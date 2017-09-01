₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,412 members, 3,809,812 topics. Date: Saturday, 23 September 2017 at 01:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble (8470 Views)
Tiwa Savage Sexy In Mini Skirt And Unbuttoned Shirt / Rukky Sanda In N250,000 High Heels And White 2 Piece Ensemble / Toyin Aimakhu Is A Showstopper In Pink, Black And Pearls Ensemble (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by JamieNaija(m): 7:09am
Nigerian Actress, Genevieve Nnaji is a distinct and high taste fashion personality. We should notice from how she remains beautiful and hot as hell every year.
The actress stepped out for an event dressed in an almost all black ensemble. Genevieve has been subject to marriage rumors recently.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/genevieve-nnaji-sexy-in-black-ensemble.html
2 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by iMUMUweh(m): 7:12am
wonders shall never end!
I woke up this morning only to see my neighbor's fowl pulling down pant to urinate..
what surprised me the most is that the fowl removed the pant and spread it on the wire because she's seeing her period!
2 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by Ninethmare: 7:12am
Somebody should better tell this mama that very soon she will enter menopause
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by mofeoluwadassah: 7:18am
o k
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by uwammebi: 7:23am
my future baby mama
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by Homeboiy(m): 7:31am
Zthat boobi sha
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by opeyemiieblog(m): 8:07am
she's gorgeous
hilarious joke of the day :: police recruitment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RixCnrnB85E&feature=youtu.be
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:14am
Ok
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by BoyHuncho(m): 8:23am
uwammebi:
Its good to dream big brother
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by uwammebi: 8:54am
BoyHuncho:
thank you jare
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by soberdrunk(m): 12:00pm
They will just be hyping this lady anyhow as if her mess smells like drummerboy air freshener..........
8 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by Narldon(f): 12:00pm
Please this is very Urgent
They don't have N1000 card in this Area
Can someone snap N1000 MTN Recharge Card PIN and send to me
I 've already snapped N1000 naira note which I will send to d person..
2 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by DanielsParker(m): 12:00pm
looks stunning
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by biomustry: 12:01pm
Sexy as hell, na d sex remain mek u post
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by rattlesnake(m): 12:01pm
She looks like a vagin
2 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by LMAyedun(m): 12:01pm
iMUMUweh:Stop smoking dat thing.... U no dey hear word.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by aziaka111(m): 12:02pm
fine girl, sorry fine mama
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by edungene7: 12:03pm
Beautiful but wasted life no family devil nah bad guy
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by goingape1: 12:04pm
JamieNaija:this smelly old woman, even if she n@ked in front of me my preek no go stand
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by mccoy47(m): 12:04pm
I taught she is married?
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by pedrilo: 12:05pm
forever young
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by bamite(m): 12:06pm
iMUMUweh:
Very dry and lame!!
You need help.
2 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by guitarmanpharell(m): 12:06pm
She sexy
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by Kapasky80: 12:07pm
Thief why don't u edict bet9ja to see ur lie
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by MrChad(m): 12:09pm
And what's d gud abt dis? Sexy outfit ma foot... Dnt u have any meaningful news abt all celebrities??
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by Kapasky80: 12:10pm
Gain admission in 200L without jamb kindly cal 08036250904
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by Kapasky80: 12:10pm
Kapasky80:. A sure way to any university in Nigeria.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by Integrityfarms(m): 12:11pm
... Ageless beauty
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji Sexy In Black Ensemble by Kapasky80: 12:12pm
Good
Brad Pitt Or Tom Cruise?who Is Better / Lanre Teriba Aka Atorise Celebrates 20yrs On Stage / Terry G Releases New Album "terrygzus"
Viewing this topic: Davinex(m), Djyucee1, NihinlolaTenny(f), superemma, Ikio, jennann(f), solendad(m), Miwasky, IRALIFE(f), frankIzuchukwu(m), Ysboy(m), Mimicole(f), sdpompy2019, Lestyn99, abikhuio, kingdave(m), CecyAdrian(f), john650(m), cordysassy(f), redgem(f), henryhemon(m), wizzy11(m), armzyville(m), biafrakwenu(m), ugofab, frederickokey(m), Obatechnologies(m), kinsooo, chingy74, Adekunzy(m), Godspower12(m), lasgidy and 80 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6