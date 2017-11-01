Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tunde Demuren, Ebuka And Wife Jet Out To Capetown Ahead Of Banky W's Wedding (10047 Views)

Amiable Celebrity Pilot,Captain Tunde Demuren who is Popular OAP, Toolz husband took to his IG page to share the photo above as they jet out to Capetown ahead of Banky W and Adesua white wedding.



He captioned the photo;



"#BAAD2017 finale.. Cape Town loading .. #MySAexperience"

Money is good...





Why not choose iraq or syria then





Mr man if anything happen to you and your attendees no one will cry



Of all the countries on this planet,he decided to choose a xenophobic country Killing our people

Why not choose iraq or syria then

Mr man if anything happen to you and your attendees no one will cry

No one should quote me abeg

Of all the countries in this planet,he decides to choose a xenophobic country Killing our people



Why not choose iraq or syria then





parrot!!!!sho sho sho everywhere....talkative

parrot!!!!sho sho sho everywhere....talkative

Who carry am reach your side

So more FP topics about Bank W wedding are still loading.







What type of a human being is Captain Tunde Demuren?



What type of a human being is Captain Tunde Demuren?

He doesn't seem to be bothered that Toolz hasn't given him a child yet.

This noise is too much.



Celebs spend all their life planning wedding party and not the marriage .



Heard Dr. Sid and Simi are having issues now. 3 Likes 1 Share

Destination wedding





Once upon a time,Olajumoke and her Agege bread kept us awake for weeks on nairaland



Let me not even talk about Evans, Tonto Dikeh, Efe, Toke Makinwa and the rest



And now Banky W is about to give us sleepless days and nights here



Mynd44, you are one of Seun's trusted mods.



Epp us abeg



Abeg 11 Likes 1 Share

Topics wey dey grace frontpage today sef.

going to SA for white wedding? abeg another country would have been better... those Nigerian haters called south Africans. don't be surprised if they come to the wedding venue to protest and try their usually xenophobic shii again. Safe journey tho

















Issorite So no a-list naija celeb can have their wedding here AbiIssorite

hml





He is going there again to cause trouble. #SlayKing.

i beg i need mama peace chaii meme Chaiii

See my friends should respect themselves oh.

I will now be buying ticket to attend.



Well sha when God bless me wella, it wouldn't be a problem.

SHOULD WE FRY AKARA

dz wedding z making too much noise n i fear for d future for both of dem ..celebrity marries celebrity with equal pride vs pride ...will d celebrity wife b submissive to mr W and be homely like a normal african wife ..if nt ntn can stop dem 4rm finding fault from eachother and breaking up wch seem to await dem in d future ..i wish dem peace n happiness ..bt d hype nd d attention its getting is just too much.

As South Africans hate us reach our celebrities go wan die on top their matter shot video there now even marry there sef

Life is good... God bless me!

Of all the countries on this planet,he decided to choose a xenophobic country Killing our people



Why not choose iraq or syria then





Mr man if anything happen to you and your attendees no one will cry



No one should quote me abeg

Ur teeth complete

Ebuka has hidden another bad ass suit to go and embarrass other grooms men with

I only see one pretty girl. THATS ALL!

I wonder why we Nigerians are so stupid and foolish. Why should Nigerian musicians prefare taking their weddings oversea? South Africa of all places? Home of xenophobia. 1 Like

So more FP topics about Bank W wedding are still loading.

This is just the beginning. You've never see nothing yet.









Honestly me to I feel like getting married... I'm tired of fornication 1 Like

Banky dong fuk up

Why on earth will he direct all that Celebrity trafic to South Africa of all places ?

Why not do it here so as to benefit those that will own the hall, decorators, cooks, designers etc.



BANKY YOU DONG LOSS ONE PASSIONATE FAN...

If you quote me to talk nonsense, i will ignore you becos u are just too dumb to know dat u can make ur comments without quoting me)