|Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by tyokunbo(m): 3:58pm
Ordinarily, masquerades are not associated with Christianity, because they come from two different traditions. However, they sometimes meet, as happened in St Paul's Catholic Seminary, Ukpo, Anambra State sometimes ago, causing consternation among some. A Facebook user was perplexed about this phenomenon, and he reacted angrily. He writes,
"This is happening now at ukpor Nnewi they call it St Paul feast..... A Rev father following masquerade choooooiiiii aru emmeee. Please Guys is this right or wrong I know that some blind folks here will start defending them."
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by tyokunbo(m): 3:59pm
CC: Seun, Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by DozieInc(m): 4:02pm
This is serious collabo.
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by NwamaziNwaAro: 4:02pm
Being a priest is really tough and makes them mostly confused,
They JOIN the seminary due to parental influence when THE flesh hasn't been conquered and end up being regular men wearing cassocks...
They become habitual drinkers due to constant consumption of the communion wine,
get turned on/aroused listening to sexual confessions,
They are expected to be celibate, but they end up molesting male mass servers and married women
because
the profession forces them to be who they really aren't.
Body no be fire wood....ask Bisola.
Just the other day, we saw one preaching with an automatic rifle.
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by Splinz(m): 4:21pm
tyokunbo:
You're yet to understand the link between Catholics and traditional worshipers. Though they may differs in certain ways, but one thing unite and bind them together. And what is it? Idol worship!
I tell you, both of them do 'honor' their fathers and mothers very well.
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by obinna58(m): 8:08pm
It seems the rev is totally confused of his profession
Atheist father
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by Yarduni: 8:43pm
The world is already corrupted, it's its implosion that remains
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:53pm
Father, farther eee !
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by babyfaceafrica(m): 8:54pm
Hmmmm...make I no talk
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by Olateef(m): 8:54pm
Hmm
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by InsanePsycho(m): 8:54pm
Even he knows the Jewish god is useless
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by iamtiredoflife: 8:54pm
Hdnd
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by slurryeye: 8:54pm
I love this
I will tell you all why I love this. Apart from the fact that this shows huge religion tolerance between the priest and the traditionalists (trust me, we need religion tolerance in Nigeria and Africa as a whole), it also show identification with indigenous religion.
Why is identification with indigenous religion important for us in Africa? It is important in order to emancipate ourselves from mental and spiritual slavery. Until we emancipate ourselves from these slavery, we will continue to remain backward among all races.
Hear me out.
An arab man believes that an Arab looking man called Mohammad was a prophet from their supreme God
A caucasian man believes that a man called Jesus is the only son of God. Though he was born in middle east, they have altered things, and they have shown us that he had blonde hair and blue eyes (caucasian looking)
A chinese man believes that a chinese looking man called buddha is their God
A jewish man believes that jewish looking men like David, moses etc. were prophets from their supreme God
An indian man believes in indian looking being such as Vishnu, Devi, Shiva etc. as their deities
But we Africans continue fighting and killing ourselves over who is more genuine between a caucasian religion and an arabic religion. Meanwhile, we have tagged deities and gods looking like us as evil and doomed
What does this implies? Owing that we are mostly Christians and Muslims in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, what this implies is that we have mentally and spiritually believe we are inferior to the arabs and caucasians since the messenger of God and son of God we believe in are Arab and Caucasian looking respectively.
Do I imply we should leave Christianity and Islam? I'm not saying so, all what I'm saying is that we shouldn't condemn our traditions and indigenous religions, we should find a way to eliminate awkward and barbaric believes in our indigenous traditions/religions, we should have more tolerance for others belief and religion, we should believe more in our black skin and black abilities. Until we do these, we will continue to remain backward because we have serious identity crisis
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by Daniel058(m): 8:55pm
I go Change church soon, so help me God.
God of W F KUMUYI, I need you for a divine change, for miracle....!
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by SexyNairalander: 8:55pm
booked
old post resurfacing this days
nairaland mods what's going on?
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by kenonze(f): 8:55pm
Jesus came for the sinners
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by lovelyjay: 8:55pm
End time dance
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by nabegibeg: 8:56pm
this one tire me ooo
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by Realedu: 8:56pm
InsanePsycho:Bleep your mom
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by Pavore9: 8:56pm
That is inculturation. Maybe some will also regard it as fetish if they see an Igbo Catholic Priest break kola nut.
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by Dhaffs(m): 8:56pm
I aff notin to say buh ah aff sth tew type
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by 12345baba: 8:56pm
NwamaziNwaAro:shut the Bleep up, it's there business not yours
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by grayht(m): 8:57pm
Ok, Great...
Don't be surprised the face behind that masqurade is a practicing catholic of that church...
Pls don't quote me!
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by sexybaby22(f): 8:57pm
Masqurades are not all spiritual. Some are just forms of entertainment.
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by afamaustin(m): 8:58pm
if to say l join siminary school my life for no be like dis,but God knw why.
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by Kennyodinye: 8:58pm
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by Factfinder1(f): 8:59pm
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by hardwerk: 8:59pm
nothing wrong here ...but sheeples wont tae this lightly
so help them pastafarian
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by Abbeyme: 8:59pm
Modebe
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by obembet(m): 8:59pm
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by ipobarecriminals: 8:59pm
|Re: Reverend Father Dances With Masquerade At St Paul's Feast In Anambra (photos) by johnson232: 8:59pm
When Igbos wan stop all these dirty things?
Na all these ones want secede to form their own country?
Backward traditions...
