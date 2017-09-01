₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by londonrivals: 3:58pm
Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo arrives Uyo, as Akwa Ibom celebrates its 30 years anniversary. See photos below
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by Rico96(m): 4:00pm
Is this news?
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by josephine123: 4:05pm
Cool
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by deji17: 4:08pm
Laolu Akande turned photographer. Ina Bayo?
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by greatiyk4u(m): 4:16pm
Small short man with big Tall God
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by sarrki(m): 4:20pm
greatiyk4u:
You are a patriot
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by sarrki(m): 4:21pm
deji17:
Bayo is president personal or put it official photographer
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by sarrki(m): 4:22pm
Rico96:
To patriots and lover of progress it is
For wailers and enemies of the country its a sad moment for them
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by Kenzyy0(m): 4:24pm
Nice one
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by deji17: 4:24pm
sarrki:
But he can still take the Vice Presidents official function photographs. Well, it saves flight cost , accommodation and other costs too. I can live with that
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by nenergy(m): 4:45pm
For sale!
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by Narldon(f): 4:45pm
Welcome
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by ojmetrix(m): 4:46pm
is like recession no de akwa ibom oo those people loves celebration
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by eykosdzm: 4:47pm
OKAY
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by SKIDOMOMENTUM(m): 4:51pm
I wished this man is President of this country. Let we youths especially join hands together to set a motion of impeachment of Mr President. If he remain the President Nigeria will be as slow and confuse as his speech .
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by Dasgoro: 4:51pm
change of raiment is refreshing Mr VP
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by okerekeikpo: 4:52pm
What is he doing there? Make Ipob no catch am o, we go skin him alive
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by crossfire(m): 4:52pm
This is the next president of the federal Republic of nigeria. Professor Yemi osibanjo.
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by johnero353(m): 4:52pm
Mehnn... Living in the heart of the city; de kind rain wey dey fall for de celebration sef, I wonder when Dem see these pictures dem snap
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by GreenMavro: 4:56pm
Congratulations to them....but a bigger congratulations to MORATA
He scored a Hat trick and now has 6 goals in the premiership!
click like...if you love MORATA
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by Rico96(m): 4:57pm
sarrki:gosh.....You just made me wanna type......
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by Hadone(m): 4:59pm
Ok
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by pweshboi(m): 5:02pm
okerekeikpo:Who be "we"?
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 5:02pm
crossfire:
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by BabaRamota1980: 5:03pm
I love this outfit on my VP.
Someone tell the orderly behind him not to come to work drunk. Na so dem dey march for Afaraukwu?
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by nellyelitz(m): 5:07pm
Kenzyy0:because its not about NA killing igbo people abi
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Arrives In Uyo For Akwa Ibom At 30 Celebration(Photos) by fratermathy(m): 5:08pm
No sign of anything in Uyo. The rain sef na die.
I guess the celebration is only for the Hill Top Mansion occupants and their guests.
