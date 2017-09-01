₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by argob44(f): 4:04pm
After her ministration at this year 'Higher Life Conference' in South Africa, Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome shared a photo with her dad, Rev Chris Oyakhilome.
Sharon Oyakhilome, 24, also known as CSO, is a UK based gospel singer and the first daughter of the Believers' Love World aka Christ Embassy's president, Rev Chris Oyakhilome.
See more: http://www.asbgistng.com/2017/09/pastor-chris-oyakhilome-daughter-sharon.html
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by greatnaija01: 4:06pm
these ones were born with GOLDEN spoon in their mouth joor.... ABEG.
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by WeNoGoDie: 4:09pm
His wife in the photos and its perfect.
They parted over easily reconcilable differences.
Possibly ego on both sides.
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by Evaberry(f): 4:23pm
so this man only gave birth to girls.
no boys
who will bear his name when he dies
who will take over his money making ventures.
why is his sperm so weak that he produces only girls
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by mofeoluwadassah: 4:23pm
this man don black finish o
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by daveemuobo(m): 4:51pm
Evaberry:
do you agree to be weak @ bolded?
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by Jaynom(m): 8:05pm
So he's a reverend now?
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by loadedvibes: 8:05pm
Chai see as Man fine. Only God can do this o..
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by njokuuche77(m): 8:06pm
Evaberry:
so weak sperms produces girls.
very shallow reasoning. no wonder u're the product of a weak sperm.
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by ccollins(m): 8:07pm
Evaberry:this is a bad African mentality. this kind of values have to just end, did he tell you he is not happy even without a male child. Nigeria is such a complicated diverse country that is why some people must oppose something no matter how right it is
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by Oche211(m): 8:07pm
Evaberry:smh for u.
I doubt if u are even a product of a good sperm...
Honestly, while reading some of ur comments, one will wish that a simple condom would have saved us all this stress.
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by Jaynom(m): 8:07pm
She has her father's Jaw
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by asawanathegreat(m): 8:07pm
Please u all should pray 4 naija that is what we want at dis time not cute photos.
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by soberdrunk(m): 8:07pm
Is she married, if not in her fathers voice "BRING HER HERE"!!!!!
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by xcelay(m): 8:07pm
Evaberry:
ur words can either make u or mar u... Watch ur mouth.. Elenungboro
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by aAK1(m): 8:08pm
Evaberry:to think this is coming from a woman
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by talk2percy(m): 8:08pm
She fine shaa, she wan look like Rita Dominic small...
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by kunlebabs(m): 8:08pm
https:///21fwqwQkV9tGG3Bv0RtmLz
Join the group for updates about the lagos local government service commission recruitment 2017
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by grin88(m): 8:08pm
and where is Anita??
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by ofiko123(m): 8:08pm
nice...Very nice....
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by OrestesDante(m): 8:09pm
aAK1:
Evaberry na male. I can edit my profile and change my sex
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by Cashrange660: 8:11pm
Evaberry:So you're a product of a weak sperm?
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by Motion123: 8:11pm
A king is not known in his hometown. See are teacher now staying in s.Africa
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by tballeyy(m): 8:11pm
Sir, let me anniot ur dauther with holy sperm
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by jeroncomputers: 8:11pm
Lovely resemblance, ooh lord I want to have lovely children that will resemble me like this oo.
He is a great man..respect
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by hardywaltz(m): 8:11pm
Our money
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by Jethrolite(m): 8:12pm
aAK1:How do you know she's female, because her profile states so? I think he's just an attention seeking troll.
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by placpod: 8:13pm
Jaynom:
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by MizMyColi(f): 8:13pm
Evaberry:
Lol
Are you 1stEva?
You deserve slap for this your comment btw.
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by Daniel058(m): 8:15pm
Beautiful young lady.
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by Adaumunocha(f): 8:15pm
How I wish my golden spoon did not turn into wooden spoon.
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together by Alphasoar(m): 8:16pm
awwwwwww, such a cuty!
I dinno say anything oh, me sef na pastor oh!
