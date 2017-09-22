₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by ev4real(m): 4:54pm
Neymar was named alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the three-man shortlist for the Best FIFA Men’s Player Award, which was announced in London on Friday.
https://www.channelstv.com/2017/09/22/neymar-ronaldo-messi-on-fifa-best-player-shortlist/
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by Rico96(m): 4:57pm
Am not Happy they ditch Mourinho miss out from the list of coach of year after his success last season..... Well CR7 all the way and Zidane coach of the year..... Wish Keylor Navas miracle for best goalie
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by Mexico09(m): 5:16pm
Messi gonna win it
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by lilmax(m): 5:58pm
okay
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by Abbeyme: 5:58pm
Its gonna be Ronaldo's show again..
Tho am a Barca fan.
It will pain me, but its just honorable to be honest.
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by Papiikush: 5:58pm
Even messi is certain about Ronaldo being the best.
Messi Can go ahead and suck the back of my balls twice every Tuesday.
Quote me to confirm your stupidity.
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by Slimzjoe(m): 5:58pm
Well, its the King's battle to loose. No one else is better placed to Lift the Award except the GOAT.
Neymar would have problems winning any individual award if he's not humble
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by femilek8(m): 5:58pm
Ok
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by Narldon(f): 5:59pm
LIKE FOR RONALDO
SHARE FOR MESSI
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by Moluwah: 5:59pm
Ororo go do am again
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by mykh01(m): 5:59pm
Owk
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by Sanchez01: 5:59pm
Ronaldo to win the 5th. Zidane to win the coach of the year award and Buffon to win the GK of the year.
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by abdelrahman: 5:59pm
This neymar guy is arrogant.
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by FemiEddy(m): 5:59pm
Cr7 all the way, I am a proud Real Madrid Fan
Hala Madrid!
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by tochukwu75(m): 5:59pm
Ronaldo gonna win
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by DONADAMS(m): 5:59pm
Cr7..abeg after this one..they should leave the award to the young Kiddo's....neymar,greizman et all...
Meanwhile
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by ChappyChase(m): 5:59pm
I just wish Neymar wins it.... BUt I know that ain't possible!
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by jelil01(m): 6:00pm
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by sordique81(m): 6:00pm
Ronaldo all the way!
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by NITRABOMB: 6:00pm
NEYMAR WILL WIN IT
CHECK my signature
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by Sanchez01: 6:00pm
abdelrahman:Arrogance has nothing to do with talent in football. Ronaldo got this far all thanks to his arrogance. Neymar is good, arrogant or otherwise.
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by mansakhalifa(m): 6:00pm
It's gonna be in this order: CR7 comes first,Messi chimes in at 2nd and Neymar Jnr.,well...3rd.
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by blackbelt(m): 6:00pm
The only thing wrong with the nominations is the presence of buffon, the guy's days are well in the past it's also better for him to confess his real age abeg........he doesn't realize that no one believes he is in his late thirties.....the man is 52 jare abeg
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by free2ryhme: 6:00pm
ev4real:
Ronaldo for sure make una no wait una time and vote
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by Joenyam(m): 6:00pm
Considering all the odds, I think Ronaldo will take the award home. Deservedly!
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by Kizyte(m): 6:00pm
Good
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by antontech(m): 6:01pm
Up Ronaldo
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by abdelrahman: 6:02pm
Sanchez01:no i know the reason why im saying this!
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by orijintv(m): 6:02pm
It is supposed to be an individual award and individually Messi was clearly better than Ronaldo Last Season (Sentiments Aside). Because Madrid had a better season doesnt mean Ronaldo should win it.
Please do not quote me if you dont have a sensible and non-sentimental contribution to make. Thank You.
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by CaptainG00D: 6:02pm
Na sure bet for ronaldo if he no win na ojoro.
BUT THAT DOESNT MEAN HE IS CLOSE TO GOD OF SOCCER.....LIONEL MESSI!
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by OceanmorganTrix: 6:02pm
jelil01:
MUH MUH sighted
|Re: Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist by J4parry(m): 6:02pm
CR7
Zidane
Buffon
