₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,826 members, 3,811,289 topics. Date: Sunday, 24 September 2017 at 10:42 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com (3439 Views)
Sleeping In A Room Where A Dead Body Was Buried. / Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) / Philip Mensah: I Have Been Sleeping In Graves For 30 Years To Get Powers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by MrTeymee(m): 1:02pm On Sep 22
The preacher stood in the pulpit, arm on his microphone wearing a nicely tailored suit that seemed to have celestial powers. He walked majestically across the altar and spoke on a topic that caught your attention.
You were interested because of the vigor of his message, you then decided to pay him 100% attention. Your eyes were fixated on him as he moved and demonstrated his words like a professional ballerina.
As you continued to digest his teachings, your brain began to play scenarios of situations that link to his teachings and you began to envision what he said in your head then suddenly you jerk up as you feel the tap on your shoulders by the church usher..
“uncle please situp”
You were dreaming the whole time…
Now this scenario is different for various people but the effect are always the same. Sleeping in church has been a major problem in the lives of many church goers and pastors as well. It has even been termed a spiritual problem caused by evil spirit who pass out the bliss of sleep to prevent people from hearing the word and also makes most preachers feel their sermon is boring enough to induce sleep.
Ok lets not get diabolical most church ushers can attest to the fact that during homily 40% of the congregation tends to fall asleep Irrespective of the type of message being preached.
If you find yourself amongst the lot of people who have a tendency to doze off whenever homily starts, if you promise yourself every Sunday to stay awake but end up dozing in church or constantly have to fight with tiry and weary eyes in church, well you are not alone and i hope these few tips below will be of immense help.
1. GET ADEQUATE SLEEP
Simple as it might sound, this is very vital. Most people work so hard that they forget to sleep or get enough of it. Waking up very early and going to bed late has become the norm for most people and while you may think you have mastered that lifestyle you find yourself dozing off at the most unconventional locations.
Accumulated stress and sleep deprivation makes the body weak and ready to shut down at the slightest opportunity it gets. It might be inside a car as a passenger or in a saloon, in a quiet banking hall, at work or in church but as soon as the body gets a chance to relax and calm, it tends to shut down with sleep.
So while you are trying to stay awake in that fully air conditioned church with only the pastor’s voice as a distraction you might as well be fighting a lost battle.
2. KEEP MUSCULAR ACTIVITIES
This also works, keeping a conscious muscular activity keeps you sort of busy to prevent that moment of lapse when your subconscious takes over and you are left to the mercy of the church usher.
Shake your legs, pinch your laps, clinching your butt cheek are good examples of clandestine muscular activities that doesn’t attract attention to you but also keeps you codedly busy while on your seat.
3. TRY NOT TO OVERTHINK
This is one of the biggest reasons why people fall asleep in church. Always bring yourself back to reality by mumbling (not thinking) a few controlled phrases like “stay awake” repeatedly.
Do not allow your mind to drift away into the vast space of thoughts about work or that relationship or money. Day dreaming like this or getting lost in thought is the quickest way to slumber and a visit from the usher. Control your thoughts.
4. BE ACTIVE
shout alleluia, (jump if necessary) wave hands, sing, stand, do whatever it takes tk stay active and try to vibe with the message. Even if its a boring message stay active by looking and participating enthusiastically and actively.
DONT FALL FOR IT
That pew in front of you with the head rest especially in Catholic and Anglican church can be really tempting and comfortable to rest your head just for a few seconds
DONT!!!!!!
Do not fall for it, it is the surest way to dreamland and an embarrassing encounter with the usher. If you feel like you have lost the battle with sleep just bring out your phone and scroll through. Check your bible application or chrck something interesting for a few seconds, it helps but whatever you do, don’t go for the headrest.
Well i hope i have been able to help someone with this, please drop your comments on any other way you can use to combat sleep. Thanks yall
Source : http://theabstracthoughts.com/how-to-avoid-sleeping-in-church/
2 Likes
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by Ninethmare: 1:09pm On Sep 22
My brother no matter what you do when the message and the preacher is dull you must relax proper
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by djemillionia: 9:04am
Ninethmare:
Dont let the Devil use you
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by LadyGoddiva(f): 9:04am
lol I never sleep in church, no matter how boring the sermon is or how sleepy I am. The thing no just gree me do.
