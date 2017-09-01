₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,412 members, 3,809,812 topics. Date: Saturday, 23 September 2017 at 01:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs (4928 Views)
Native Doctors, Traditional Rulers Declare War On Badoo Group In Ikorodu. Photos / Photo Wife Accused For Hiring Assassins To Kill Her Husband For His Wealth / Ghanaian Man Killed Pregnant Nigerian And Remove The Organs (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by Islie: 6:59am
Kenneth Ofoma and Ola James
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/09/native-doctors-arrested-hiring-assassins-slicing-off-victims-organs/
file photo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by pyyxxaro: 7:00am
Brb
Make I go sweep compound b4 my landlord go increase my rent again
5 Likes
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by Lorechino(m): 7:01am
hahahhahahaha this is funny but wait native doctor and assassin Na who suppose visit the other for work ? Naija I hail thee
1 Like
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by Ibj50(m): 7:02am
Too bad
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by mofeoluwadassah: 7:02am
they should slice their own too and feed them with it
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by ishowdotgmail(m): 7:08am
Southeast them
December is around the corner, u just need to be very cautious of them. They need that money badly
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by cummando(m): 7:09am
Skullomania.....oya
1 Like
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by AuroraB(f): 7:12am
It's about to go down
Let stoning commence
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by Baawaa(m): 7:15am
Who are these again
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by AFONJAboiy: 7:29am
MONEY! MONEY!! MONEY!!! reason why we are striving
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by Homeboiy(m): 7:36am
Obukwa ny ndi banyi anyi
Ndi inyi na eri anu mmadu
Ndi Amalla ndi nwuru anwu juru mbe obu
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by orbgoblin: 10:23am
No place in Nigeria is safe from these incidents. Some regions are just more successful at exposing these murderous criminals than others.
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by GeneralOjukwu: 10:53am
ishowdotgmail:
Key words - Enugu, Delta, Biafuro, December......Lowest Common Factor (LCF) = Money rituals
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by flimzy24: 11:07am
. NCAN on parade
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by DanielsParker(m): 11:57am
incredible
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by RemitanoBoss: 11:58am
I have the following web applications for sale which you can use to kick-start your online business
1. School Management Information System:
2. Sales and Inventory Management System :
3. MLM Application
4. Peer to Peer Application. )
5. Ecurrency Buy and Sell Application
6. Online Gas Sales Web Application ....
7. MultiVendor Eccomerce Application....
If you need any of the following you can Call/Whats App: O 90598 66289
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by velai(m): 11:58am
Can you see how the OP gave us the full name of the first offender simply because he is igbo but hid the other's, probably because he is a yoruba.
We know the truth anyway - the headquarters of ritual killings and human parts dealers is in yoruba land.
2 Likes
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by deolu2000(m): 12:00pm
IPOB again... Them no dey disappoint at all. Awon terrorists
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by scholes0(m): 12:03pm
In sarcastic tone
"We Igbos are Umu chineke! We don't do rituals"
Only Afonjas do rituals in the whole of Nigeria and Africa and the World"
We are whiter than white, whiter than Akamu!
Lol.... Hypocritic set of jungle dwelling hammer heads of horror.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by tayo4ng(m): 12:07pm
sometimes I do Wonder if a day can go without people committing crime. No wonder our prison's are filled up
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by charlesazeh(m): 12:10pm
Fake news i think because that picture is the killers of the ghana slay queen...or is it for illustration op?
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by omofunaab(m): 12:13pm
South East, Nigeria
Headquarters of Ritual killings Aka Skull mining
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by ikennaf1(m): 12:14pm
So the Enugu guy hired assassin's to murder someone who he believes is responsible for the death of his relations. While the itsekiri guy was harvesting innocent stranger's organs for reasons best known to him...
Illiteracy and superstition is bad.
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by dtruth50(m): 12:18pm
hmm as usual. children of hatre. they will be criticisin others while, whn its their turn, they start preachin. THEY ARE FULL OF HATRE TOWARDS OTHER TRIBES AND RELIGION.
.
if they were muslims now, they wil start attacking islam as if they were the one that kill OJUKWU
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by ikennaf1(m): 12:18pm
omofunaab:
Trying desperately to tag someone else with what you're known for. Just as Nigerian Muslims are desperate to tag igbos as terrorists.
And I'm sure you belong to the two desperate camps. I can only imagine your pains.
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by omofunaab(m): 12:23pm
ikennaf1:
We have always known South East for ritual killings.. Infact most of the murderous ritualists here in the South west gets their human parts from various baby factories in the South East.
This is a fact.. . Have you forgotten so quickly Okija shrine? Or Malaysia forest in Enugu?
3 Likes
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by ikennaf1(m): 12:26pm
omofunaab:
Keep crying. I can only imagine your pains cos truly, I don't know how it feels to be you.
1 Like
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by omofunaab(m): 12:28pm
ikennaf1:
Lol, Typical Potor Eleribu... Wetin concern crying for dis matter.. . Shey person die for ur family ni? .
2 Likes
|Re: Native Doctors Arrested For Hiring Assassins, Slicing Off Victim’s Organs by mazinoweb(m): 12:29pm
Let this world come to an end now. Badness is too much.
Graphic Photos: Another Person Killed In Cultist Clashes In IMSU / Man Charged For Stealing N1000 Bible / They Beat Me And Cut Into One Of My Breasts Shouting That I Was A Swedish Wh..."
Viewing this topic: drey076(m), ettybaba(m), oshemus, Baawaa(m), mcayomind(m), seunsola2411(m), Pakkay1441(m), Danzazzausambo(m), myners007, tutudesz, headword, trustlink, Boland(m), adebayo3449, Austinoiz(m), farem, sequential, Iskra, solozo72(m), edochie(m), Toyindiva(f) and 43 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26