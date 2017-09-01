₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,968 members, 3,808,296 topics. Date: Friday, 22 September 2017 at 05:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure (2741 Views)
President Buhari Holds Emergency Meeting Over Rivers Election / PDP Governors Hold Emergency Meeting Over Wike’s Removal / Senators In Emergency Meeting Over Saraki- Daily Trust (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by AYLiveSHows: 2:27pm
Hunger at restructuring meeting? Well, a restructuring meeting in Akure, Ondo state turned rowdy on Thursday after those alleged to be delegates threw dignity and decorum to the trash can and jostled for food and drinks.
Delegates at restructuring meeting in Akure loot food, drinks
Delegates at restructuring meeting in Akure loot food, drinks Video by SaharaReporters said Ondo state officials however claimed the hungry delegates were hungry people from Osun state and that they came to loot food at the restructuring meeting in Akure.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qX0c28wfRUg
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/shockingvideo-hungry-delegates-restructuring-meeting-allegedly-fight-food-drinks/
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by Ninethmare: 2:29pm
They wont stop amazing us
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by Teacher1776(m): 2:45pm
Quite typically. No one is in any office with the genuine intention of helping others. It is all about the stomach.
15 Likes
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by nototribalist: 2:46pm
I Wish fela could just wake up to see his people today, and who thiefnubuu gave them to.
Buhari the animal
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by nototribalist: 2:49pm
It's not like they're grabbing good food. It's hydraulic soup they're fighting for.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by Keneking: 2:54pm
Only in West close to Atlantic Ocean
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by luvinhubby(m): 2:56pm
APC.............??
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by ZKOSOSO(m): 3:06pm
Referendum is better than Restructuring......by FARRR...!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by NigerDeltan(m): 3:12pm
You can't see this in Nigerdelta yet when freedom fighters emerge from the region to fight for them they will come here to sabotage our efforts
Useless people!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by chemicalDisease: 3:13pm
If I say A , you say fon, another man say ja
omo na you sabi .......
Restructuring their hunger belle .
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by pedrilo: 3:34pm
Buhari sha
see as nigerians dey hungry!
the man nor try abeg
4 Likes
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by Bari22(m): 3:42pm
Drama
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by GenBuhari(m): 4:52pm
Best referendum is for IPOD leader to run for Governorship and use the results as a referendum. As a governor he can then conduct a referendum in his state and be in a position to convince other governors in the SE to conduct referendums. If he gets the mandate from the SE states he then will have the authority to request a nationwide refrendum.
5 to 6 years timeframe should be allowed to achieve the nationwide referendum.
ZKOSOSO:
1 Like
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by dami2boi(m): 5:16pm
Dotard everywhere
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by kstix(m): 5:18pm
Pathetic... These ones didn't go for restructuring, they went for stomach infrastructure. I'm yoruba but this is probably one of the things i don't like about us. We go for parties and fight over food or complain about meat being small or having too much bone. I'm just disgusted when i see that #truth
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by hardywaltz(m): 5:18pm
Hungry people who came to tell us how we shall restructure Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by Lexusgs430: 5:18pm
Stomach infrastructure levels
1 Like
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by yankeedude(m): 5:18pm
Politicians in Nigeria can never change. Issorite.
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by IloveTrump(m): 5:18pm
ungry day for this part of Nigeria o.
1 Like
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by FemiEddy(m): 5:19pm
loool
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by annnikky(f): 5:19pm
These are the people that'll restructure nigeria Chai.. Nigeria don yakpachi hungry dogs
1 Like
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by HarkymTheOracle(m): 5:19pm
Owu na bastard
Listen to my freestyle @ https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/24670
Also listen to my song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/233002
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by MrDandy(m): 5:19pm
See wetin hunger dey cause
1 Like
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by oduastates: 5:19pm
Mo gbo Mo ya .
I hear , I show ......... for free food professionals.
You can see that those people came prepared with bags to get free food .
