Lagos State Local Government Service Commission is recruiting: Admin officers, accountants, civil Engrs, architects, community devlpt officers, education officers, Budget officers, statisticians, program analysts, librarians, state counsels, public affairs officers and environmental health officers The portal ( http://jobs.lagosstate.gov.ng ) opens on Monday 25th September and closes 29th September, 2017

I think someone with Bachelor degree in Business Education is eligible to apply as an Administrative Officer?

Pls am i eligible to apply coz i just finish my nd dis year

Good information.I hope non indigenes will be able to apply.... Good luck to applicants in advance

Unable to join the what's through the link,pls kindly add me on this number 08064796357 thanks