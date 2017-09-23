₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,267 members, 3,809,298 topics. Date: Saturday, 23 September 2017 at 08:41 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks (6718 Views)
Kate Henshaw & Emeka Ossai 1992 Throwback Photo / Adesua Etomi, Annie Idibia, Kate Henshaw, Omoni: Who Rocked The Hairstyle Best? / Bukky Ajayi Visited By Kate Henshaw, Rita Dominic And Joke Silva (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by NaijaCelebrity: 6:20am
Though actress, Kate Henshaw is closer to 50 than 40, not just a few would think the actress is just in her late 20s. She has managed to look trim, fit and sexy despite her age.
Known for her great love for dancing, Kate, as she is fondly called, said she has always loved music.
“Music is the food of love and it is for the soul. If they are playing good music anywhere and you refuse to dance, then you are evil. I mean when everyone around you is on their feet, sweating it out on the dance floor and you remain on your seat, are you the devil? Music is from the heart and since I choose to be happy, anywhere they play good music, I start to dance. That is the secret of my happiness and that is what makes me look young. I am happy all the time.”
Also known to be a fitness enthusiast, Kate revealed that ever since she discovered the benefits of exercising about seven years ago, she has not visited a hospital in five years.
“I began to really do exercises about seven years ago and the benefits are just numerous. I can see the changes in my body and my health is great. I have not been to the hospital in five years. Before I began to exercise, I used to have malaria, fever or typhoid almost every month but I have not been to the hospital for anything and I know it is because of the exercise and the fact that I decided to choose a healthy lifestyle. The more you exercise your body, the stronger you get. I keep pushing my limits at the gym because that is what I am supposed to do. Athletes and people who cherish their health never stop training, they keep going,” said the actress.
http://news.nollyzone.com/kate-henshaw-reveals-secret-behind-happiness-youthful-looks/
Lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44
2 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by Lorechino(m): 6:22am
so this is really how FTC is? hmmmmm I rather miss my ... than to miss it. ;Dso this is really how FTC is? hmmmmm I rather miss my ... than to miss it.
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by Lawlahdey(f): 6:26am
How does she look like she's in her early twenties heh,OP?
9 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by ekensi01(m): 6:31am
Where the secret?
Let me tell you the truth, all this 21st century people who make it in life has no secret. God just show them favour and his grace was what brought them to that stage they are now.
They should better stop lying and thank God for his grace.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by Zeze06(m): 6:31am
But finally, she's pretty...and I don't believe her age
She's definitely younger...
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by FortifiedCity: 6:32am
She is old joor
2 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by Narldon(f): 6:49am
Ok
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by itiswellandwell: 6:49am
Okay oooo... Looking youthful is all based on money.
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by bigsmoke2(m): 6:50am
Daily dose of Vitamin D oral tablet and suppositories that's her secret
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by nairavsdollars: 6:50am
Na lie...na short man Ayade money dey do the magic
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by Holuwahyomzzy: 6:51am
Ok
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by demolaxl(m): 6:51am
She is beautiful no doubt but don't zoom in to view her hands.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by yeyerolling: 6:51am
Young dik and exercise
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by kenonze(f): 6:52am
Pretty face but masculine body
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by mofeoluwadassah: 6:52am
youthful look indeed....na makeup she dey use gbera joor
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:53am
hmmm I see
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by laraemi(f): 6:53am
Money is good
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by Donjazzy12(m): 6:54am
NaijaCelebrity:Calabar hottest Lesbian!
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by phatasschick(f): 6:54am
Good for her
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by wtfcoded: 6:54am
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by YelloweWest: 6:54am
We all know... it's diet and exercise...
I want to look good to but all I wam5 to do is sit on my couch read a book and eat fried chicken
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by Discharge(m): 6:55am
Every day young can I have her number
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by oluwaniyi66(m): 6:55am
Lawlahdey:let's compare your picture with her.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by YelloweWest: 6:58am
ekensi01:God's grace yes. Hard work too.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by emelda86(f): 7:01am
Plz have the world ended just as that scientist said because its like I'm typing this from above.
Stupid scientist make u know go rest u think say God na Man mtcheeeeew....
Between Kate henshaw is very beautiful hot momma
2 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by TINALETC3(f): 7:02am
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by phranq30(m): 7:02am
Mehn, this "young" lady never ages! Nice one.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by railey: 7:02am
They said world may likely end today september 23.
I'm still waiting............
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by BabbanBura(m): 7:02am
phatasschick:
Aunty Chick, where is the phat ass?
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by toyinjimoh(m): 7:03am
Who are u deceiving madam u 're old, start having kids it's very important Aunty Kate
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happiness And Youthful Looks by nobodysmanrob(m): 7:03am
Love this lady like I love Naija http://www.nairaland.com/4070252/download-pray-elsam-song-nigerian#60740856
Photos Another Nollywood Actress Shows Off Breast In Hot Bikini / Revealed: Meet Mikel Obi’s Girlfriend, Who Flavour Got Pregnant (photos) / Sharon Ezeamaka
Viewing this topic: ola4ola(m), Empiano, BoyHuncho(m), Chilamb(m), WotzupNG, A4dams(m), Ninii(f), woodboi(m), Collins87, Bestrides, Chudymario, john650(m), Oedinred, onyemarcus, daywatcher, euny016(f), blaksril(m), Emanex18, favourdamsel, Triton1996(m), sogud, geedup(m), toosoon(m), McMason(m), victorisreal02 and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22