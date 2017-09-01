Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) (2822 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/09/photos-osinbajo-arrives-uyo.html Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo arrives Uyo, as Akwa Ibom celebrates its 30 years anniversary. See photos below 2 Likes

Is this news? 1 Like

Cool

Laolu Akande turned photographer. Ina Bayo?

Small short man with big Tall God 10 Likes

greatiyk4u:

Small short man with big Tall God

You are a patriot

deji17:

Laolu Akande turned photographer. Ina Bayo?

Bayo is president personal or put it official photographer

Rico96:

Is this news?

To patriots and lover of progress it is



To patriots and lover of progress it is

For wailers and enemies of the country its a sad moment for them

Nice one

sarrki:





Bayo is president personal or put it official photographer





But he can still take the Vice Presidents official function photographs. Well, it saves flight cost , accommodation and other costs too. I can live with that

For sale!

Welcome

is like recession no de akwa ibom oo those people loves celebration

OKAY

I wished this man is President of this country. Let we youths especially join hands together to set a motion of impeachment of Mr President. If he remain the President Nigeria will be as slow and confuse as his speech .

change of raiment is refreshing Mr VP

What is he doing there? Make Ipob no catch am o, we go skin him alive

This is the next president of the federal Republic of nigeria. Professor Yemi osibanjo.

Mehnn... Living in the heart of the city; de kind rain wey dey fall for de celebration sef, I wonder when Dem see these pictures dem snap 1 Like

sarrki:





To patriots and lover of progress it is



gosh.....You just made me wanna type......

Ok

okerekeikpo:

Who be "we"?

crossfire:

This is the next president of the federal Republic of nigeria. Professor Yemi osibanjo.





Someone tell the orderly behind him not to come to work drunk. Na so dem dey march for Afaraukwu? I love this outfit on my VP.

Kenzyy0:

Nice one because its not about NA killing igbo people abi because its not about NA killing igbo people abi