|Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by PrettyCrystal: 7:56am
Here are photos from the grand finale of 2017 Oranyan Festival. A major highlight of the event was the wearing of Sese-Efun (White Coral Bead Crown) by the Alaafin of Oyo; his Imperial Majesty, Alaafin Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III. According to reports, the Sese-Efun crown was made centuries ago and historically it has only be worn seven times by the successive Alaafins.
According to the historians, Alaafins do wear the crown only after ten years of coronation.
Another highlight of the event was the performance by Ayabas to showcase one of the best cultural tradition and Oyo historical pre-eminence was "igba titi" otherwise known as calabash drumming. While this was being done, the Ayabas were singing the praises and eulogising the past and the present Alaafin of Oyo.
The festival indeed attracted several traditional rulers, government functionaries, artists, cultural enthusiasts, Oyo sons and daughters at home and from diaspora. Guests were entertained by the cultural troupe and masquerades.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/alaafin-of-oyo-oba-adeyemi-wears-sese-efun-crown.html
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by PrettyCrystal: 7:57am
nice
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by Swegzfreak: 7:58am
Nice
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by idoncare440(f): 8:00am
ok
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by juman(m): 8:04am
His time as king is not good.
Poverty increases.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by BecomeALandLord(m): 8:04am
Nice one
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by madridguy(m): 8:06am
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by Sleekydee(m): 8:06am
Olu-ibadan, Alafin of Oyo, 23 new kingz....I hail
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by sarrki(m): 8:07am
Iku baba yeye
Alafin of Oyo
Ki egbo Mi eto
Apon apon kotowo
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:07am
Wow!
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by Narldon(f): 8:07am
Ok
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by uzoclinton(m): 8:08am
that doesnt look like a century old Crown. ......
meanwhile check this out
Top 7 Most Powerful Traditional Rulers In Nigeria
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by yeyerolling: 8:08am
These monachs need to be banned from enjoying public fund. Nonsense
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by Winners72(m): 8:09am
It means he's also angry with Ajimobi on the issue at hand. Ajimobi should better de-crown those baale he made kings.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by Naijashortcode(m): 8:09am
Ok
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by abbaapple: 8:10am
This mode never brush this morning by pushing same thread twice on FP
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by HeWrites: 8:13am
Lalas to like Crown
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by StarBukola(f): 8:15am
Alafin ,they enjoy. E jus pain me your olori should enjoy this glory with you.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by Bhella5(m): 8:15am
Oba Alaafin Oyo, Oba nla ti n f'Oba je... Alawiye _ Apa keji.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by Hashimyussufamao(m): 8:15am
alaafin badoo
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by dignity33: 8:15am
It amaze me when i hear NK hate speech from Nigeria but i have read many of non-igbo and igbos commenting and i discovered that every Nigeria is guity of hate speech including mr. GMB, people should stop using hate speech as excuse because we hate each other but we are just pretending because of oil.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by AuroraB(f): 8:15am
The hand gloves inclusive
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by Pearlyakin(m): 8:16am
Long live the king. Iku baba yeye, Orisa nla. Long live the king.....ashe
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by GreenMavro: 8:17am
O'Shea o
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by maclatunji: 8:17am
But the crown looks brand new.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by Amosjaj(m): 8:18am
Arewa we rule
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by Bhella5(m): 8:20am
dignity33:una don come again. Too early for Biafra talk abeg.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by muller101(m): 8:23am
StarBukola:joking I guess
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by Jobabori(m): 8:23am
This is an ethnic group with solid culture, history and tradition. Kaaaaabiyesi ooo.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Wears Historic Crown Made Centuries Ago For The First Time.Photos by OmoManU: 8:25am
dignity33:
But unfortunately, if Igbo's succeeded in seceding, they won't b with the oil and any sea.
"Welcome the landlocked state of Biafra"
Ntor for them
