Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs (4928 Views)

Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos / Photo Wife Accused For Hiring Assassins To Kill Her Husband For His Wealth / Ghanaian Man Killed Pregnant Nigerian And Remove The Organs (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Kenneth Ofoma and Ola James





Two native doctors have been arrested in Enugu and Delta states for trading and trafficking in death. One of them, Felix Akor, was arrested for allegedly hiring assassins to kill Onyemaechi Eze in Enugu State, who he suspected used diabolical means to kill his wife’s siblings.



Akor was arrested along with one of those he hired to kill Eze. Another doctor was arrested in Delta State for being a member of ritual killer gang. The gang tricked a commercial motorcycle rider to a certain location, killed him and cut off his vital organs. The alleged killer, hired by Akor, is identified as Idoko Onyekachi of Ifuroka Amalla in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.



Eze was alleged to be diabolically responsible for the alleged mysterious death of two siblings of Akor’s wife, Blessing and John.



While fielding questions from police, Onyekachi confessed to taking part in Eze’s murder. Onyekachi said Akor, a native doctor, hired him and his gang for N200,000 and allegedly instructed them to assassinate Eze.



The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebere Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said that Onyekachi was arrested by operatives of the Udenu Police Division, in partnership with members of the public.



He said: “The suspect, who fled after committing the offence, was arrested on September, 16, at Inyi in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State through a well-coordinated operation borne out of intelligence gathering.”



Amaraizu disclosed that Onyekachi, with others still at large, murdered Eze on July 5, over a yet to be established issue/issues. They escaped to avoid being nabbed.



The image maker said that the suspect was now assisting operatives in their investigations. Amaraizu also disclosed that Onyekachi had given insight on how he and the gang allegedly collected the N200,000 from Akor to carry out the assassination.



He added: “The native doctor, Akor, has been arrested by police operatives and is now assisting with investigations.”



Similarly, the Delta State Police Command gunned down a member of a ritual killing group known as ‘Ghana Buggers’ in the metropolis. The yet-tobe- mentioned native doctor is part of the gang.



According to the police, the Ghana Buggers ritual killers were linked to the death of a commercial motorcycle rider. The motorbike rider’s organs were removed and his corpse dumped in an undisclosed area on Sapele-Warri Road.



The commercial motorcycle rider was said to have met his untimely death after two members of the ritual killer group asked him to take them Amukpe area of Sapele.



He was overpowered, killed and his body dumped after his organs were harvested. The suspects were later tracked and arrested.



It was alleged that a member of the gang died in a shootout with soldiers. The native doctor, who is presently in police custody, is undergoing interrogation, while another surviving member, Emmanuel Ogbotor, was rushed to Central Hospital, Sapele after sustaining bullet wound in the shootout with soldiers.



There was heavy security around the hospital premises, with a crowd trying to catch a glimpse of Ogbotor. Police source said the suspects were arrested by soldiers of the 19 Battalion after a tip-off by men of the local vigilance group. One of the kidnappers died during the gun duel, while others were overpowered and taken to police station.



Recently, two suspected members of a kidnapping gang were identified and gunned down in Sapele, two weeks after the release of the wife of a Seplat Petroleum Company executive that was held in kidnapper’s den for 42 days.



Ritual killings appear to be on the increase in Sapele, Oghara, Jesse and its environs, with several persons allegedly killed in the aforementioned areas.



The situation compelled the monarch of Jesse Kingdom and women to invoke a curse on perpetrators of such crimes. The women’s action was said to have stemmed from increasing reports of murdered farmers and commercial cyclists. The victims were believed to have been killed by the ‘Ghana Buggers’ group.



https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/09/native-doctors-arrested-hiring-assassins-slicing-off-victims-organs/



file photo 1 Like 1 Share







Make I go sweep compound b4 my landlord go increase my rent again BrbMake I go sweep compound b4 my landlord go increase my rent again 5 Likes

hahahhahahaha this is funny but wait native doctor and assassin Na who suppose visit the other for work ? Naija I hail thee 1 Like

Too bad

they should slice their own too and feed them with it





December is around the corner, u just need to be very cautious of them. They need that money badly Southeast themDecember is around the corner, u just need to be very cautious of them. They need that money badly 4 Likes 1 Share