1 Like
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by soberdrunk(m): 9:06am
No matter what some people must always sleep in church, the part that annoys me is when the usher walks up to you and tells you to wake the guy sleeping next to you, it happened to me once and when i turned to wake the guy, he was looking like the offspring of Goliath and Medusa so i turned and said to the usher "he is not sleeping, he is praying"
15 Likes
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by HolyCraig: 9:07am
Church location matters ooo... You can't sleep during service when your church is in Yola or few kilometres away from Sambisa.
4 Likes
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by officialJP(m): 9:07am
E no easy eh o o o o o o
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by Ihebu4chelsea(m): 9:07am
absent minded
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by timilehin007(m): 9:07am
Tramadol 200G...wá wå òlright
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by NaijaEfcc: 9:07am
True
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by MhizzAJ(f): 9:07am
Once the message is long and boring...d next thing for some people is 'sleep'
It's not by force to go to church
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by itzMizELo(f): 9:07am
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:08am
You won't sleep in church if you don't go to church
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by Lilshorecords(m): 9:08am
my nigga. Me still gon sleep! Im always sleeping inside the church! Almost everytime
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by Amosjaj(m): 9:09am
Don't get high before going to church
Those concern will understand, sins is in there DNA
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by Narldon(f): 9:11am
Ok
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by Johnpaul01: 9:11am
I don't sleep in church, but when the preacher thinks comedy is his talent, and accidentally starts dropping dry jokes.
My dear, a little rest(sleep) is required
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by xana101: 9:11am
I don't know why I always sleep in church and Church sleeping is always very sweet that I'll tell myself that once I get home d first thing is to sleep very well but once I get home d sleep disappear.
4 Likes
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by Dubby6(m): 9:11am
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by fergieboy(m): 9:12am
I still sleep in the church no matter what . I don't just know why.. But when I'm not in the church I don't sleep. Devil at work or boring service
1 Like
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by Stevengerd(m): 9:14am
When everything seems boring, na to sleep o
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by Democrat1c(m): 9:14am
When sleep calls, just take a bow and sleep for few minutes. It's not a crime. It's natural and healthy.
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by Lovetinz(m): 9:15am
If the Pastor should announce 'someone in this church will turn to a snake today'.
All eyes will be wide open.
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by Deicide: 9:16am
Hahahaaha
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by canalily(m): 9:17am
Carry small radio and place it at one side of the ear then use the other ear to hear the gosple and rub small tear gas to ur eyes
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by ikorodureporta: 9:18am
Avoid mch sx!
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by mansakhalifa(m): 9:19am
Op how did you leave this out 5. Get A Sit Next To A Good "Brother" Or "Sister" and ask him or her to deal you a good slap any time he/she senses that you are about to nod your head like an Agama. Don't blame me if you land in the hospital for a broken cheek bone or a swollen ear though.
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by moscobabs(m): 9:25am
H
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by psalmson001: 9:27am
.
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by Lalas247(f): 9:27am
Quick service 30mins no one sleeps some churches
4 hours maka why
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by Johnemeka247: 9:28am
Ok
|Re: How To Avoid Sleeping In Church - Theabstracthoughts.com by ebby9z(m): 9:28am
All this one na story. There's only one solution:
For guys, sit beside a very pretty sister or for ladies to sit beside a very handsome brother.
Don't worry, you will want to package well and avoid embarrassing your generation. Sleep no go even near you.
I Signed The Petition "bishop David Oyedepo Slaps A Girl In Church!"! / Two days left. Are christians praying and are atheists being visited? / Prayer Points For The Year 2014
Viewing this topic: donziller(m), Nephdaniels(m), danjudchi, klosety45, EgunMogaji(m), victoryokwusike(m), Perspectives(m), odinko, jonnyjustcome22, samzzycash(m), Pierced(f), Billyonaire, IRockALot(m), ericlove4all, Financialfree, sukkot, maxnedu11(m), Dominionng(m), Wisedove(m), priestman, genearts(m), Bratking(m), solomonsly11(m), MrTeymee(m), msmarty(f), onwards, ultimatebunmi1(f), dabossman(m), coolestchris(m), Sunywa, chibykephoenix, nomoless, RationalTV1 and 58 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27