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by free2ryhme: 5:19pm
there is poverty in the land and people are campaigning for restructure
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by Afam4eva(m): 5:20pm
Kai, this country really needs to restructure. The Hunger is real.
1 Like
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by WowSweetGuy(m): 5:20pm
Afonjas...very lazy and hungry set of people. See their green ankara like ewedu
2 Likes
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by ibkgab001: 5:20pm
Hahah I see more reason why Fayose was shouting
"stomach infrastructure"
But by the way no one can tell me God will be so wicked to turn down our prayers about Nigeria
Anyway we will continue to thank God for better health ... other than that nothing more for the common man in this country so help us o Lord
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by doctorkush(m): 5:21pm
mo ri nkan
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by IloveTrump(m): 5:21pm
restructuring will open Yoruba people their yansh as the acclaimed richest part of Nigeria. restructuring never start them dey suffer like this
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by emmyspark007(m): 5:21pm
Chai hungerbad
Buhari well done o
|Re: Hungry Delegates Fight At Restructuring Meeting Over Food And Drink In Akure by Royalfurnitures: 5:22pm
They want to first restructure their their stomach.
Check out my signature,for quality and durable furniture
Happy 47th Birthday / Ibori: Why Delta Govt Went To Court / Iq Sub Sahara- Africa
Viewing this topic: Tee99(m), fk001, Chynx(m), babadee1(m), Billyonaire, Marcelo290(m), bizzlemie(m), sotall(m), cassiekel, Hoduwahishape, Prec1ous(m), FellepHq(m), dasparrow, Sectis(m), yahmohy27, oyatake200, Ijaya123, jemimafelix(f), johnbosco97(m), mkyusuf, biddieluvzyaho(f), Danielbuyner, RomeSankara, lere1990, toye440, Lorhdany(m), mexxy1(m), valentinodon93(m), docflint(m), careertalks, HonNellymike12(m), Creamz(m), jeffdaniel(m), Odioko1(m), felo812000(m), REDWINGS55, SaintNemesis(f), enemyofprogress, Olamide887(m), Atk1nson(m), Jilov(m), bolaji2020(m), JimmySnow, WfBabakhay(m), akanji4good(m), chemashie(m), noupzy, shaddoww, kennieG, softpersonality, Phoenix619, Afonjatribeguy, lullyboy, cleancopy, Adeshowkey(m), bigwig10(m), ebenco2000, sakaba(m), Akinz0126(m), Alexrayz(m), chegbe1104, remicy(m), meldoman8773(m), tungamaje, drTOO, papoose180(m), zpakln, bolaino(m), dojumav, ProPredict, wolex1960(m), solihu(m), LeopardX, kingwonder, Ossaic66(m), mideactive, kareemkamil, kstix(m), Gnwuashi, OluOlaLekan(m), Bell5(f), Baruwaaaaa(m), fineheart, noeloge82(m), ajilegend(m), papaput2(m), dljbd1(m), TheMainMan, Kobicove(m), Siryear, dukeolumde(m), RealAAdekunjo, swaystunna(m), Jreserved(m), DrKlever(m), Trailii, valves(m), Raphael81(m), nikkyDone(f), lalasticlala(m), angelTI(f), Sojebrand(m), finco, Abiboy09, ugorom, Osu175(m), Chubhie, tyav7, nelszx, LOT111(f), Chukazu, sweetyme001(f), Lugar14(m), yomifola(m), anitapreeti(f), faizsanusi(m), WowSweetGuy(m), Efewestern, uvalued(m), Muhammadkodo, assemble, VICCONCY(m), mariamsaka, Walexwisdom(m), chukxie(m), Assonite(m), mjoezy(m), motun2017(f), nuttyhnic(m), tjmc(f), ifyDean(m), Newmanluckyman(m), oglalasioux(m), Lovine, DONFASZY(m), BALLOSKI, rossey09(f) and 221 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26