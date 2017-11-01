₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 10:20am
Amiable Celebrity Pilot,Captain Tunde Demuren who is Popular OAP, Toolz husband took to his IG page to share the photo above as they jet out to Capetown ahead of Banky W and Adesua white wedding.
He captioned the photo;
"#BAAD2017 finale.. Cape Town loading .. #MySAexperience"
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/tunde-demuren-ebuka-and-wife-jet-out-to.html
Cc: Lalasticlala
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 10:20am
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by sexybbstar(f): 10:24am
Money is good... Hml
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by Mediapace: 10:34am
Of all the countries on this planet,he decided to choose a xenophobic country Killing our people
Why not choose iraq or syria then
Mr man if anything happen to you and your attendees no one will cry
No one should quote me abeg
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by doyinisaac: 10:35am
Mediapace:parrot!!!!sho sho sho everywhere....talkative
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by Mediapace: 10:43am
doyinisaac:
Who carry am reach your side
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by internationalman(m): 10:47am
So more FP topics about Bank W wedding are still loading.
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by NwaAmaikpe: 12:49pm
What type of a human being is Captain Tunde Demuren?
He doesn't seem to be bothered that Toolz hasn't given him a child yet.
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by AntiWailer: 12:49pm
This noise is too much.
Celebs spend all their life planning wedding party and not the marriage .
Heard Dr. Sid and Simi are having issues now.
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by ChiefPiiko(m): 12:50pm
Destination wedding
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by izzou(m): 12:50pm
Once upon a time,Olajumoke and her Agege bread kept us awake for weeks on nairaland
Let me not even talk about Evans, Tonto Dikeh, Efe, Toke Makinwa and the rest
And now Banky W is about to give us sleepless days and nights here
Mynd44, you are one of Seun's trusted mods.
Epp us abeg
Abeg
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by BarakOkenny(m): 12:50pm
Topics wey dey grace frontpage today sef.
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by pweshboi(m): 12:50pm
going to SA for white wedding? abeg another country would have been better... those Nigerian haters called south Africans. don't be surprised if they come to the wedding venue to protest and try their usually xenophobic shii again. Safe journey tho
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by Forzap(m): 12:51pm
So no a-list naija celeb can have their wedding here Abi
Issorite
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by Emmaxmusic(m): 12:51pm
hml
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by Raph01(f): 12:51pm
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by ShitHead: 12:51pm
He is going there again to cause trouble. #SlayKing.
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by dadebayo1(m): 12:51pm
Chaii i beg i need mama peace chaii meme
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by rose54321: 12:51pm
See my friends should respect themselves oh.
I will now be buying ticket to attend.
Well sha when God bless me wella, it wouldn't be a problem.
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by Spaxon(f): 12:51pm
SHOULD WE FRY AKARA
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by Christane(m): 12:52pm
dz wedding z making too much noise n i fear for d future for both of dem ..celebrity marries celebrity with equal pride vs pride ...will d celebrity wife b submissive to mr W and be homely like a normal african wife ..if nt ntn can stop dem 4rm finding fault from eachother and breaking up wch seem to await dem in d future ..i wish dem peace n happiness ..bt d hype nd d attention its getting is just too much.
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by darfay: 12:52pm
As South Africans hate us reach our celebrities go wan die on top their matter shot video there now even marry there sef
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by holluwai(m): 12:53pm
Life is good... God bless me!
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by darfay: 12:53pm
Mediapace:
Ur teeth complete
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by FarahAideed: 12:54pm
Ebuka has hidden another bad ass suit to go and embarrass other grooms men with
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by d4gmail: 12:54pm
I only see one pretty girl. THATS ALL!
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by Bassurge: 12:54pm
I wonder why we Nigerians are so stupid and foolish. Why should Nigerian musicians prefare taking their weddings oversea? South Africa of all places? Home of xenophobia.
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by Rokia2(f): 12:55pm
internationalman:
This is just the beginning. You've never see nothing yet.
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by jurgyvideos: 12:55pm
Money is good.
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by EWAagoyin(m): 12:55pm
Honestly me to I feel like getting married... I'm tired of fornication
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 12:55pm
Banky dong fuk up
Why on earth will he direct all that Celebrity trafic to South Africa of all places ?
Why not do it here so as to benefit those that will own the hall, decorators, cooks, designers etc.
BANKY YOU DONG LOSS ONE PASSIONATE FAN...
If you quote me to talk nonsense, i will ignore you becos u are just too dumb to know dat u can make ur comments without quoting me)
Re: Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding by free2ryhme: 12:55pm
CEOYOMZZYBLOG:
enjoyment galore
make una enjoy una sef jare
no time
