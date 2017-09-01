₦airaland Forum

Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by JamieNaija(m): 7:09am
Nigerian Actress, Genevieve Nnaji is a distinct and high taste fashion personality. We should notice from how she remains beautiful and hot as hell every year.


The actress stepped out for an event dressed in an almost all black ensemble. Genevieve has been subject to marriage rumors recently.


NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/genevieve-nnaji-sexy-in-black-ensemble.html

2 Likes

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by iMUMUweh(m): 7:12am
shocked

wonders shall never end!


I woke up this morning only to see my neighbor's fowl pulling down pant to urinate..

what surprised me the most is that the fowl removed the pant and spread it on the wire because she's seeing her period!

shocked

2 Likes

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by Ninethmare: 7:12am
Somebody should better tell this mama that very soon she will enter menopause
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by mofeoluwadassah: 7:18am
o k

1 Like

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by uwammebi: 7:23am
my future baby mama
grin
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by Homeboiy(m): 7:31am
Zthat boobi sha
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by opeyemiieblog(m): 8:07am
she's gorgeous







Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:14am
Ok
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by BoyHuncho(m): 8:23am
uwammebi:
my future baby mama
grin

Its good to dream big brother cheesy

1 Like

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by uwammebi: 8:54am
BoyHuncho:


Its good to dream big brother cheesy

thank you jare grin
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by soberdrunk(m): 12:00pm
They will just be hyping this lady anyhow as if her mess smells like drummerboy air freshener.......... angry

8 Likes

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by Narldon(f): 12:00pm


2 Likes

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by DanielsParker(m): 12:00pm
looks stunning
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by biomustry: 12:01pm
Sexy as hell, na d sex remain mek u post
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by rattlesnake(m): 12:01pm
She looks like a vagin

2 Likes

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by LMAyedun(m): 12:01pm
iMUMUweh:
shocked

wonders shall never end!


I woke up this morning only to see my neighbor's fowl pulling down pant to urinate..

what surprised me the most is that the fowl removed the pant and spread it on the wire because she's seeing her period!

shocked
Stop smoking dat thing.... U no dey hear word.
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by aziaka111(m): 12:02pm
fine girl, sorry fine mama
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by edungene7: 12:03pm
Beautiful but wasted life no family devil nah bad guy
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by goingape1: 12:04pm
JamieNaija:
Nigerian Actress, Genevieve Nnaji is a distinct and high taste fashion personality. We should notice from how she remains beautiful and hot as hell every year.


The actress stepped out for an event dressed in an almost all black ensemble. Genevieve has been subject to marriage rumors recently.


NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/genevieve-nnaji-sexy-in-black-ensemble.html


this smelly old woman, even if she n@ked in front of me my preek no go stand undecided

1 Like

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by mccoy47(m): 12:04pm
I taught she is married?
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by pedrilo: 12:05pm
forever young
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by bamite(m): 12:06pm
iMUMUweh:
shocked

wonders shall never end!


I woke up this morning only to see my neighbor's fowl pulling down pant to urinate..

what surprised me the most is that the fowl removed the pant and spread it on the wire because she's seeing her period!

shocked

Very dry and lame!!

You need help. undecided

2 Likes

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by guitarmanpharell(m): 12:06pm
She sexy
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by Kapasky80: 12:07pm
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by MrChad(m): 12:09pm
And what's d gud abt dis? Sexy outfit ma foot... Dnt u have any meaningful news abt all celebrities??

1 Like

Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by Kapasky80: 12:10pm
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by Integrityfarms(m): 12:11pm
... Ageless beauty
Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by Kapasky80: 12:12pm
Good

