Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi On FIFA Best Player Shortlist

by ev4real(m): 4:54pm
Neymar was named alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the three-man shortlist for the Best FIFA Men’s Player Award, which was announced in London on Friday.

Brazil superstar Neymar, 25, won the Copa del Rey with Barcelona last season before joining Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster 222 million euros ($266 million) move that smashed the world transfer record.

Ronaldo, 32, is the overwhelming favourite to win the award, having led Real Madrid to the La Liga title and a third Champions League success in four years last season.

He won last year’s award after winning the Champions League with Madrid and the European Championship with Portugal.

Ronaldo previously won the FIFA World Player of the Year award in 2008 and is a four-time winner of the Ballon d’Or.

Messi, 30, scored 54 goals last season as Barcelona won the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.

The Argentina great, a record five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, has made a superb start to the current campaign, scoring 12 goals in his first eight appearances in all competitions.

Ronaldo won the inaugural Best FIFA Men’s Player Award last year after a six-year merger between the FIFA honour and the Ballon d’Or.

The shortlist for the Best FIFA Women’s Player award comprises Venezeula’s Deyna Castellanos, Carli Lloyd of the United States and Dutch player Lieke Martens.

Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane goes head to head with Chelsea’s Antonio Conte and Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri for the top coach award.

Veteran Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is shortlisted for the Best FIFA Goalkeeper prize alongside Keylor Navas of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer.

The winner of the 2017 awards will be announced during a ceremony at the London Palladium on October 23.

The voting for the award, equally weighted between national team captains, national team coaches, media and fans, closed earlier this month.

https://www.channelstv.com/2017/09/22/neymar-ronaldo-messi-on-fifa-best-player-shortlist/

by Rico96(m): 4:57pm
Am not Happy they ditch Mourinho miss out from the list of coach of year after his success last season..... Well CR7 all the way and Zidane coach of the year..... Wish Keylor Navas miracle for best goalie

by Mexico09(m): 5:16pm
Messi gonna win it

by lilmax(m): 5:58pm
okay
by Abbeyme: 5:58pm
Its gonna be Ronaldo's show again..

Tho am a Barca fan.

It will pain me, but its just honorable to be honest.

by Papiikush: 5:58pm
Even messi is certain about Ronaldo being the best.

Messi Can go ahead and suck the back of my balls twice every Tuesday.

Quote me to confirm your stupidity.

by Slimzjoe(m): 5:58pm
Well, its the King's battle to loose. No one else is better placed to Lift the Award except the GOAT.



Neymar would have problems winning any individual award if he's not humble undecided

by femilek8(m): 5:58pm
Ok
by Narldon(f): 5:59pm



LIKE FOR RONALDO



SHARE FOR MESSI



QUOTE COUGH FOR NEYMAR


by Moluwah: 5:59pm
Ororo go do am again
by mykh01(m): 5:59pm
Owk
by Sanchez01: 5:59pm
Ronaldo to win the 5th. Zidane to win the coach of the year award and Buffon to win the GK of the year.

by abdelrahman: 5:59pm
This neymar guy is arrogant.

by FemiEddy(m): 5:59pm
Cr7 all the way, I am a proud Real Madrid Fan
Hala Madrid! cool

by tochukwu75(m): 5:59pm
Ronaldo gonna win
by DONADAMS(m): 5:59pm
Cr7..abeg after this one..they should leave the award to the young Kiddo's....neymar,greizman et all...



Meanwhile

by ChappyChase(m): 5:59pm
I just wish Neymar wins it.... BUt I know that ain't possible!

by jelil01(m): 6:00pm
Last night I did something terrible to mosquitoes, they will never forget. I opened the windows and let them all inside then I closed the windows and slept outside. It's called confusing the enemy.

by sordique81(m): 6:00pm
Ronaldo all the way!
by NITRABOMB: 6:00pm
NEYMAR WILL WIN IT


CHECK my signature
by Sanchez01: 6:00pm
abdelrahman:
This neymar guy is arrogant.
Arrogance has nothing to do with talent in football. Ronaldo got this far all thanks to his arrogance. Neymar is good, arrogant or otherwise.

by mansakhalifa(m): 6:00pm
It's gonna be in this order: CR7 comes first,Messi chimes in at 2nd and Neymar Jnr.,well...3rd.
by blackbelt(m): 6:00pm
The only thing wrong with the nominations is the presence of buffon, the guy's days are well in the past it's also better for him to confess his real age abeg........he doesn't realize that no one believes he is in his late thirties.....the man is 52 jare abeg

by free2ryhme: 6:00pm
ev4real:


https://www.channelstv.com/2017/09/22/neymar-ronaldo-messi-on-fifa-best-player-shortlist/


Ronaldo for sure make una no wait una time and vote
by Joenyam(m): 6:00pm
Considering all the odds, I think Ronaldo will take the award home. Deservedly!

by Kizyte(m): 6:00pm
Good
by antontech(m): 6:01pm
Up Ronaldo
by abdelrahman: 6:02pm
Sanchez01:

Arrogance has nothing to do with talent in football. Ronaldo got this far all thanks to his arrogance. Neymar is good, arrogant or otherwise.
no i know the reason why im saying this!
by orijintv(m): 6:02pm
It is supposed to be an individual award and individually Messi was clearly better than Ronaldo Last Season (Sentiments Aside). Because Madrid had a better season doesnt mean Ronaldo should win it.

Please do not quote me if you dont have a sensible and non-sentimental contribution to make. Thank You.

by CaptainG00D: 6:02pm
Na sure bet for ronaldo if he no win na ojoro.

BUT THAT DOESNT MEAN HE IS CLOSE TO GOD OF SOCCER.....LIONEL MESSI!

by OceanmorganTrix: 6:02pm
jelil01:
Last night I did something terrible to mosquitoes, they will never forget. I opened the windows and let them all inside then I closed the windows and slept outside. It's called confusing the enemy.


MUH MUH sighted
by J4parry(m): 6:02pm
CR7
Zidane
Buffon

