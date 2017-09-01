Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure (2741 Views)

Delegates at restructuring meeting in Akure loot food, drinks





Delegates at restructuring meeting in Akure loot food, drinks Video by SaharaReporters said Ondo state officials however claimed the hungry delegates were hungry people from Osun state and that they came to loot food at the restructuring meeting in Akure‬.









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qX0c28wfRUg





They wont stop amazing us 1 Like 1 Share

Quite typically. No one is in any office with the genuine intention of helping others. It is all about the stomach. 15 Likes

I Wish fela could just wake up to see his people today, and who thiefnubuu gave them to.



Buhari the animal I Wish fela could just wake up to see his people today, and who thiefnubuu gave them to.Buhari the animal 10 Likes 1 Share

It's not like they're grabbing good food. It's hydraulic soup they're fighting for. 14 Likes 1 Share

Only in West close to Atlantic Ocean 7 Likes 1 Share

APC.............?? 2 Likes 2 Shares

Referendum is better than Restructuring......by FARRR...!! 2 Likes 1 Share





You can't see this in Nigerdelta yet when freedom fighters emerge from the region to fight for them they will come here to sabotage our efforts



Useless people! You can't see this in Nigerdelta yet when freedom fighters emerge from the region to fight for them they will come here to sabotage our effortsUseless people! 11 Likes 1 Share

If I say A , you say fon, another man say ja

omo na you sabi .......

Restructuring their hunger belle . 8 Likes 1 Share

Buhari sha

see as nigerians dey hungry!

the man nor try abeg 4 Likes

Drama





5 to 6 years timeframe should be allowed to achieve the nationwide referendum. ZKOSOSO:

Referendum is better than Restructuring......by FARRR...!! Best referendum is for IPOD leader to run for Governorship and use the results as a referendum. As a governor he can then conduct a referendum in his state and be in a position to convince other governors in the SE to conduct referendums. If he gets the mandate from the SE states he then will have the authority to request a nationwide refrendum.5 to 6 years timeframe should be allowed to achieve the nationwide referendum. 1 Like

Dotard everywhere

Pathetic... These ones didn't go for restructuring, they went for stomach infrastructure. I'm yoruba but this is probably one of the things i don't like about us. We go for parties and fight over food or complain about meat being small or having too much bone. I'm just disgusted when i see that #truth

Hungry people who came to tell us how we shall restructure Nigeria 1 Like

Stomach infrastructure levels 1 Like

Politicians in Nigeria can never change. Issorite.

ungry day for this part of Nigeria o. 1 Like

loool

Chai.. Nigeria don yakpachi hungry dogs These are the people that'll restructure nigeriaChai.. Nigeria don yakpachihungry dogs 1 Like







See wetin hunger dey cause 1 Like

Mo gbo Mo ya .

I hear , I show ......... for free food professionals.



You can see that those people came prepared with bags to get free food .

there is poverty in the land and people are campaigning for restructure

Kai, this country really needs to restructure. The Hunger is real. 1 Like

Afonjas...very lazy and hungry set of people. See their green ankara like ewedu 2 Likes

Hahah I see more reason why Fayose was shouting



"stomach infrastructure"



But by the way no one can tell me God will be so wicked to turn down our prayers about Nigeria





Anyway we will continue to thank God for better health ... other than that nothing more for the common man in this country so help us o Lord

mo ri nkan



restructuring will open Yoruba people their yansh as the acclaimed richest part of Nigeria. restructuring never start them dey suffer like this restructuring will open Yoruba people their yansh as the acclaimed richest part of Nigeria. restructuring never start them dey suffer like this

Chai hungerbad



Buhari well done o