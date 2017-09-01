₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,627 members, 3,810,641 topics. Date: Saturday, 23 September 2017 at 10:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident (15952 Views)
Joy Ugwu Nnenne: Jailed Asaigbo Beauty Queen Speaks From Prison / Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison / Nollywood Actor Ceejay Perez Dies In Fatal Motor Accident(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by exlinkleads(f): 7:51pm
Popular Nollywood actor and producer, Friday Ugwu, famously known as Okaka De Don is dead. Ugwu, who is also known as DJ Kross died last night in a fatal road accident along Lagos – Badagry Express road in Ojo.
It was gathered that the actor was riding with his friend when a trailer lost control and ran over them, crushing them to death on the spot.
Confirming the sad incident, an official of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Benue State chapter, Gideon Ameh said his corpse has been deposited in a mortuary in Lagos while the driver of the vehicle is currently cooling his heels at the police station.
Ugwu, a native of Orokam in Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State came into limelight when he produced and played the lead role in the movie entitled Okaka De Don many years ago.
He also produced the popular comedy series, Pintolo.
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/09/breaking-news-nollywood-actor-friday.html
1 Share
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by nero2face(m): 7:53pm
Tell me U're not serious
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by thesicilian: 7:55pm
sad
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by NairalandCS(m): 8:04pm
May the spirit of the departed rest in peace.
1 Like
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by Young03(m): 8:22pm
i dont know him
his pix biko
RIP
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by kenonze(f): 8:43pm
May his peace rest in perfect soul
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by bossmayor3: 8:46pm
another lost to the industry God take control..
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by Phonefanatic: 9:09pm
The wise ones ran away from Nollywood and gave their life to Christ.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by Keneking: 9:10pm
Pic of the deceased pls so that we can put a name to the face and offer condolences.
This government sef
1 Like
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by DrObum(m): 9:10pm
RIP bro
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by nellybadas: 9:10pm
May his soul rest in peace. Don't know him though.
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by Newbiee: 9:10pm
His picture please. RIP
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by Guyman02: 9:11pm
Too many deaths on the roads. So many things seems to be wrong with this country
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by blackbelt(m): 9:11pm
Celebs be dying this year like ww2.....rip to the man
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by Nostradamu(m): 9:11pm
Sad.
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by asawanathegreat(m): 9:12pm
Bros sleep on. We live to part no more.
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by nobodysmanrob(m): 9:12pm
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by oluseyiforjesus(m): 9:12pm
Trailer + Nigeria Road is a dead trap only God can protect us
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by Sijo01(f): 9:12pm
No pictures of him?
.
.
.
.
May his soul rest in peace.
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by Generalyemi(m): 9:12pm
hungry blogger.
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by greatface(m): 9:13pm
REST IN PERFECT PEACE OF THE LORD.
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by konshency(m): 9:13pm
R.I.P
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by Onyenna(m): 9:13pm
May his soul rest in peace, Amen...
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by Nbote(m): 9:15pm
Phonefanatic:
So it is d industry dats killing dem?? Or every other person dat dies daily dies becos dey hadn't given their life to Christ?? Ppl die daily from road accidents and even minor home accidents so??
1 Like
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by TINALETC3(f): 9:16pm
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by GreenMavro: 9:17pm
So sad....he will be greatly missed. MORATA extend his condolences to his family.
He dedicates his Hat trick scored today to him
click like...if you love MORATA
2 Likes
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by chizzy4eazy(f): 9:20pm
[quote author=exlinkleads post=60762976]Popular Nollywood actor and producer, Friday Ugwu, famously known as Okaka De Don is dead. Ugwu, who is also known as DJ Kross died last night in a fatal road accident along Lagos – Badagry Express road in Ojo.
It was gathered that the actor was riding with his friend when a trailer lost control and ran over them, crushing them to death on the spot.
Confirming the sad incident, an official of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Benue State chapter, Gideon Ameh said his corpse has been deposited in a mortuary in Lagos while the driver of the vehicle is currently cooling his heels at the police station.
Ugwu, a native of Orokam in Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State came into limelight when he produced and played the lead role in the movie entitled Okaka De Don many years ago.