Skullomania.....oya 1 Like



Let stoning commence It's about to go downLet stoning commence 1 Like 1 Share

Who are these again 1 Like 1 Share

MONEY! MONEY!! MONEY!!! reason why we are striving

Obukwa ny ndi banyi anyi



Ndi inyi na eri anu mmadu



Ndi Amalla ndi nwuru anwu juru mbe obu

No place in Nigeria is safe from these incidents. Some regions are just more successful at exposing these murderous criminals than others.

ishowdotgmail:

Southeast them



December is around the corner, u just need to be very cautious of them. They need that money badly



Key words - Enugu, Delta, Biafuro, December......Lowest Common Factor (LCF) = Money rituals 2 Likes 1 Share

. NCAN on parade 7 Likes 1 Share

incredible

I have the following web applications for sale which you can use to kick-start your online business



1. School Management Information System:



2. Sales and Inventory Management System :



3. MLM Application



4. Peer to Peer Application. )



5. Ecurrency Buy and Sell Application



6. Online Gas Sales Web Application ....



7. MultiVendor Eccomerce Application....



If you need any of the following you can Call/Whats App: O 90598 66289

Can you see how the OP gave us the full name of the first offender simply because he is igbo but hid the other's, probably because he is a yoruba.

We know the truth anyway - the headquarters of ritual killings and human parts dealers is in yoruba land. 2 Likes

IPOB again... Them no dey disappoint at all. Awon terrorists





"We Igbos are Umu chineke! We don't do rituals"



Only Afonjas do rituals in the whole of Nigeria and Africa and the World"

We are whiter than white, whiter than Akamu!



Lol.... Hypocritic set of jungle dwelling hammer heads of horror. In sarcastic tone"We Igbos are Umu chineke! We don't do rituals"Only Afonjas do rituals in the whole of Nigeria and Africa and the World"We are whiter than white, whiter than Akamu!Lol.... Hypocritic set of jungle dwelling hammer heads of horror. 2 Likes 1 Share

sometimes I do Wonder if a day can go without people committing crime. No wonder our prison's are filled up

Fake news i think because that picture is the killers of the ghana slay queen...or is it for illustration op?

South East, Nigeria



Headquarters of Ritual killings Aka Skull mining 3 Likes 1 Share

So the Enugu guy hired assassin's to murder someone who he believes is responsible for the death of his relations. While the itsekiri guy was harvesting innocent stranger's organs for reasons best known to him...



Illiteracy and superstition is bad.

hmm as usual. children of hatre. they will be criticisin others while, whn its their turn, they start preachin. THEY ARE FULL OF HATRE TOWARDS OTHER TRIBES AND RELIGION.



.

if they were muslims now, they wil start attacking islam as if they were the one that kill OJUKWU 1 Like 1 Share

omofunaab:

South East, Nigeria



Headquarters of Ritual killings Aka Skull mining

Trying desperately to tag someone else with what you're known for. Just as Nigerian Muslims are desperate to tag igbos as terrorists.



And I'm sure you belong to the two desperate camps. I can only imagine your pains. Trying desperately to tag someone else with what you're known for. Just as Nigerian Muslims are desperate to tag igbos as terrorists.And I'm sure you belong to the two desperate camps. I can only imagine your pains.

ikennaf1:





Trying desperately to tag someone else with what you're known for. Just as Nigerian Muslims are desperate to tag igbos as terrorists.



We have always known South East for ritual killings.. Infact most of the murderous ritualists here in the South west gets their human parts from various baby factories in the South East.





This is a fact.. . Have you forgotten so quickly Okija shrine? Or Malaysia forest in Enugu? We have always known South East for ritual killings.. Infact most of the murderous ritualists here in the South west gets their human parts from various baby factories in the South East.This is a fact.. . Have you forgotten so quickly Okija shrine? Or Malaysia forest in Enugu? 3 Likes

omofunaab:







We have always known South East for ritual killings.. Infact most of the murderous ritualists here in the South west gets their human parts from various baby factories in the South East.





This is a fact.. . Have you forgotten so quickly Okija shrine? Or Malaysia forest in Enugu?

Keep crying. I can only imagine your pains cos truly, I don't know how it feels to be you. Keep crying. I can only imagine your pains cos truly, I don't know how it feels to be you. 1 Like

ikennaf1:





Keep crying. I can only imagine your pains cos truly, I don't know how it feels to be you.



Lol, Typical Potor Eleribu... Wetin concern crying for dis matter.. . Shey person die for ur family ni? . Lol, Typical Potor Eleribu... Wetin concern crying for dis matter.. . Shey person die for ur family ni? . 2 Likes