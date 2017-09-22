Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist (8793 Views)

Neymar was named alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the three-man shortlist for the Best FIFA Men’s Player Award, which was announced in London on Friday.



Brazil superstar Neymar, 25, won the Copa del Rey with Barcelona last season before joining Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster 222 million euros ($266 million) move that smashed the world transfer record.



Ronaldo, 32, is the overwhelming favourite to win the award, having led Real Madrid to the La Liga title and a third Champions League success in four years last season.



He won last year’s award after winning the Champions League with Madrid and the European Championship with Portugal.



Ronaldo previously won the FIFA World Player of the Year award in 2008 and is a four-time winner of the Ballon d’Or.



Messi, 30, scored 54 goals last season as Barcelona won the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.



The Argentina great, a record five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, has made a superb start to the current campaign, scoring 12 goals in his first eight appearances in all competitions.



Ronaldo won the inaugural Best FIFA Men’s Player Award last year after a six-year merger between the FIFA honour and the Ballon d’Or.



The shortlist for the Best FIFA Women’s Player award comprises Venezeula’s Deyna Castellanos, Carli Lloyd of the United States and Dutch player Lieke Martens.



Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane goes head to head with Chelsea’s Antonio Conte and Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri for the top coach award.



Veteran Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is shortlisted for the Best FIFA Goalkeeper prize alongside Keylor Navas of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer.



The winner of the 2017 awards will be announced during a ceremony at the London Palladium on October 23.



The voting for the award, equally weighted between national team captains, national team coaches, media and fans, closed earlier this month.

https://www.channelstv.com/2017/09/22/neymar-ronaldo-messi-on-fifa-best-player-shortlist/



Am not Happy they ditch Mourinho miss out from the list of coach of year after his success last season..... Well CR7 all the way and Zidane coach of the year..... Wish Keylor Navas miracle for best goalie 5 Likes 3 Shares

Messi gonna win it 6 Likes

okay

Its gonna be Ronaldo's show again..



Tho am a Barca fan.



It will pain me, but its just honorable to be honest. 34 Likes 2 Shares

Even messi is certain about Ronaldo being the best.



Messi Can go ahead and suck the back of my balls twice every Tuesday.



Neymar would have problems winning any individual award if he's not humble Well, its the King's battle to loose. No one else is better placed to Lift the Award except the GOAT.Neymar would have problems winning any individual award if he's not humble 2 Likes

LIKE FOR RONALDO







SHARE FOR MESSI







QUOTE COUGH FOR NEYMAR





Ororo go do am again

Owk

Ronaldo to win the 5th. Zidane to win the coach of the year award and Buffon to win the GK of the year. 8 Likes

This neymar guy is arrogant. 3 Likes



Hala Madrid! Cr7 all the way, I am a proud Real Madrid FanHala Madrid! 17 Likes 1 Share

Ronaldo gonna win

Cr7..abeg after this one..they should leave the award to the young Kiddo's....neymar,greizman et all...







I just wish Neymar wins it.... BUt I know that ain't possible! 1 Like

Ronaldo all the way!

NEYMAR WILL WIN IT





CHECK my signature

abdelrahman:

This neymar guy is arrogant. Arrogance has nothing to do with talent in football. Ronaldo got this far all thanks to his arrogance. Neymar is good, arrogant or otherwise. Arrogance has nothing to do with talent in football. Ronaldo got this far all thanks to his arrogance. Neymar is good, arrogant or otherwise. 1 Like

It's gonna be in this order: CR7 comes first,Messi chimes in at 2nd and Neymar Jnr.,well...3rd.

The only thing wrong with the nominations is the presence of buffon, the guy's days are well in the past it's also better for him to confess his real age abeg........he doesn't realize that no one believes he is in his late thirties.....the man is 52 jare abeg 2 Likes

ev4real:





Ronaldo for sure make una no wait una time and vote Ronaldo for sure make una no wait una time and vote

Considering all the odds, I think Ronaldo will take the award home. Deservedly! 2 Likes

Good

Up Ronaldo

Sanchez01:



Arrogance has nothing to do with talent in football. Ronaldo got this far all thanks to his arrogance. Neymar is good, arrogant or otherwise. no i know the reason why im saying this! no i know the reason why im saying this!

It is supposed to be an individual award and individually Messi was clearly better than Ronaldo Last Season (Sentiments Aside). Because Madrid had a better season doesnt mean Ronaldo should win it.



Please do not quote me if you dont have a sensible and non-sentimental contribution to make. Thank You. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Na sure bet for ronaldo if he no win na ojoro.



BUT THAT DOESNT MEAN HE IS CLOSE TO GOD OF SOCCER.....LIONEL MESSI! 1 Like

jelil01:

