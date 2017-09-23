₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by Towncrier247: 9:23pm On Sep 22
This lady announced that her sister had gone missing on social media and requested anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact her but she was busy having fun with men. One of the guys whom she was frolicking with shared a photo of her later,saying;
"Tell the family she is ok"
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lady-announced-her-sister-was-missing-but-she-was-busy-in-the-bedroom-with-men
1 Like
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by Towncrier247: 9:24pm On Sep 22
More
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:25pm On Sep 22
Not surprised, na their way
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by AlexCk: 9:30pm On Sep 22
Lol.
Either this is just a trolling ish, or she was indeed thought missing, not knowing she was just partying too hard, and living young, wild, & free.
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by DickDastardLION(m): 9:31pm On Sep 22
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by TINALETC3(f): 9:32pm On Sep 22
She is stl missing, person wey hm brain dey miss, Wat do u expect?
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by sonofanarchy(m): 9:34pm On Sep 22
nawa oh wetin I go comment sef
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by Prettythicksmi(f): 9:37pm On Sep 22
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by tosyne2much(m): 9:41pm On Sep 22
At least she didn't fall in the hands of ritualist
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by ikbnice(m): 9:49pm On Sep 22
The way people think they are leaving life now is either through drugs or sex or even both. I mean lots lots of it.
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by decatalyst(m): 10:08pm On Sep 22
Awon omo ti ka bodi
1 Like
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by majamajic(m): 10:12pm On Sep 22
She is ok really
For 9 days , still counting
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by CaroLyner(f): 10:25pm On Sep 22
When she gets what she's looking for (pregnancy)
she would return home
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by IamLEGEND1: 10:30pm On Sep 22
from their pictures ye shall know them.
this one don go one man house dey hang leg on top kitchen sink as the guy dey administer the sugarcane.
*modified : It's two sugarcane. Issoryt.
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by Ozone1304: 10:32pm On Sep 22
If this thing na my sister eh, I will just conclude that my sister is dead ... Thank God I don't have a sister tho...
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:46pm On Sep 22
Sister thought she was missing ,
but she was somewhere getting digmatized
1 Like
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by OrestesDante(m): 10:47pm On Sep 22
She's missing
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by maxnedu11(m): 11:11pm On Sep 22
after all the wasted life, they will relocate to another state get married and start telling you God's time is the best for pregnancy...where is the womb.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by smithsydny(m): 11:44pm On Sep 22
U try oo
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by Eleganza33(f): 11:52pm On Sep 22
Ayam Speechlez
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by Touchey: 11:55pm On Sep 22
Lol
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by Lawlahdey(f): 11:56pm On Sep 22
decatalyst:Oya wo
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by Franky826: 12:11am
See how innocent she's looking in the first pics.
Little did we know that it's not her real face
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by samblaks(m): 1:18am
Well, nothing much to say. But I pray she realize on time that this kind of lifestyle doesn't pay. Some have played this kind of game and are regretting it today. Sister, kindly learn from other peoples' mistakes so as to guide your life better. A word is enough for the wise.
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by dotunbekro06(m): 1:28am
Specially Okay...
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by joelens007(m): 2:52am
hmmm
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by DesChyko(m): 5:45am
All these kain names using Airtel and etisalat lines
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by StrawberryGloss(f): 11:18am
Kids of these days
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by jboy73: 1:43pm
All this Yoruba sluts.
Wonder if Their god Oduduwa added shiit and Mucus to their brain... Spits
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by alexistaiwo: 1:43pm
What the power of Dickson will cause ehnnnn?
Even the devil will be shocked
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by oluwasuski: 1:44pm
I bet she's no longer little
|Re: Lady Announced Her Sister Was Missing But She Was Busy In The Bedroom With Men by Naijashortcode(m): 1:45pm
Ok
