The 54-year-old posted photo and video of himself at the Arena ahead of the fight of the century...



Watch video below:



https://www.instagram.com/p/BYSqmO0ln8a/





Source:





Our money

Tony but why 11 Likes





Money is like alcohol.... It makes you high Money is like alcohol.... It makes you high 2 Likes

He was standing close to a ghost 32 Likes 1 Share

Fight that I had watched since in my dream. I knew TMT would win









Anyway, his money, his discretion in spending it! So he is part of those that paid $10,000 to watch that game?Anyway, his money, his discretion in spending it! 3 Likes

And he got premium seat too, awon big boyz 4 Likes 1 Share

Why is he smiling as if he has seen the rats that chased our president out of office ? 17 Likes 2 Shares

I'm too Emotional to watch Boxing Live.

But this Man was not there to support our own Joshua den Oooo.

To watch ds Match might feed 2000 families who want to die of hunger oooo 9 Likes 1 Share

boss man , boss moves

I feel this fight was an arrangement by the rich for the wealthy to meet with the influencials. 1 Like

The fight was good and competitive in general. I commend Conor because he is an MMA fighter and does not fight for that long in the Octagon. I think Conor won the first three rounds, landing some good punches but the experience and power of TBE"TMT"money Mayweather, overpowered his over ambitious quest. Mayweather said he watched Conor and knows that the first few mintues of his MMA fights are usual his fiercest moments in the octagon but after that he is very weak. So the game plan was to make him wear out himself, after which you get the Mayweather special both left and right combinations. 5 Likes

Life is too short! Enjoy

Correct guy you need to relax

The fight was as boring as _fuck, definitely wasn't worth the money.













The front seats are reserved for the REAL BILLIONAIRES....





Na every rich person for naija be billionaire Money get class..The front seats are reserved for the REAL BILLIONAIRES....Na every rich person for naija be billionaire

Money is Good, Tunder fire poverty. Money must be made. Money is Good, Tunder fire poverty. Money must be made.

U for gimme daht money mae i go start my music career Tony y nahU for gimme daht money mae i go start my music career

DuBLINGreenb:

Our money

Tony but why











Which our money? Better go and look for your money where you kept it Which our money? Better go and look for your money where you kept it 2 Likes

That's how you spend such massive wealth. You can't cook it and eat.

Enjoy your money



I can equally do that



Alowo majaye eyin lemo

DuBLINGreenb:

Our money Tony but why





how e take be una money how e take be una money

youngerikina40:

Tony y nah U for gimme daht money mae i go start my music career

which music career ..better go and write Jamb which music career ..better go and write Jamb 3 Likes

Life of a boss...association of jet owners....I know that soon very soon I'm gonna own a bank(Amen to bo$$ life)

I waz dere also & why am i not on the NEWS?

$10,000 ? Wey me dey find even N100.

I just weak.

Big boy things

THE GUY STANDING BESIDE TONY IS HEADLESS,!!!.......DID ANYONE NOTICE THAT?:-) :-) IT COULD BE A GHOST. :oTHE GUY STANDING BESIDE TONY IS HEADLESS,!!!.......DID ANYONE NOTICE THAT?:-) :-) IT COULD BE A GHOST.

But the money Mayweather made from the fight of less than 1 hour is more than he has made in his lifetime. Life!