He also produced the popular comedy series.
[quote author=exlinkleads post=60762976]Popular Nollywood actor and producer, Friday Ugwu, famously known as Okaka De Don is dead. Ugwu, who is also known as DJ Kross died last night in a fatal road accident along Lagos – Badagry Express road in Ojo.
It was gathered that the actor was riding with his friend when a trailer lost control and ran over them, crushing them to death on the spot.
Confirming the sad incident, an official of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Benue State chapter, Gideon Ameh said his corpse has been deposited in a mortuary in Lagos while the driver of the vehicle is currently cooling his heels at the police station.
Ugwu, a native of Orokam in Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State came into limelight when he produced and played the lead role in the movie entitled Okaka De Don many years ago.
He also produced the popular comedy series.
[quote author=exlinkleads post=60762976]Popular Nollywood actor and producer, Friday Ugwu, famously known as Okaka De Don is dead. Ugwu, who is also known as DJ Kross died last night in a fatal road accident along Lagos – Badagry Express road in Ojo.
It was gathered that the actor was riding with his friend when a trailer lost control and ran over them, crushing them to death on the spot.
Confirming the sad incident, an official of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Benue State chapter, Gideon Ameh said his corpse has been deposited in a mortuary in Lagos while the driver of the vehicle is currently cooling his heels at the police station.
Ugwu, a native of Orokam in Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State came into limelight when he produced and played the lead role in the movie entitled Okaka De Don many years ago.
He also produced the popular comedy series.
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by NickMelvon(m): 9:21pm
kenonze:
Lol... Please can you recommend that particular weed you just smoked before typing this...
6 Likes
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by ChyOmaa(f): 9:23pm
Pics?
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by Phonefanatic: 9:27pm
Nbote:
Follow the sequence to unveil what's happening in the movie industry.
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by gypsey(m): 9:27pm
trailer always losing control on nigerian roads, if the government manages to ban trailer on nigerian roads millions of lives will be saved on nigerians roads and a lot of Accidents prevented.
|Re: Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident by gypsey(m): 9:31pm
Nbote:what kinda dumb questions are these? did you not read were it says trailer lost control and crashed into them? so it was a preventable accident.
Jim Iyke Apologises To Linda Ikeji / Skepta's “Konnichiwa” Wins Mercury Prize In UK / Comedian/OAP Ushbebe Dresses Up As A Woman (Photos)
Viewing this topic: Imyourex(m), Imfamuz, westerngezy(m), solsticey2k3(m), ikp120(m), Aqib09, mixter(m), Absa, eazysally, etosly, goaldynman, Blueeyedboi(m), annie74(f), wolesmile(m), Kingsleytobe(m), abba1992, ttemmi(m), blantyre, Oluomo2468, merit455(m), holysincity, BeenieB, Oilwell(m), anthonyezeoke(m), Lawalez100(f), Dominiquez, ojay2053(m), Lyoncrescent, valuedammy(m), LOUIS6(m), Student125(m), Nbote(m), jjcena(m), mikywonder(m), nellybadas, gradeA(m), Donzee02(m), emmyxtacy, Harmored(m), Enkaynwa(f), Pearlpop, solz23(m), anna081, fxdee, teolagacy(m), Arthaus(m), newsheriffintown, Tenderly1(f), moscyt(m), BekeeBuAgbara, mywill2022, Osabobo(m), rockyfela(m), EniHolar(f), Jinyjagz(m), sexaddict08(m), Apaco2(m), IamRaizo(m), Aden777(m), mamarazi(f), IamforGod, Ericjohnsonjnr(m), Pretty002, DNA9(m), deoladtop, sauti2soul, Sirwisdom007, lordkay10(m), pgiddy(m), DrIkB, kazman117, agya1, Comjul(m), onpoint247, zulex880, CHESTER48(m), sirfolabi(m), caniva(m), OGsteven(m), Ewilonco, princealuminium, DMerciful(m), Elyxir, lysiana, Ogezita(f), Daninya11(m), zubino(m), uyaima and 161 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14