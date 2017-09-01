Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards (10081 Views)

Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards

247nigerianewsupdate.co





Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, and some All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants risk jail term for allegedly campaigning ahead of the time stipulated by law for the 2018 election.



The new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. AbdulGaniy Olayinka Raji, addressed reporters on Wednesday in his office in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.



Raji said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was empowered by law to prosecute politicians who engaged in any form of “early campaign” before the time allowed by law.



Fayose has erected billboards bearing his pictures and those of his deputy in which he referred to Olusola as “Your Next Governor”.



The new REC Commsssioner frowned against running of campaign jingles on the electronic media and placing of campaign adverts in the newspapers which he said violate electoral law.



Raji said: “All these acts are not in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 and the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).



“Activities that look like campaign are against the Constitution and people should desist from them. Media houses should scrutinise jingles and adverts that may implicate them.



“Any offender convicted is liable to a maximum fine of N500,000 and a jail term at the discretion of the judge. The law also permits INEC to remove such billboards.”



Raji advised political parties to join hands with INEC to ensure the success of the 2018 governorship poll in Ekiti State.











Story 1 Like

Na so. Just watch how they'll start mobilizing hungry youths now to kill for them even before the campaign begins 1 Share

Bad luck for oga Fayose

Big man no dey go to prison in naija unless he want to show of

Story,does apc follow the rule of law.so how do they expect others to follow it.

GEJ,was a democrats,while buhari is so autocratic so much that there is no longer freedom of speech anymore. 7 Likes 1 Share

Story story,story,once upon a time,time time.Continue. 2 Likes

they should make it faster so that we ll know how many of us is remaining. APC and scam 3 Likes

Great man... .Ayodele fayose.

The lion was in ikwa Ibom@30.





As he stood up to speak, vice presido wishd ground will open so he enter.

Dis Guy is Apc nightmare anyday anytime 3 Likes

Fayose is now afobaje...kwontinu!!!

Ok. Let's wait and see how it will unfold.

must the governor pay for the bill board.? supporters club can erect it.... jobless inec 3 Likes

Another nonsense from INEC if anyone belief this thrash then the person is seriously on long thing.



Did Fayose ever openly said he was the one that sponsored the said advert or campaign?



Pls next story.........

Where is Bala Ngilari Adamawa state former governor? Where is Bala Ngilari Adamawa state former governor?

BMC started campaigning for Buhari even during his sick bed in London; all these APC REC while they were busy arranging rigging papers. After they tried to stop IPOB from agitating; now they want stop Fayose and PDP from campaigning for 2019 presidency.

No mind dem, when buhari posters don dey fly for some part of north. No mind dem, when buhari posters don dey fly for some part of north. 1 Like