Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together (4311 Views)

Sharon Nmezi Nneka And Chris' Pre-Wedding Photos / Sharon Adeleke, Davido's Sister Gives Some Of Her Items To Sow Seed For Jesus / Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Sharon Oyakhilome, 24, also known as CSO, is a UK based gospel singer and the first daughter of the Believers' Love World aka Christ Embassy's president, Rev Chris Oyakhilome.



See more: After her ministration at this year 'Higher Life Conference' in South Africa, Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome shared a photo with her dad, Rev Chris Oyakhilome.Sharon Oyakhilome, 24, also known as CSO, is a UK based gospel singer and the first daughter of the Believers' Love World aka Christ Embassy's president, Rev Chris Oyakhilome.See more: http://www.asbgistng.com/2017/09/pastor-chris-oyakhilome-daughter-sharon.html 1 Like

these ones were born with GOLDEN spoon in their mouth joor.... ABEG. 1 Like

His wife in the photos and its perfect.



They parted over easily reconcilable differences.



Possibly ego on both sides. 3 Likes 1 Share

so this man only gave birth to girls.



no boys



who will bear his name when he dies



who will take over his money making ventures.



why is his sperm so weak that he produces only girls 1 Like

this man don black finish o

Evaberry:

so this man only gave birth to girls.





no boys





who will bear his name when he dies





who will take over his money making ventures.





why is his sperm so weak that he produces only girls

do you agree to be weak @ bolded? do you agree to be weak @ bolded? 3 Likes 1 Share

So he's a reverend now?

Chai see as Man fine. Only God can do this o..

Evaberry:

so this man only gave birth to girls.





no boys





who will bear his name when he dies





who will take over his money making ventures.





why is his sperm so weak that he produces only girls

so weak sperms produces girls.

very shallow reasoning. no wonder u're the product of a weak sperm. so weak sperms produces girls.very shallow reasoning. no wonder u're the product of a weak sperm. 4 Likes

Evaberry:

so this man only gave birth to girls.





no boys





who will bear his name when he dies





who will take over his money making ventures.





why is his sperm so weak that he produces only girls this is a bad African mentality. this kind of values have to just end, did he tell you he is not happy even without a male child. Nigeria is such a complicated diverse country that is why some people must oppose something no matter how right it is this is a bad African mentality. this kind of values have to just end, did he tell you he is not happy even without a male child. Nigeria is such a complicated diverse country that is why some people must oppose something no matter how right it is

Evaberry:

so this man only gave birth to girls.





no boys





who will bear his name when he dies





who will take over his money making ventures.





why is his sperm so weak that he produces only girls smh for u.

I doubt if u are even a product of a good sperm...

Honestly, while reading some of ur comments, one will wish that a simple condom would have saved us all this stress. smh for u.I doubt if u are even a product of a good sperm...Honestly, while reading some of ur comments, one will wish that a simple condom would have saved us all this stress. 3 Likes 1 Share

She has her father's Jaw 1 Like

Please u all should pray 4 naija that is what we want at dis time not cute photos. 1 Like

Is she married, if not in her fathers voice "BRING HER HERE"!!!!! 3 Likes

Evaberry:

so this man only gave birth to girls.



no boys



who will bear his name when he dies



who will take over his money making ventures.



why is his sperm so weak that he produces only girls

ur words can either make u or mar u... Watch ur mouth.. Elenungboro ur words can either make u or mar u... Watch ur mouth.. Elenungboro 1 Like

Evaberry:

so this man only gave birth to girls.





no boys





who will bear his name when he dies





who will take over his money making ventures.





why is his sperm so weak that he produces only girls to think this is coming from a woman to think this is coming from a woman 2 Likes

She fine shaa, she wan look like Rita Dominic small...

https:///21fwqwQkV9tGG3Bv0RtmLz

Join the group for updates about the lagos local government service commission recruitment 2017 Join the group for updates about the lagos local government service commission recruitment 2017

and where is Anita??

nice...Very nice....

aAK1:

to think this is coming from a woman

Evaberry na male. I can edit my profile and change my sex Evaberry na male. I can edit my profile and change my sex

Evaberry:

so this man only gave birth to girls.



no boys



who will bear his name when he dies



who will take over his money making ventures.



why is his sperm so weak that he produces only girls So you're a product of a weak sperm? So you're a product of a weak sperm? 1 Like

A king is not known in his hometown. See are teacher now staying in s.Africa

Sir, let me anniot ur dauther with holy sperm

Lovely resemblance, ooh lord I want to have lovely children that will resemble me like this oo.

He is a great man..respect

Our money

aAK1:

to think this is coming from a woman How do you know she's female, because her profile states so? I think he's just an attention seeking troll. How do you know she's female, because her profile states so? I think he's just an attention seeking troll. 1 Like

Jaynom:

So he's a reverend now?

Evaberry:

so this man only gave birth to girls.





no boys





who will bear his name when he dies





who will take over his money making ventures.





why is his sperm so weak that he produces only girls

Lol

Are you 1stEva?



You deserve slap for this your comment btw. LolAre you 1stEva?You deserve slap for this your comment btw.

Beautiful young lady.

How I wish my golden spoon did not turn into wooden spoon.