Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Security Aide Of Governor Amosun - "Robot" Killed On His Way Back From Work.PICS (2833 Views)

Governor Amosun Pushes A Thug At Adeleke's Burial (Photo) / Oladun Aderonke Morolayo Resigns As Aide Of To Mimiko / Governor Ajimobi Playing Draft With His Security Aide (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





He was traveling with his younger brother when the accident occurred. The brother also died in the accident.



It was learnt that the duo were driving to Olayinka’s home after the day’s work but met their unfortunate death.



His ash-coloured Nissan Premera marked , Lagos, PH 406 KJA collided with a truck with registration number, Kwara, LEM 77 XA along the expressway. It was learnt that the duo were driving to Olayinka’s home after the day’s work but met their unfortunate death.



The truck was reversing from the compound of a steel company along the highway when the two vehicles collided.



Aderemi died at a private hospital in Panseke area of Abeokuta.



Source; Friends and family members of a security aide to the governor of Ogun State , Ibikunle Amosun, who died in a ghastly motor accident on Thursday night - are counting their loss. The security aide who is the Second -In – Command in the Governor’s convoy, Busoye Olayinka, popularly called “Robot,” - an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), was involved in the accident along Papalanto stretch of the old Lagos/Abeokuta expressway around 9:00 p.m.He was traveling with his younger brother when the accident occurred. The brother also died in the accident.It was learnt that the duo were driving to Olayinka’s home after the day’s work but met their unfortunate death.His ash-coloured Nissan Premera marked , Lagos, PH 406 KJA collided with a truck with registration number, Kwara, LEM 77 XA along the expressway. It was learnt that the duo were driving to Olayinka’s home after the day’s work but met their unfortunate death.The truck was reversing from the compound of a steel company along the highway when the two vehicles collided.Aderemi died at a private hospital in Panseke area of Abeokuta.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/busoye-olayinka-governor-amosuns-security-aide-dies-in-accident.html

Rip.

Rip Robot!













In terminators voice....."I'll be back!"

RIP man

RIP Robot...that phenomenon called death is inevitable.

RIP...heard his brother also died alongside

Rest Well.

ishowdotgmail:

RIP man







I caught you! Na shame make you modify your earlier comment? African magic has surely taken its toll on your reasoning... I caught you! Na shame make you modify your earlier comment? African magic has surely taken its toll on your reasoning... 3 Likes

funlord:







I caught you! Na shame make you modify your earlier comment? African magic has surely taken its toll on your reasoning... Lol, who else saw that Lol, who else saw that

funlord:







I caught you! Na shame make you modify your earlier comment? African magic has surely taken its toll on your reasoning... guy u're wicked.

Why u dey tackle him like that? guy u're wicked.Why u dey tackle him like that? 1 Like

RIP

Mr death respects no one. Always do good during your life time. It matters alot.







RIP to him.

OK millions go fall on his family

RIP







Check my signature

RIP

who is safe?

OK

Rip.



When you are working for Amosu n

Ehya Robot.

Fixed games are REAL but hard to get through and are not pulled out often.

Today's game have been fixed

see details below

PrettyCrystal:

Friends and family members of a security aide to the governor of Ogun State , Ibikunle Amosun, who died in a ghastly motor accident on Thursday night - are counting their loss. The security aide who is the Second -In – Command in the Governor’s convoy, Busoye Olayinka, popularly called “Robot,” - an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), was involved in the accident along Papalanto stretch of the old Lagos/Abeokuta expressway around 9:00 p.m.



He was traveling with his younger brother when the accident occurred. The brother also died in the accident.



It was learnt that the duo were driving to Olayinka’s home after the day’s work but met their unfortunate death.



His ash-coloured Nissan Premera marked , Lagos, PH 406 KJA collided with a truck with registration number, Kwara, LEM 77 XA along the expressway. It was learnt that the duo were driving to Olayinka’s home after the day’s work but met their unfortunate death.



The truck was reversing from the compound of a steel company along the highway when the two vehicles collided.



Aderemi died at a private hospital in Panseke area of Abeokuta.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/busoye-olayinka-governor-amosuns-security-aide-dies-in-accident.html



so sad so sad

Rest in peace bro.

RIP to the dead

funlord:







I caught you! Na shame make you modify your earlier comment? African magic has surely taken its toll on your reasoning... Namashobri, e don do. Pity the guy comot ur post, to err is human. Namashobri, e don do. Pity the guy comot ur post, to err is human.

Quite sad. Rip! My heart goes out to their mother.

Nawa o!