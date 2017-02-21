I love this



I will tell you all why I love this. Apart from the fact that this shows huge religion tolerance between the priest and the traditionalists (trust me, we need religion tolerance in Nigeria and Africa as a whole), it also show identification with indigenous religion.

Why is identification with indigenous religion important for us in Africa? It is important in order to emancipate ourselves from mental and spiritual slavery. Until we emancipate ourselves from these slavery, we will continue to remain backward among all races.



Hear me out.

An arab man believes that an Arab looking man called Mohammad was a prophet from their supreme God

A caucasian man believes that a man called Jesus is the only son of God. Though he was born in middle east, they have altered things, and they have shown us that he had blonde hair and blue eyes (caucasian looking)

A chinese man believes that a chinese looking man called buddha is their God

A jewish man believes that jewish looking men like David, moses etc. were prophets from their supreme God

An indian man believes in indian looking being such as Vishnu, Devi, Shiva etc. as their deities



But we Africans continue fighting and killing ourselves over who is more genuine between a caucasian religion and an arabic religion. Meanwhile, we have tagged deities and gods looking like us as evil and doomed



What does this implies? Owing that we are mostly Christians and Muslims in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, what this implies is that we have mentally and spiritually believe we are inferior to the arabs and caucasians since the messenger of God and son of God we believe in are Arab and Caucasian looking respectively.



Do I imply we should leave Christianity and Islam? I'm not saying so, all what I'm saying is that we shouldn't condemn our traditions and indigenous religions, we should find a way to eliminate awkward and barbaric believes in our indigenous traditions/religions, we should have more tolerance for others belief and religion, we should believe more in our black skin and black abilities. Until we do these, we will continue to remain backward because we have serious identity crisis 17 Likes 3 Shares