:58pm
I feel this fight was an arrangement by the rich for the wealthy to meet with the influencials.
1 Like
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by Philipmems(m): 3:58pm
The fight was good and competitive in general. I commend Conor because he is an MMA fighter and does not fight for that long in the Octagon. I think Conor won the first three rounds, landing some good punches but the experience and power of TBE"TMT"money Mayweather, overpowered his over ambitious quest. Mayweather said he watched Conor and knows that the first few mintues of his MMA fights are usual his fiercest moments in the octagon but after that he is very weak. So the game plan was to make him wear out himself, after which you get the Mayweather special both left and right combinations.
5 Likes
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by Deem: 3:58pm
Life is too short! Enjoy
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by Piiko(m): 3:58pm
Correct guy you need to relax
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by LastMumu: 3:59pm
The fight was as boring as _fuck, definitely wasn't worth the money.
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by KendrickAyomide(m): 3:59pm
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by Mememan: 3:59pm
Money get class..
The front seats are reserved for the REAL BILLIONAIRES....
Na every rich person for naija be billionaire
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by noble71(m): 3:59pm
Money is Good, Tunder fire poverty. Money must be made.
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by youngerikina40: 4:00pm
Tony y nah U for gimme daht money mae i go start my music career
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by knightsTempler: 4:00pm
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by Beehshorp(m): 4:00pm
DuBLINGreenb:
Which our money? Better go and look for your money where you kept it
2 Likes
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by Celcius: 4:00pm
That's how you spend such massive wealth. You can't cook it and eat.
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by olusola200: 4:01pm
Enjoy your money
I can equally do that
Alowo majaye eyin lemo
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by olatade(m): 4:01pm
DuBLINGreenb:
how e take be una money
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by realestniggah: 4:02pm
youngerikina40:
which music career ..better go and write Jamb
3 Likes
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by chiochio1(m): 4:02pm
Life of a boss...association of jet owners....I know that soon very soon I'm gonna own a bank(Amen to bo$$ life)
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by samisj4real(m): 4:03pm
I waz dere also & why am i not on the NEWS?
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by Christafarian(m): 4:03pm
$10,000 ? Wey me dey find even N100.
I just weak.
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by IamAirforce1: 4:03pm
Big boy things
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by adorablevincy: 4:03pm
THE GUY STANDING BESIDE TONY IS HEADLESS,!!!.......DID ANYONE NOTICE THAT?:-) :-) IT COULD BE A GHOST. :oTHE GUY STANDING BESIDE TONY IS HEADLESS,!!!.......DID ANYONE NOTICE THAT?:-) :-) IT COULD BE A GHOST.
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by Eke40seven(m): 4:03pm
But the money Mayweather made from the fight of less than 1 hour is more than he has made in his lifetime. Life!
|Re: Tony Elumelu Was In Vegas To Watch Mayweather Vs Mcgregor Fight (Photo) by Danny287(m): 4:05pm
Too much money
