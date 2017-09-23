₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,651 members, 3,810,688 topics. Date: Saturday, 23 September 2017 at 10:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat (8724 Views)
Skales: "Nicki Minaj Sends Me DMs & It's Crazy To Me" / Juliana Olayode In "REBIRTH": Why I Lied That I Was A Virgin / Coco Ice: I Left My Ex Because He Beat Me - She Says After Mercy Aigbe Interview (1) (2) (3) (4)
|'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by dinma007: 6:14pm
HKN Gang Boss, Davido, has called out a female fan, Sheilah Parker, who took to Snapchat to lie about him initiating a chat with her. The singer who asked 'why people are like this?' further disclosed that he won't be replying DMs again.
Here's Snap below;
http://www.lailasblog.com/wont-reply-dms-davido-vows-fan-lied-initiated-chat/
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by soberdrunk(m): 6:19pm
So what? Is he too big to initiate a chat with a fine girl? See how the girl self package bobby like Mc Donalds burger........
Ps-She calls herself a 'commercial model' on Instagram, someone should please explain what 'commercial model" is?? No type of work we wont hear from girls of nowadays, that is how one told me she is a "Social Media prospector", till tomorrow i dont know what that is.......
50 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by charleff512(m): 6:25pm
The Next Baby Mama Part 2
2 Likes
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by NairalandCS(m): 6:27pm
Sophia the 3rd.
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by IamAirforce1: 6:27pm
This girl is blessed with cute face and big bigger breasts.
She kinda look like what I had for dinner
7 Likes
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by NegeduGrace(f): 6:36pm
Is he some sort of a god or an idol abi he doesn't pollute?I don't just know why some celebrities think themselves God.anyways his dms his probs,if you quote me u re not a lover of truth,simple.
5 Likes
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by Teewhy2: 9:26pm
Good one, I guess he is getting more matured ,most of these ladies are just looking for cheap ways of making money and fame, which he is just realizing.
Considering doing a roof parapet?
check out price comparison between a concrete cast in suite against polystyrene parapet.
Polystyrene parapet is light weight and doesn't have much impact on the land.
excellent usage on swampy environment.
click below for more details.
http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/4
2 Likes
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by Mbak89: 9:27pm
Whoever did na crime?
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by Jodista123maria(f): 9:27pm
story who your reply EPP
1 Like
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by samzzycash(m): 9:27pm
What rubbish, even though the girl lied what's special about him that he can't initiate a chat because i don't understand why he had to make a big deal over this.. He even say he won't be replying Dms again He is not being reasonable..
1 Like
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by AndreRose(f): 9:27pm
Mbak89:My thought exactly. And why is she telling us that Davido chat her up? And why is the 'hound' making a big deal out of who initiated the chat?
2 Likes
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by momodub: 9:27pm
Ok na
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by Unsad(m): 9:28pm
NegeduGrace:
Shut up he's not thinking himself God, but he wouldn't allowed to be ridiculed by these thirsty hoes outchea
9 Likes
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by Sheun001(m): 9:28pm
oh lawd look at those mighty oranges
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by PrettySleek(f): 9:28pm
Lol lie lie pants on fire! Things people do for fame, chai it's so stupid. By the way d pictures are not complete. On Instagram all d pictures are there d girl even edited d screenshot only for davido to upload d full picture, it was so embarrassing
4 Likes
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by bjjbam: 9:28pm
she probably wants to trend and she did. mission accomplished!!!
But wait a minute, what if he did initiate a conversation with her. She obviously looks fresh.
Then again what do I know?
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by Zabalee: 9:28pm
Lol
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by lelvin(m): 9:28pm
Oboy eh
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by lilcashking(m): 9:28pm
There problem
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by NickMelvon(m): 9:28pm
Fine girl no brain... Thats a big error
1 Like
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by Cladez(m): 9:29pm
Lmao.....the girl wan market herself but it no work.
BAD MARKET
1 Like
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by shortgun(m): 9:30pm
I've given up on understanding women.
A guy will be killing himself over a girl while d girl will be killing herself over another guy who don't give a Bleep about her. This is not logical.
1 Like
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by Itimkpataka2: 9:30pm
. ;When the Lady may have forgotten She sent you a message and deleted the chat in 2016 while u are replying or sending Xup in Sep 2017. Nevertheless; both of u are assoles : . Serve the lady right, that's what they also do to guys that DM them.
2 Likes
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by hebraheem20(m): 9:30pm
meaning
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by GreenMavro: 9:31pm
so why he con dy tell us now?
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by Abudu2000(m): 9:31pm
NairalandCS:stop this meme, you have no idea how disgusting and awkward it looks
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by UduMgbo1: 9:31pm
i want to press boobs
i lof ritababe
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by STILESGANG: 9:31pm
Knowing davido's history with women.Yes the girl is saying the truth.This guy is a dog that shucks his willy in any available hole.
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by chinedubrazil(m): 9:32pm
the girl tho got a savagery attention.
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by silifat11: 9:32pm
� n ja this kind girl celebrity like him dey chat with..
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by itskings: 9:32pm
lol, vasline crew are coming for him
buh in oda news , tha babe set die
hi guys
i just created an edu blog , pls feel free to visits
http://vevo.com.ng
and check it out, has lots of educative post about careers
|Re: 'I Won't Reply DMs Again' - Davido Says After A Fan Lied That He Initiated Chat by DesireBenjamin: 9:35pm
Davido is being all defensive cos of his babymamas biko, cs on a normal day ion see any reason why he had to be vexed like dis. Sophia has def seen d girls snap
FINALLY! Janet Jackson Has Found A HUSBAND After So Many Years Of Loveless Life / Checkout Yvonne Nelson’s Outfit To Church / 8 Famous Women Who Proposed To Their Men
Viewing this topic: ejosh4(m), duch12(m), batom, lecksam, Kizyte(m), ogunleye557(m), abbeybiodun, clintonsparkz(m), Hoping4Life(f), mcdon121, Ibukzy(m), Davgwen(f), JosWatchDog(m), Uchman50(m), daemeyer(m), Twirelex, akrufus08(m), bsideboii(m), ajao33, samdavjustin(m), Hezaking(m), omojeesu(m), blackboythink, activelyA(f), Kingfanak(m), dennisbee(m), Mediapace, HDee(m), peezeygwiny(m), Seguntimmy(m), Omasiri, pasroland, djojo(m), targerius007, lampard01(m), 2aces(m), Kowor(f), Mirahcul, kamossreal, Angeleye5(m), phemy001(m), Ecuador1(m), mercuryeyez, kenex4ever(m), IAmNigerian, spyy, Childishbanjino, aboyaji(m), IsyjolBetty(f), lilreese, yesss, DONADAMS(m), carperlar(m), PurpleHouse(m), joelreg(m), yemzzy22(m), ogrin(m) and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 154