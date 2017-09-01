₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,651 members, 3,810,688 topics. Date: Saturday, 23 September 2017 at 10:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards (10081 Views)
Funeral Of Aregbesola's Mother: Osinbajo, Okorocha, Fayose, Others Attend (PICS) / APC Yet To Pay For Campaign Billboards FOr 2015 Election: Advertising Companies / Fayose , Others Should Return To Elementary School – Minister Lai (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by lightblazingnow(m): 5:34pm
Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards
http://www.247nigerianewsupdate.co/2017/09/governor-fayose-others-risk-jail-for.html
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by lightblazingnow(m): 5:34pm
I see
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by littlewonders: 5:35pm
Story
1 Like
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by smartty68(m): 5:37pm
Na so. Just watch how they'll start mobilizing hungry youths now to kill for them even before the campaign begins
1 Share
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by Hadone(m): 5:37pm
Ayo my nigga
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by aminu790(m): 5:39pm
Bad luck for oga Fayose
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by Niyeal(m): 5:39pm
Big man no dey go to prison in naija unless he want to show of
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by technicallyrich(f): 5:44pm
Story,does apc follow the rule of law.so how do they expect others to follow it.
GEJ,was a democrats,while buhari is so autocratic so much that there is no longer freedom of speech anymore.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by Evablizin(f): 5:55pm
Story story,story,once upon a time,time time.Continue.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by lightblazingnow(m): 7:36pm
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by Mbak89: 9:38pm
Make them go abeg
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by tayo4ng(m): 9:40pm
they should make it faster so that we ll know how many of us is remaining. APC and scam
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by pesinfada(m): 9:41pm
Fearless
Great man... .Ayodele fayose.
The lion was in ikwa Ibom@30.
As he stood up to speak, vice presido wishd ground will open so he enter.
Dis Guy is Apc nightmare anyday anytime
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by Bhella5(m): 9:41pm
shior
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by teadrake(m): 9:42pm
Fayose is now afobaje...kwontinu!!!
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by Bari22(m): 9:46pm
fayose.
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by Abbotp: 9:49pm
Let's watch and see in 8D
IF YOU NEED A SMOOTH AND FLAWLESS FACE, CHECK MY SIGNATURE WITH FREE DELIVERY FROM PAYPORTE
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by 9PBLIVE(m): 9:50pm
jail ko cell ni
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by 36govs: 9:52pm
make i hear ... http://www.target.com.ng/
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:56pm
Ok. Let's wait and see how it will unfold.
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by fernandoc(m): 10:00pm
must the governor pay for the bill board.? supporters club can erect it.... jobless inec
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by jrusky(m): 10:05pm
Another nonsense from INEC if anyone belief this thrash then the person is seriously on long thing.
Did Fayose ever openly said he was the one that sponsored the said advert or campaign?
Pls next story.........
.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by fk001: 10:09pm
Niyeal:
Where is Bala Ngilari Adamawa state former governor?
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by Jolar101(m): 10:11pm
BMC started campaigning for Buhari even during his sick bed in London; all these APC REC while they were busy arranging rigging papers. After they tried to stop IPOB from agitating; now they want stop Fayose and PDP from campaigning for 2019 presidency.
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by anibi9674: 10:30pm
ok
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by lomprico(m): 10:33pm
jrusky:
No mind dem, when buhari posters don dey fly for some part of north.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Fayose, Others Risk Jail For Campaign Billboards by Konskott(m): 10:57pm
Must you warn them before dealing with them? Simply take action as stipulated by the law. Do you issue warnings to an armed robber when he comes to steal from you? If the law is no respecter of persons, Nigerians expect INEC to swing into action and stop lamenting as if they are afraid of Fayose. Take him on. He has fouled the law.
(0) (Reply)
Achebe, Okonjo-Iweala Among Top 100 Global Thinkers In 2012 / Should Prisoners Be Allowed To Vote? / We Bring To You Live Pictures Of What Is Happening In Onitsha. Pictures
Viewing this topic: tobdee, PeeJakes, brightlomo(m), mek2002(m), highbee24(m), Olabenjamen22(m), tycoon3(m), possibilitarian(m), excess4luv, marcushenry198, Phoenix619, AJOBI77(m), CaptPlanet(m), Fummylola, lordinoh(m), anibi9674, ogonna1658, idowuh98(m), fourlarring(m), Konskott(m), TAILODUL(m), Shafiiimran99, em3r4ld(m), Ridhwan1(m), fatahtalks(m), lacreamieboie(m), oracle009(m), pelumi111, tpbehappy(m), boiz2men(m), frank202012, afoxy17, Pidginwhisper, polite2(m), SmartMugu, geezynoni, g4everybody(m), talk2riel, onajo2000(m), Preshi123(m), Odianose13(m), joespiceman(m), Edrevolution, dojumav, mentro and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13