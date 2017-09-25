₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by kunlebabs(m): 3:38pm
Lagos State Local Government Service Commission is recruiting: Admin officers, accountants, civil Engrs, architects, community devlpt officers, education officers, Budget officers, statisticians, program analysts, librarians, state counsels, public affairs officers and environmental health officers The portal (http://jobs.lagosstate.gov.ng) opens on Monday 25th September and closes 29th September, 2017
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by kunlebabs(m): 3:39pm
Portal opening Monday 25th september 2017.
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by kunlebabs(m): 3:42pm
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by wunmi590(m): 4:08pm
Nice info
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by Bakerdav: 4:14pm
We go wait till Monday
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by ngoziu(f): 4:21pm
OK
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by Surulady: 4:26pm
@Amodu pls check this out.
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by Ogunleke48: 4:29pm
I think someone with Bachelor degree in Business Education is eligible to apply as an Administrative Officer?
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by maxwell767(m): 5:35pm
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by Barakatakeem1995: 5:59pm
Pls am i eligible to apply coz i just finish my nd dis year
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by kunlebabs(m): 6:38pm
Wait till Monday
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by kunlebabs(m): 6:38pm
Ogunleke48:wait till Monday
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by tosynomolara(f): 6:40pm
OK, tanx
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by merit1988(f): 7:21pm
Good information.I hope non indigenes will be able to apply.... Good luck to applicants in advance
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by Bcomrade05: 7:22pm
Unable to join the what's through the link,pls kindly add me on this number 08064796357 thanks
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by Naijashortcode(m): 7:48pm
Nice notice for Lagosians, thanks a lot
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by asawanathegreat(m): 7:49pm
Oya i dey road with my CV dey come
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by GreenMavro: 7:49pm
should I apply?
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by Bolustical: 7:49pm
I'm so sure some people from the land of the falling sun will still apply.
This is the time they'd explain that they are still Nigerians.
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by Bolustical: 7:49pm
Yes
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by mamatayour(f): 7:49pm
Slot ti won ti pin tan larin ara won
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by maximunimpact(m): 7:49pm
Great
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by don4real18(m): 7:50pm
O
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by boldking(m): 7:53pm
u people shouldn't fall for all these craps na connection o....if u don't know someone that knows somebody there then forget it.
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by Caspian22(m): 7:54pm
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by fergie001(m): 7:56pm
This one is reserved already,
Oba and Tinubu-ites,
food yaff done!
|Re: Lagos State Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2017 by Femich18(m): 7:57pm
Bakerdav:Naxo
