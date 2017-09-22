Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Ugandan Court Clerk Suspended For Dressing Too "Sexy" (Photo) (24533 Views)

The lady, identified simply as Rosemary, drew the ire of judicial authorities after appearing before them in a seductive dress.



According to reports, she was subsequently suspended for two weeks without salary for her indisciplined way of dressing.



This was made known in a letter signed by the Ugandan Permanent Secretary to the Judiciary, Ms Josephine Mawunge, who explained that her intermission from work was due to her wearing of “a very short and tight dress”.







Part of the statement read;



“This is to inform you that on the 21st September, 2017, while you were invited to the Permanent Secretary of the judiciary for an explanation regarding the nonpayment of your salary and allowances, for the month of July 2017, you turned up dressed in a manner that does not portray the good image of the judiciary and the public at large.



“In particular, you were dressed in a very short and tight dress which by description does not fall within the generally acceptable standards of the establishment notice.”



“In particular, you were dressed in a very short and tight dress which by description does not fall within the generally acceptable standards of the establishment notice.”



What? a very short and tight dress keh? Una neva see sometin! Come Lagos or Warri cum see a very short and tight dress! Na die What?keh? Una neva see sometin!Come Lagos or Warri cum see! Na die 45 Likes 2 Shares

wia the shorty na:-(:-( i can only see a lady with overall gown.



better tell them to be dressing in jewish robes. 11 Likes 1 Share

Na wah o... I don't see anything wrong with what she's wearing o



MAYBE ONE OF THE JUDGES DON DEY "TELL HER SOMETHING " BUT SHE NO GREE 21 Likes 2 Shares

this is funny! skin tyt #mreazi 1 Like





UGANDA NEW DRESS CODE JULY 2017



FEMALE



To dress in a skirt or dress that is not above the knees, with a smart long or short sleeved blouse.



Avoid wearing sleeveless, transparent blouses and dresses at the work place.



To ensure that the clothing covers up cleavage, navel, knees and back.



Not allowed to have bright coloured hair in form of natural hair, braids and hair extensions.



Maintain well-groomed, neutral polished nails. Long nails with more than 3cms (1.5in), with bright nail polish or with multi-coloured nail polish are not allowed in public offices.



Shall keep the facial make-up simple and not exaggerated.





MALE



Male officers are required to dress in neat trousers, long-sleeved shirts, jacket and a tie.



Not be allowed to put on open shoes during working hours, except on health grounds/recommendation.



Hair should be well-groomed and generally kept short.



Tight fitting trousers will not be permitted.







SOURCE: BBC









Below is a Picture of some Ugandan Women 8 Likes

Funny.



If d dress code dey againsg dia rule, why there nor warn am first make she take heed. Na is a wah







I nor even dey see d short dress nd d sexiness 4 dat picture nd u bloggers where d "sexiness" dey 4 d write up. Jst dey write nonsense make people view.



Useless bozo 3 Likes

Why always Uganda

pastor's wife in nigeria dresses like this and no problem 2 Likes

We need to see how she actually dressed to work before I talk. But if the picture up there is how she dressed to work then they should pay her the entitlement and reinstate her immediately cos there's nothing wrong with that her dressing . 11 Likes 2 Shares

Na this one be the seductive dressing? 11 Likes 1 Share

Madness of all time#ugandan

So, this here is called sexy? Or I don't know the meaning of sexy anymore. Smh

Lol.... what's sexy here? They should have told her to wear bedsheet.... They should come to naija private office to see what they call sexy. 3 Likes

What is sexy here now?

where is the pix? @ NL

still searching for the sexiness in this dressing Hahahahstill searching for the sexiness in this dressing 5 Likes

Uganda and their apes 2 Likes

I think cause she’s developing big stomach

Hahahaha!! When your oga toast you and you start forming 'born again', what better way to get back at you than using 'born again' punishment....... 2 Likes

Mumu pipo! Make dem come Calabar (Cross RIver).

pls tell me I'm not the only one still trying to find the sexy in the pic? 2 Likes

Even the bebe is shocked

There's nothing wrong with the dress. If her dress is short and tight, then my current dress must be an abomination. 2 Likes

Where's the indecent dressing?

I forgot it's Uganda 1 Like

Is this indecent dressing for God sake? Come to my belove country and see the indecent dressing you are looking for.



Better lift that suspension now before I ...... 1 Like

That a lab coat nah. 1 Like

Ok